Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha on Ladakh standoff, members to discuss COVID-19 situation

Parliament LIVE Updates:

FP Staff September 17, 2020 09:06:00 IST
Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha on Ladakh standoff, members to discuss COVID-19 situation

Parliament. PTI

10:32 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Sanjay Raut hits out at criticism of Maharashtra's pandemic response

Continuing the discussion on the coronavirus pandemic, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he has personal experience with the danger of coronavirus as his elderly mother and brother are battling COVID-19 in the ICU.

Responding to BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe criticism of Maharashtra government's COVID response, he said, "Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated efforts of the BMC. I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? This isn't a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people."

Raut went on to add that the Maharashtra government has followed the protocol set by the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Centre has stopped funds for PPE kits, masks and other materials from 1 September. It will cost Maharashtra government Rs 50 crore a day. What is the PM CARES fund for if not for States?" he asked.

Swapan Dasgupta, nominated member, asked the government what the scientific basis for a lockdown is and if a uniform guideline can be issued for lockdowns as states have imposed different versions which often are contradictory and causes confusion among the people.
09:25 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

House to continue discussion on COVID-19 response

The Upper House will continue its discussion on the coronavirus pandemic and India's response.

The discussion was started on Wednesday, with many Opposition MPs lashing out at the Centre's delayed and lacking response to the virus. Many blamed the government for ignoring the COVID-19 response to ensure Donald Trump's India visit went smoothly, while others said the Centre has not given the efforts by states due credit.
09:12 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Rajnath Singh to speak on India-China row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha on the developments along the Ladakh border.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row, Singh had said India is "very serious about issues of sovereignty" and the country is  prepared for "all contingencies" to ensure that it is maintained.

Singh said he made it clear in a meeting between him and his Chinese counterpart at the SCO meet hosted by Russia that India wants to resolve this issue in a peaceful manner and "want the Chinese side to work with us". But "there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Sept 17, 2020 - 10:32 (IST)

Sept 17, 2020 - 10:21 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Three vaccine canddiates from country of origin of virus: BJP MP

Referring to the discussion on coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House on Wednesday, BJP MP Vivek Thakur said it was made out as though the government has not done anything good during the COVID-19 pandemic. He went on to say that there are three companies working on COVID-19 vaccines that come from the country of origin of virus. "Should we entertain them?" he asked.

Sept 17, 2020 - 10:12 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Zero Hour continues; MPs discuss floods, leaders' detention in J&K

Congress MP Amee Yagnik said patients who suffered from non-communicable diseases being unable to get treatment for non-COVID diseases as the focus is on COVID-19.

Samajwadi Party MP Ravi Prakash Verma said the government should consider the adverse impact of floods along the Indo-Nepal border on Indian villages.

BJP MP Nabam Rebia said Arunachal Pradesh got statehood in 1987, but has not been given Constitutional protection yet. He asked the government to consider the Arunachal Pradesh government's demand of including the State in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Citing the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz raised the matter of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir being under arrest for over a year after Article 370 was abrogated, asking for their immediate release.

Sept 17, 2020 - 10:02 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

MPs ask for awards for COVID warriors, probe into Facebook interference

Congress MP KC Venugopal asked for a probe into Facebook's interference into India's electoral democracy.

BJP MP Lt. Gen (retd) DP Vats said frontline corona warriors should be awarded service or peace-time gallantry awards similar to the ones granted to the military. Meanwhile, Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil said radio collars put on Asiatic lions in Gir forest have led to increasing death rate.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sought that the plan to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port be reconsidered as it will be a loss to the country's exchequer as land and property worth crores will pass on to private hands.

Sept 17, 2020 - 09:25 (IST)

Sept 17, 2020 - 09:14 (IST)

Lok Sabha Latest Updates

Bills for consideration and passage

-The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.
-The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Sept 17, 2020 - 09:13 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
-The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
-The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
-The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Sept 17, 2020 - 09:12 (IST)

Parliament LATEST Updates: On the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha on the developments in Ladakh. He had addressed the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row on Tuesday.

The Upper House will also continue the discussion on the coronavirus pandemic and India's response. Home minister Amit Shah will move the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952 in the Rajya Sabha to seek consideration and passage. The Bill pushes to temporarily reduce salaries and allowances of lawmakers and ministers in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 that will replace the ordinance issued to provide compliance relief to taxpayers. It also seeks to provide tax benefits to donations made to PM CARES Fund.

Updated Date: September 17, 2020 09:06:00 IST

