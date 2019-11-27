Parliament LIVE Updates: LS discusses bill to ban e-cigarettes; minister thanks members for supporting govt on key public health issue

Parliament LATEST Updates: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during question hour, raised the issue of government channels publishing unreliable data, and the constant rollbacks and revisions in key reports. Citing examples to make his point, Tharoor said that the chief economic advisor himself questioned the revision of GDP data while pro-government voices have also said that the consumer exchange data was riddled with discrepancies.
On the eight day of Parliamentary proceedings, a debate on the state of the economy is expected to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday at 2.30 pm, ahead of the announcement of 2nd Quarter GDP numbers on Friday.
Trinamool Congress Derek O'brien to participate in the short duration discussion on behalf of the party in the Upper House.
Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, Dr Santanu Sen and Sampatiya Uikey to present the following reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare — 1) 115th Report on the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and 2) 116th Report on the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
Further consideration of the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Anurag Singh Thakur on 26 November. The Bill was moved to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which regulates chit funds and prohibits a fund from being created without the prior sanction of a State Government.
The amendments have been made to facilitate the orderly growth of the chit fund sector to remove bottlenecks and enable greater financial access to people.
As per the legislation, the prescribed ceiling of aggregate chit fund amount for individuals has been raised from one lakh rupees to three lakh rupees. In the case of firms, the ceiling has been raised from six lakh to 18 lakh rupees.
Proceedings in Upper House that took place yesterday
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill on protection of rights of transgenders, which has faced strong opposition from the LGBTQI community, after a motion to refer it to a select committee of the Upper House was defeated. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on 5 August.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on 20 November.
Replying to a discussion for further consideration of the bill, Gehlot said efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions presented by members while framing the rules. He said a clause related to medical examination by a panel for a district magistrate (DM) or collector to certify a person as a transgender which was earlier part of the bill, has been done away with, after reservations were expressed by members in this regard.
Proceedings in the Lower House on Tuesday
The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed in the Lok Sabha on 26 November by a voice vote. It has already been cleared in the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill declares the four national design institutes in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana respectively as institutes of national importance.
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the MPs on the occasion of Constitution Day. The President also inaugurated a digital exhibition through video conferencing.
However, the Opposition led by the Congress boycotted the joint sitting of Parliament as a mark of protest against the recent political developments in Maharashtra.
Promulgated ordinance to ban e-cigarettes as Juul was starting India operations
Union Health Minister Harshvardhan responded to criticism for going the ordinance way to ban e cigarettes. He said that at the time of promulgating the Ordinance a company called Juul was preparing to launch full-fledged in India. He also said that the vaping device manufacturers were using misleading marketing tactics to lure youth into believing that it was a better version of smoking.
He said that since it is difficult to ban a product once it has larger social acceptance and consumer ban, so it was important to nip it in the bud.
To questions that why was the government not acting against tobacco manufacturers, which is a more perilous product, the minister said, "A lack of ban on tobacco cannot be justification of introduction of new drugs in the market, especially when the target group is youth and children."
Govt misleading House on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir
"There are terrorist attacks in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Where is normalcy is J&K? Government is misleading the House. Government should make a statement," Congress MP S Kodikunnil said.
Speaker congratulates MPs on completion of Question Hour
Speaker says the House has completed all 20 questions today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also congratulates the Speaker and the House.
Farmers' delegation to meet Union Agriculture Minister, discuss crop losses in Jammu and Kashmir
A delegation of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM), will meet Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister over the losses suffered by the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir due to snowfall and rains, the farmers' body said. Reportedly, the delegation was scheduled to meet the Agriculture Minister on Tuesday, but the meeting got postponed to Wednesday.
Tharoor recommends review of India's statistical data collection, report generation by panel of experts
Tharoor said that the country’s statistics image is being affected worldwide. He asked if the government would agree to a panel of experts to look into the methods employed. MoS Rao Inderjit Singh said the government is happy to have inputs, but will have to take the decision on its own.
Shashi Tharoor pans govt on constant revision of statistical data, says India's credibility at stake
Speaker rejects Congress' adjournment notice on disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings
The Congress party had given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'indiscriminate disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'. However, the Speaker said the issue was not so urgent that all agenda be suspended to take it up. He said a discussion will take place at an opportune time.
On being asked recruitment in Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said, "There are 73 Army recruitment centers in the country. With each recruitment centre a certain number of districts are associated."
Congress raises issue of Karnataka flooding and drought situation
In Rajya Sabha, Congress' BK Hariprasad raised the issue of flooding and drought situation in Karnataka.
Matters to be taken in the Lok Sabha today
1) The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.
2) The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
3) The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.
On the eighth day of Parliamentary session, Question Hour in Lok Sabha begins with recruitment in army.
Opposition gives notice on economic situation in Rajya Sabha
The Opposition parties have given a notice in Rajya Sabha to hold a debate on 'the economic situation in the country' on Wednesday.
Trinamool Congress Derek O'brien to participate in the short duration discussion on economic situation on behalf of the party in the Upper House.
Debate on economic situation to be taken up in Rajya Sabha
Terrorist operations close to nil in Valley: Rajnath Singh
"Security forces and police are working in coordination and taking appropriate action. Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. Normalcy is fast returning to Jammu and Kashmir," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Upper House discusses labour laws and difficulties faced due to trade union strikes
The Upper House discussed the problems faced by the working call, with various members touching upon issues like repeated strikes by workers and the government holding strikes illegal. The minister said that the government is overhauling the system to address these concerns and all suggestions are welcome.
Govt seeks to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill from LS; TMC opposes move
The government asked the Speaker's permission to withdraw a bill o amend Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill from Lok Saha. However, TMC MP Sougata Roy opposed this move on a technical ground. He said that the government is required to give a reason before withdrawing any bill. He said the government cannot present and withdraw bills as it pleases.
Speaker, however, waived off this argument and said that Home Minister Amit Shah had already provided explanation to the house in August.
