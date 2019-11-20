Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha passes Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill; Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Parliament LATEST Updates: The Lok Sabha has passed the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill. The Bill states that a "fraternity fund" will be considered a chit fund and makes several other changes to the principal Act.
The government has no proposal for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Rajeev Gowda is speaking on the Transgender Persons Bill.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also responded to questions on whether the government received prior intimation regarding alleged snooping from social media owners like WhatsApp, Facebook.
The home ministry has responded to a question in the Rajya Sabha on why European MPs were allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and why a delegation of Opposition MPs was not allowed to do so.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee assured people that she will never allow NRC in the state even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha said a citizen's list on the lines of the exercise in Assam will be carried out across the country.
The TMC supremo sought answers from the BJP over exclusion of 14 lakhs Hindus and Bengalis from the final NRC list in Assam.
Commenting on the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy compared the situation of Kashmir to that of Emergency declared across the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.
When asked whether the home ministry was considering to allow member of Lok Sabha from Srinagar and NC patron to join in the winter session, Reddy argued that Abduallah is detained out of national interest. "Desh ke hit ke liye alag alag time pe logon ko arrest kiya gaya hai (In national interest ,at different times, different people have been arrested). During Emergency you arrested 33 MPs just to save 1 MP. People have been detained for national interest, to maintain law and order."
After discovering that his seating position in the Rajya Sabha chamber was changed from third to fifth row, firebrand leader Shiv Sena reacted strongly and in a letter directed to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the decision was taken in a bid to hurt sentiments of the Shiv Sena.
"I also fail to understand reason for this unwarranted step since there is no formal announcement about the removal from NDA. This decision has affected dignity of the House.I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat and uphold House decorum," said Raut.
Rajya Sabha member and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that the morality and ethics of surrogacy must be jettisoned, and the medical requirements should come first.
"What about same sex couples? it does not talk about that. live in relationships? This Bill looks only at married couples", said Jha.
The Rajya Sabha begins discussion on crucial legislation, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.
Asserting that the NRC will be applicable throughout the country, Amit Shah said the NRC is a Supreme Court monitored drive and no religion will be targeted during the exercise.
"The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.
On being asked by NCP's Majeed Menon about an approximate time for the situation in Kashmir to be normalised, Home Minister Amit Shah said " normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley", citing government data on school attendance to support his arguments.
"The situation is normal only. Schools and colleges are open, the apple industry is recovering well and normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley," Shah said.
Shah is now addressing Rajya Sabha, taking up the Opposition's questions on the situation in Kashmir — where a lockdown has been in place ever since the govt ended the state's special status. "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," he says.
Immediately, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad rises to counter Shah's statements, and begins by highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley. "Schools and colleges have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says. Coming to the home minister's arguments on snapping internet services, the Congress leader then says, "There has been threat from Pakistan for several years, there is nothing new about the situation. Then why such draconian measures? How will students continue their education without integral internet services?"
He is also expected to speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.
Countering Congress Anand Sharma's argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the threat surrounding the Gandhi family disappeared with the end of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, 1991.
Putting forward the Grand Old Party's concerns over the removal of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said, "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."
Expect a stormy session in Parliament today as Home minister Amit Shah will speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in Rajya Sabha at 11.10 am. In Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress has given an adjournment notice on the issue of communication blockade in the Kashmir Valley.
The subject of SPG cover is likely to create a storm in the upper House as it is the first time that the House is in Session after the SPG cover for the Gandhis was withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category. The Z plus category ensures security cover by around 100 personnel, but strips them off the protection of the elite SPG commandos, which was incidentally formed after the attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday gave a notice in Lok Sabha on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection from the Gandhi family. Congress MPs are continuing with the protests even as the House proceedings continue in Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress will organise a Parliament Gherao at 12 pm to protest the removal of SPG cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In Rajya Sabha, the home minister is also expected to table a report regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political stalemate that was necessitated after the NDA allies – the BJP and Shiv Sena – ended their alliance in the state which elected a Hung House.
Matters Listed Before Upper House
The Rajya Sabha will see a discussion on two crucial legislation, namely the The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Ahead of the Parliament proceedings, the Congress held a strategy meet at 10.15 am. Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last meeting called on Friday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case at 3 pm.
Matters Listed Before Lower House
The Lok Sabha will take up the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill is a pending legislation meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes and to protect subscribers. The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 19:23:44 IST
Highlights
Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill passed in LS
The Lok Sabha has passed the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill. The Bill states that a "fraternity fund" will be considered a chit fund and makes several other changes to the principal Act.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
Lok Sabha live updates
LS members demand strict action against chit fund managers who siphon money of poor
Waiver of passport requirement for Kartarpur pilgrims sought
121 users in India may have been affected by spyware, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also responded to questions on whether the government received prior intimation regarding alleged snooping from social media owners like WhatsApp, Facebook. Prasad said, "On 5 September, WhatsApp stated that while the full extent of the attack may never be known, WhatsApp continued to review available info. WhatsApp believes it is likely that devices of approximately of 121 users in India may have been attempted to be reached."
Opposition MPs not allowed to visit Kashmir due to security concerns, says MHA in Rajya Sabha
The home ministry has responded to a question in the Rajya Sabha on why European MPs were allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and why a delegation of Opposition MPs was not allowed to do so.
In its response, the home ministry said that the visit of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) was a private visit at the invitation of International Institute for Nonaligned Studies, a Delhi based think tank. The ministry further said, "The Indian delegation of MPs were not allowed to visit Kashmir Valley due to security concerns...Meetings were facilitated for the MEPs, as has been done previously on familiarization visits for the visiting Members of Parliament of different countries. Further, the MEPs had expressed their desire that they would like to visit Kashmir to understand how terrorism is affecting India and how this has been a challenge for India. They got a sense of the threat of terrorism and how terrorism poses a threat to India especially in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Such exchanges promote deeper people to people contact and ultimately it feeds into the larger relationship which any two countries would like to develop."
No division in Bengal on basis of religion, says Mamata Banerjee after Amit Shah asserts move will weed out illegal migrants
Parliamentary panel meet over Delhi air pollution to begin shortly
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development meeting over air pollution in Delhi is expected to begin shortly. BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Hema Malini have arrived for the meeting.
This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last meeting called on Friday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
BJP leader compares Kashmir situation with that of Emergency, says detention of Farooq Abdullah for national interest: BJP leader
Commenting on the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy compared the situation of Kashmir to that of Emergency declared across the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.
When asked whether the home ministry was considering to allow member of Lok Sabha from Srinagar and NC patron to join in the winter session, Reddy argued that Abduallah is detained out of national interest. "Desh ke hit ke liye alag alag time pe logon ko arrest kiya gaya hai (In national interest ,at different times, different people have been arrested). During Emergency you arrested 33 MPs just to save 1 MP. People have been detained for national interest, to maintain law and order."
Deliberate attempt to hurt Shiv Sena's sentiments, says Sanjay Raut writes to Venkaiah Naidu about Rajya Sabha seat change
After discovering that his seating position in the Rajya Sabha chamber was changed from third to fifth row, firebrand leader Shiv Sena reacted strongly and in a letter directed to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the decision was taken in a bid to hurt sentiments of the Shiv Sena.
"I also fail to understand reason for this unwarranted step since there is no formal announcement about the removal from NDA. This decision has affected dignity of the House.I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat and uphold House decorum," said Raut.
Morality of surrogacy must be jettisoned, medical requirements must be priority, says RJD leader in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha member and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that the morality and ethics of surrogacy must be jettisoned, and the medical requirements should come first.
"What about same sex couples? it does not talk about that. live in relationships? This Bill looks only at married couples", said Jha.
Over 5,000 people taken into preventive custody after revocation of Article 370: Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Centre informs the Rajya Sabha that a total of 5,161 people were taken into preventive detention after the scarpping of Article 370 of the Constitution. At present, 609 persons are under detention, of which approximately 218 are stone pelters.
Rajya Sabha begins discussion on Surrogacy Bill
The Rajya Sabha begins discussion on crucial legislation, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha to table Chit Fund Amendment Bill to ensure transparency in schemes
The Lok Sabha will take up the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a pending legislation meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes and to protect subscribers.
The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.
What is the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill?
The Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra.
Rajya Sabha to today take up bill for protection, welfare of transgenders
The Rajya Sabha will see a discussion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on 19 July, 2019 by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm
Indian Youth Congress organises Parliament gherao to protest removal of SPG cover of Gandhis and Manmohan Singh
Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress organised a Parliament Gherao to protest the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.
This comes a day after Congress created ruckus in Lok Sabha against the government's decision with the Youth Congress on Wednesday calling for a march to Parliament.
A statement issued by the Youth Congress late on Tuesday said, "IYC will organise gherao of the Parliament on Wednesday to protest against ignoble and shameful act of the BJP government which has decided to remove SPG protection of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," said Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Pandey.
All religions are being taken into consideration for NRC: Amit Shah
Asserting that the NRC will be applicable throughout the country, Amit Shah said the NRC is a Supreme Court monitored drive and no religion will be targeted during the exercise.
"The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.
Debate over Assam NRC beings in Rajya Sabha
After addressing the Kashmir situation, the discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.
Normal life has resumed in Kashmir in every possible way, says Amit Shah citing government data on school attendance
On being asked by NCP's Majeed Menon about an approximate time for the situation in Kashmir to be normalised, Home Minister Amit Shah said " normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley", citing government data on school attendance to support his arguments.
"The situation is normal only. Schools and colleges are open, the apple industry is recovering well and normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley," Shah said.
National security, safety of people is top priority, says Amit Shah in response to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Refuting the claims of the Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad on 'dismal' state of education after suspension of internet services in the Valley, Amit Shah said national security and safety of people must be prioritized first.
"I agree that internet services are a necessity today...but when it comes to the question of national security, the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and our fight against terror...we need to prioritize our necessities," Shah said.
Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha internet in Kashmir will be restored soon; Ghulam Nabi Azad asks why such draconian methods?
Amit Shah is now addressing Rajya Sabha, taking up the Opposition's questions on the situation in Kashmir -- where a lockdown has been in place ever since the govt ended the state's special status. "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," he says.
Immediately, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad rises to counter Shah's statements, and begins by highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley. "Schools and colleges have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says. Coming to the home minister's arguments on snapping internet services, the Congress leader then says, "There has been threat from Pakistan for several years, there is nothing new about the situation. Then why such draconian measures? How will students continue their education without integral internet services?"
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Rajya Sabha, presents status report on J&K
BJP president Amit Shah reached Parliament to participate in the Rajya Sabha's session where he is expected to table the report on Presidential rule in Maharashtra, speak on the Jammu and Kashmir situation. He is also expected to speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.
BJP's Nityanand Rai tables Maharashtra Governor's report recommending President's Rule
In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the report of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on recommendation of President's Rule in the state, which was imposed on 12 November.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Sena's Sanjay Raut in Upper House today
Before Sharad Pawar's key meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCP chief also met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, CNN-News18 reported.
Narendra Modi and Sharad Pawar to meet in Parliament at 12 pm to discuss on Maharashtra farmers relief
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm in the Parliament to discuss the farmers distress in Maharashtra, thereby, causing a buzz in the middle of intense political activity to form a government in the state after President's Rule was imposed on 12 November.
The meeting assumed significance at a time when Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can the reins in Maharashtra after no party won a majority in 21 October Assembly election.
RECAP | Farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning, MPs in Lok Sabha
In the parliamentary discussion on the air pollution crisis, particularly in north India, the MPs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday appeared to agree on two important points — first, ever politico needs to rise above party politics, and second, that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning.
Despite the severity of the crisis in most parts of northern India, only 115 of a total 534 MPs attended the session on Tuesday, thereby raising questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace. Three Delhi BJP MPs used the opportunity to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its alleged inability to curb air pollution.
What is Z-Plus category?
The Z plus category ensures security cover by around 100 personnel, but strips them off the protection of the elite SPG commandos, which was incidentally formed after the attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists in May, 1991.
Subject of removal of SPG cover for Gandhis and Manmohan Singh likely to create ruckus in Rajya Sabha
The subject of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover is likely to create a storm in the upper House as it is the first time that the House is in Session after the SPG cover for the Gandhis and former Prime minister Manmohan Singh was withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category.
Parliamentary panel meet on pollution in Rajya Sabha at 3 pm
Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last pollution meet called on Friday.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
Home Ministry decides on security given or withdrawn, says JP Nadda
After a ruckus was created in the upper House following ruling party's Subramanian Swamy's remark on SPG removal of Gandhi family, BJP working president JP Nadda intervened and said the decision on security was decided by the Home Ministry and not by a politician.
"There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given and withdrawn," Nadda said.
BJP's Subramanian Swamy steps up attack on Congress
Countering Sharma's argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the threat surrounding the Gandhi family disappeared with the end of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, 1991.
"It is the Home Ministry that decides on Security cover and the threat surrounding Gandhi's has disappeared with the end of LTTE," Swamy said.
Congress MP Anand Sharma raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family
Putting forward the Grand Old Party's concerns over the removal of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said, "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."
Amit Shah to discuss recent removal of Gandhi family's SPG cover in Rajya Sabha
Home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement around 11.10am on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in Rajya Sabha. Earlier in November, the SPG cover for the Gandhis were withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category, which ensures security cover by around 100 personnel.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:10 (IST)
Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill passed in LS
The Lok Sabha has passed the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill. The Bill states that a "fraternity fund" will be considered a chit fund and makes several other changes to the principal Act.
18:03 (IST)
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
18:02 (IST)
The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill is presently being voted upon in the Lok Sabha
17:46 (IST)
No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
17:40 (IST)
Lok Sabha live updates
LS members demand strict action against chit fund managers who siphon money of poor
17:36 (IST)
Rajya Sabha live updates
Transgenders should also get redressal under Atrocities Act, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Transgenders belong to all religions and castes and they live in all provinces in the country. They face a lot of discrimination. I suggest that just as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can get redressal under the Atrocities Act, transgenders should also get redressal under the Act."
17:25 (IST)
CERT-In issued notice to WhatsApp seeking info on Pegasus spyware: Ravi Shankar Prasad
17:12 (IST)
Congress supports Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill
The Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that the party supports the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill. The Bill states that a "fraternity fund" will be considered a chit fund and makes several other changes to the principal Act.
16:54 (IST)
Rajya Sabha live updates
Transgender Bill should provide for free sex reassignment surgeries, says TMC MP Shanta Chhetri
The TMC's Shanta Chhetri further said, "The Bill should provide for free sex reassignment surgeries for transgender persons in public as well as private hospitals. Further, just as there are commissions for women, there should be commissions for transgenders as well."
16:49 (IST)
Rajya Sabha live updates
Lok Sabha passed Transgender Persons Bill in haste, says TMC's Shanta Chhetri
TMC MP Shanta Chhetri, speaking on the Transgender Persons Bill, said,"For centuries, transgenders have faced discrimination, hate and abuse.
She further said, "The haste with which the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha is clear. The proposed law on transgenders' right to self-identification, which is a very basic right for them."
16:34 (IST)
Waiver of passport requirement for Kartarpur pilgrims sought
16:29 (IST)
Need proper redressal mechanism in Transgender Persons Bill, says Congress' Rajeev Gowda
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Rajeev Gowda is speaking on the Transgender Persons Bill. Speaking on a provision prohibiting establishments from discriminating against transgenders, Gowda said, "There is a need to ensure a proper redressal mechanism for the same. The Bill mentions that establishments will need to have a complaint officer, but there is no clarity on what the functions of the complaint officer will be."
16:07 (IST)
121 users in India may have been affected by spyware, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also responded to questions on whether the government received prior intimation regarding alleged snooping from social media owners like WhatsApp, Facebook. Prasad said, "On 5 September, WhatsApp stated that while the full extent of the attack may never be known, WhatsApp continued to review available info. WhatsApp believes it is likely that devices of approximately of 121 users in India may have been attempted to be reached."
16:01 (IST)
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is now speaking on the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill.
15:57 (IST)
Opposition MPs not allowed to visit Kashmir due to security concerns, says MHA in Rajya Sabha
The home ministry has responded to a question in the Rajya Sabha on why European MPs were allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and why a delegation of Opposition MPs was not allowed to do so.
In its response, the home ministry said that the visit of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) was a private visit at the invitation of International Institute for Nonaligned Studies, a Delhi based think tank. The ministry further said, "The Indian delegation of MPs were not allowed to visit Kashmir Valley due to security concerns...Meetings were facilitated for the MEPs, as has been done previously on familiarization visits for the visiting Members of Parliament of different countries. Further, the MEPs had expressed their desire that they would like to visit Kashmir to understand how terrorism is affecting India and how this has been a challenge for India. They got a sense of the threat of terrorism and how terrorism poses a threat to India especially in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Such exchanges promote deeper people to people contact and ultimately it feeds into the larger relationship which any two countries would like to develop."
15:39 (IST)
No division in Bengal on basis of religion, says Mamata Banerjee after Amit Shah asserts move will weed out illegal migrants
15:21 (IST)
Parliamentary panel meet over Delhi air pollution to begin shortly
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development meeting over air pollution in Delhi is expected to begin shortly. BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Hema Malini have arrived for the meeting.
This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last meeting called on Friday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
15:13 (IST)
BJP leader compares Kashmir situation with that of Emergency, says detention of Farooq Abdullah for national interest: BJP leader
Commenting on the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy compared the situation of Kashmir to that of Emergency declared across the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.
When asked whether the home ministry was considering to allow member of Lok Sabha from Srinagar and NC patron to join in the winter session, Reddy argued that Abduallah is detained out of national interest. "Desh ke hit ke liye alag alag time pe logon ko arrest kiya gaya hai (In national interest ,at different times, different people have been arrested). During Emergency you arrested 33 MPs just to save 1 MP. People have been detained for national interest, to maintain law and order."
14:48 (IST)
Deliberate attempt to hurt Shiv Sena's sentiments, says Sanjay Raut writes to Venkaiah Naidu about Rajya Sabha seat change
After discovering that his seating position in the Rajya Sabha chamber was changed from third to fifth row, firebrand leader Shiv Sena reacted strongly and in a letter directed to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the decision was taken in a bid to hurt sentiments of the Shiv Sena.
"I also fail to understand reason for this unwarranted step since there is no formal announcement about the removal from NDA. This decision has affected dignity of the House.I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat and uphold House decorum," said Raut.
14:38 (IST)
Morality of surrogacy must be jettisoned, medical requirements must be priority, says RJD leader in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha member and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that the morality and ethics of surrogacy must be jettisoned, and the medical requirements should come first.
"What about same sex couples? it does not talk about that. live in relationships? This Bill looks only at married couples", said Jha.
14:29 (IST)
Over 5,000 people taken into preventive custody after revocation of Article 370: Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Centre informs the Rajya Sabha that a total of 5,161 people were taken into preventive detention after the scarpping of Article 370 of the Constitution. At present, 609 persons are under detention, of which approximately 218 are stone pelters.
14:13 (IST)
Rajya Sabha begins discussion on Surrogacy Bill
The Rajya Sabha begins discussion on crucial legislation, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.
14:03 (IST)
Lok Sabha to table Chit Fund Amendment Bill to ensure transparency in schemes
The Lok Sabha will take up the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a pending legislation meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes and to protect subscribers.
The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.
13:59 (IST)
What is the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill?
The Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra.
13:58 (IST)
Rajya Sabha to today take up bill for protection, welfare of transgenders
The Rajya Sabha will see a discussion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on 19 July, 2019 by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot.
13:53 (IST)
SC, ST, backward classes in J&K, Ladakh will continue to get reservation in jobs, says Centre
People belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would continue to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, the Centre said.
Before the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004' was in force to provide reservation in jobs to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
PTI
13:44 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm
13:33 (IST)
Indian Youth Congress organises Parliament gherao to protest removal of SPG cover of Gandhis and Manmohan Singh
Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress organised a Parliament Gherao to protest the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.
This comes a day after Congress created ruckus in Lok Sabha against the government's decision with the Youth Congress on Wednesday calling for a march to Parliament.
A statement issued by the Youth Congress late on Tuesday said, "IYC will organise gherao of the Parliament on Wednesday to protest against ignoble and shameful act of the BJP government which has decided to remove SPG protection of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," said Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Pandey.
13:07 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
13:02 (IST)
All religions are being taken into consideration for NRC: Amit Shah
Asserting that the NRC will be applicable throughout the country, Amit Shah said the NRC is a Supreme Court monitored drive and no religion will be targeted during the exercise.
"The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.
12:57 (IST)
Debate over Assam NRC beings in Rajya Sabha
After addressing the Kashmir situation, the discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.
12:49 (IST)
Normal life has resumed in Kashmir in every possible way, says Amit Shah citing government data on school attendance
On being asked by NCP's Majeed Menon about an approximate time for the situation in Kashmir to be normalised, Home Minister Amit Shah said " normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley", citing government data on school attendance to support his arguments.
"The situation is normal only. Schools and colleges are open, the apple industry is recovering well and normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley," Shah said.
12:40 (IST)
National security, safety of people is top priority, says Amit Shah in response to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Refuting the claims of the Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad on 'dismal' state of education after suspension of internet services in the Valley, Amit Shah said national security and safety of people must be prioritized first.
"I agree that internet services are a necessity today...but when it comes to the question of national security, the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and our fight against terror...we need to prioritize our necessities," Shah said.
12:32 (IST)
Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha internet in Kashmir will be restored soon; Ghulam Nabi Azad asks why such draconian methods?
Amit Shah is now addressing Rajya Sabha, taking up the Opposition's questions on the situation in Kashmir -- where a lockdown has been in place ever since the govt ended the state's special status. "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," he says.
Immediately, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad rises to counter Shah's statements, and begins by highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley. "Schools and colleges have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says. Coming to the home minister's arguments on snapping internet services, the Congress leader then says, "There has been threat from Pakistan for several years, there is nothing new about the situation. Then why such draconian measures? How will students continue their education without integral internet services?"
12:21 (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Rajya Sabha, presents status report on J&K
BJP president Amit Shah reached Parliament to participate in the Rajya Sabha's session where he is expected to table the report on Presidential rule in Maharashtra, speak on the Jammu and Kashmir situation. He is also expected to speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.
12:17 (IST)
BJP's Nityanand Rai tables Maharashtra Governor's report recommending President's Rule
In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the report of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on recommendation of President's Rule in the state, which was imposed on 12 November.
12:12 (IST)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Sena's Sanjay Raut in Upper House today
Before Sharad Pawar's key meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCP chief also met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, CNN-News18 reported.
12:00 (IST)
Narendra Modi and Sharad Pawar to meet in Parliament at 12 pm to discuss on Maharashtra farmers relief
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm in the Parliament to discuss the farmers distress in Maharashtra, thereby, causing a buzz in the middle of intense political activity to form a government in the state after President's Rule was imposed on 12 November.
The meeting assumed significance at a time when Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can the reins in Maharashtra after no party won a majority in 21 October Assembly election.
11:54 (IST)
RECAP | Farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning, MPs in Lok Sabha
In the parliamentary discussion on the air pollution crisis, particularly in north India, the MPs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday appeared to agree on two important points — first, ever politico needs to rise above party politics, and second, that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning.
Despite the severity of the crisis in most parts of northern India, only 115 of a total 534 MPs attended the session on Tuesday, thereby raising questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace. Three Delhi BJP MPs used the opportunity to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its alleged inability to curb air pollution.
11:43 (IST)
What is Z-Plus category?
The Z plus category ensures security cover by around 100 personnel, but strips them off the protection of the elite SPG commandos, which was incidentally formed after the attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists in May, 1991.
11:42 (IST)
Subject of removal of SPG cover for Gandhis and Manmohan Singh likely to create ruckus in Rajya Sabha
The subject of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover is likely to create a storm in the upper House as it is the first time that the House is in Session after the SPG cover for the Gandhis and former Prime minister Manmohan Singh was withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category.
11:39 (IST)
Parliamentary panel meet on pollution in Rajya Sabha at 3 pm
Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last pollution meet called on Friday.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
11:24 (IST)
Home Ministry decides on security given or withdrawn, says JP Nadda
After a ruckus was created in the upper House following ruling party's Subramanian Swamy's remark on SPG removal of Gandhi family, BJP working president JP Nadda intervened and said the decision on security was decided by the Home Ministry and not by a politician.
"There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given and withdrawn," Nadda said.
11:19 (IST)
BJP's Subramanian Swamy steps up attack on Congress
Countering Sharma's argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the threat surrounding the Gandhi family disappeared with the end of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, 1991.
"It is the Home Ministry that decides on Security cover and the threat surrounding Gandhi's has disappeared with the end of LTTE," Swamy said.
11:13 (IST)
Congress MP Anand Sharma raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family
Putting forward the Grand Old Party's concerns over the removal of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said, "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."
10:57 (IST)
Amit Shah to discuss recent removal of Gandhi family's SPG cover in Rajya Sabha
Home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement around 11.10am on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in Rajya Sabha. Earlier in November, the SPG cover for the Gandhis were withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category, which ensures security cover by around 100 personnel.