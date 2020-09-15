live

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh expected to address Lok Sabha on 'developments on Ladakh border'

Parliament LIVE Updates: On the first day of the Monsoon Session, an alarm was raised in the Lok Sabha over the scrapping of Question Hour. Meanwhile, JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

FP Staff September 15, 2020 08:47:49 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh expected to address Lok Sabha on 'developments on Ladakh border'

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 15, 2020 - 09:13 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Bills in the Upper House's legislative business list

  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • National Commission for Allied & #Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020
  • Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020
  • Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Sept 15, 2020 - 09:07 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Latest Updates

Left parties demand withdrawal of anti-farmer policies

Members of Parliament of the Left parties staged a protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmer policies', ahead of the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Sept 15, 2020 - 09:05 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

DMK, TMC, Congress, SP members give Zero Hour notices

In continuation of the protest raised in Lok Sabha by DMK MP TR Baalu over the death by suicide of 12 NEET aspirants, party MP in Rajya Sabha has given a Zero Hour notice over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Santanu Sen has given a Zero Hour notice over the 'community spread of COVID-19', while Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given a Zero Hour notice over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given a Zero Hour notice over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.

Sept 15, 2020 - 08:37 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session Latest Updates

Cabinet meet likely to be held at 1.30 pm

The Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are likely to meet over video conferencing at 1.30 pm, government sources told News18.

Sept 15, 2020 - 08:30 (IST)

Lok Sabha Latest Updates

Rajnath Singh to speak in India-China border row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row at 3 pm, according to the Parliament's list of business for the day.

The matter was raised on Sunday at the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting, meant to discuss and slot agenda for business for the coming session.

Parliament LATEST Updates:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the India-China standoff along the Ladakh LAC at 3 pm. The Opposition had raised the issue at the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of Home, state, G Kishan Reddy will also be making statements in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will move The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while Ram Vilas Paswan will move The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

In Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman will make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business today.

The Monsoon Session is seeing a plethora of protocols in place in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It is compulsory for members to wear masks, while the staff at the Parliament complex is conducting intensive sanitisation at regular intervals.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session first day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to send out a unanimous message that the entire country stands behind its armed forces. “I hope the Parliament, and all its members, will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit and resolve that the country stands in support of them,” he said.

During the 30-minute Zero Hour, the Treasury benches avoided issues like the India-China border row, unemployment, migrant crisis and economic slowdown, but discussions were held on NEET, coronavirus and bills seeking reforms in the banking and medicine sectors. NCP’s Supriya Sule was the only MP who raised the issue of unemployment and economic crisis. Urging the Centre to assist Maharashtra, she said, “On the first day, we should have discussed the state of economy and unemployment. I don’t see the Centre talking much about these issues,” she said.

In the Lok Sabha, Union ministers introduced eight Bills in the Lok Sabha and the House passed two pending Bills.

In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected the deputy chairman. In the Upper House, five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, were introduced.

Updated Date: September 15, 2020 08:47:49 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

BJP says Congress is creating 'fake narrative' on suspension of Question Hour in Monsoon Session of Parliament
India

BJP says Congress is creating 'fake narrative' on suspension of Question Hour in Monsoon Session of Parliament

Rajya Sabha member and BJP media head Anil Baluni said that the uproar caused by Opposition over the Question Hour suspension is nothing but a "masterclass in hypocrisy"

TMC MPs, aged over 65, likely to skip upcoming Parliament session due to risk of contracting COVID-19
Politics

TMC MPs, aged over 65, likely to skip upcoming Parliament session due to risk of contracting COVID-19

Parliament's Monsoon Session will begin on 14 September and will conclude on 1 October. As part of precautionary measures, visitors will be restricted and there will be staggered seating in both Houses

Parliament's Monsoon Session: Opposition to oppose four legislations that 'take away rights of states', says Jairam Ramesh
Politics

Parliament's Monsoon Session: Opposition to oppose four legislations that 'take away rights of states', says Jairam Ramesh

The legislation will be brought in to replace four ordinances — three related to the farm sector and the amendment to the Banking Regulation Act