Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha on Ladakh standoff, members to discuss COVID-19 situation

10:32 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Sanjay Raut hits out at criticism of Maharashtra's pandemic response

Continuing the discussion on the coronavirus pandemic, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he has personal experience with the danger of coronavirus as his elderly mother and brother are battling COVID-19 in the ICU.

Responding to BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe criticism of Maharashtra government's COVID response, he said, "Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated efforts of the BMC. I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? This isn't a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people."

Raut went on to add that the Maharashtra government has followed the protocol set by the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Centre has stopped funds for PPE kits, masks and other materials from 1 September. It will cost Maharashtra government Rs 50 crore a day. What is the PM CARES fund for if not for States?" he asked.

Swapan Dasgupta, nominated member, asked the government what the scientific basis for a lockdown is and if a uniform guideline can be issued for lockdowns as states have imposed different versions which often are contradictory and causes confusion among the people.