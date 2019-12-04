Parliament LIVE Updates: Unauthorised Colonies Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today; Cabinet clears contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill

Parliament LATEST Updates: Underscoring the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the BJP leadership has asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the contentious legislation in a crucial Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Rejecting the Opposition's criticism of the Citizenship Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the BJP has always worked to unite the country and its people.

With Home Minister Amit Shah holding discussions with key political leaders, with representatives of students' bodies and civil society members from the Northeast over the past few days, including a meeting which took place on Tuesday, there is a strong likelihood that the Bill could be cleared at the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha

The proposed legislation is likely to be introduced by the government in the Upper House on 10 December, reported media sources.

In the Rajya Sabha, Dr Vikas Mahatme and Mukut Mithi to lay on the Table, reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel.

Bill considered for passing will be moved by Hardeep Singh Puri to provide special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi for recognising the property rights of resident in unauthorised colonies by securing the rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of the residents of such colonies.

Lok Sabha

In the Lower House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a copy of the annual report of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, for the year 2018-2019, alongwith audited accounts.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will submit report of the Law Commission of India No. 277 – Wrongful Prosecution (Miscarriage of Justice), August 2018.

