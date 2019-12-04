Parliament LIVE Updates: Unauthorised Colonies Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today; Cabinet clears contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill

Parliament LATEST Updates: Underscoring the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the BJP leadership has asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the contentious legislation in a crucial Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Rejecting the Opposition's criticism of the Citizenship Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the BJP has always worked to unite the country and its people.
With Home Minister Amit Shah holding discussions with key political leaders, with representatives of students' bodies and civil society members from the Northeast over the past few days, including a meeting which took place on Tuesday, there is a strong likelihood that the Bill could be cleared at the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 9.30 am on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha
The proposed legislation is likely to be introduced by the government in the Upper House on 10 December, reported media sources.
In the Rajya Sabha, Dr Vikas Mahatme and Mukut Mithi to lay on the Table, reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel.
Bill considered for passing will be moved by Hardeep Singh Puri to provide special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi for recognising the property rights of resident in unauthorised colonies by securing the rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of the residents of such colonies.
Lok Sabha
In the Lower House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a copy of the annual report of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, for the year 2018-2019, alongwith audited accounts.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will submit report of the Law Commission of India No. 277 – Wrongful Prosecution (Miscarriage of Justice), August 2018.
Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 12:05:53 IST
12:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Question Hour is underway in the Lower House
Shiv Sena MP raised concerns about the health hazards resulting from mobile phone radiations. He also asked what impact it might have on the aviary population, the numbers of which seem to be diminishing.
In response, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that there are no serious health hazards as emission regulations are ten times better than the prescribed standards. Fines are also being imposed to take care of this aspect, the minister added.
On the issue of birds, Prasad says birds are safe in India. “I see a lot of birds in Delhi. If the member is talking about a particular area, I request him to give the details,” he said.
11:50 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions'.
11:50 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress gives adjournment notices over Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands'.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given an Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.
11:47 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
MDMK, SP, TMC, NCP give Zero Hour Notices in Rajya Sabha
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Vaiko has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu'.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel'.
Trinamool Congress MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone Bulbul'.
Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels'.
11:27 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest update
Govt to make PSUs professional, consumer friendly: Ravi Shankar Prasad
On day 13 of Winter Session, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said that that Public Sector Undertakings like BSNL and MTNL did not get 4G earlier, but now the government is providing a separate scheme for Optic fibre.
"We will soon make these PSUs professional, consumer friendly and competitive," said Prasad.
11:13 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Annual report of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, to be tabled in Lok Sabha
In the Lower House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a copy of the annual report of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, for the year 2018-2019, alongwith audited accounts.
11:12 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Unauthorised Colonies Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha
The Bill will be moved by the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri for consideration and passing.
The Bill will recognise ownership rights on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter or any other document, conveyance deed or authorisation slip. Rights will be granted after payment of registration charges.
11:06 (IST)
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on 9 December, according to media sources.