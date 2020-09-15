Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh expected to address Lok Sabha on 'developments on Ladakh border'

Parliament LIVE Updates: On the first day of the Monsoon Session, an alarm was raised in the Lok Sabha over the scrapping of Question Hour. Meanwhile, JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

The matter was raised on Sunday at the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting, meant to discuss and slot agenda for business for the coming session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row at 3 pm, according to the Parliament's list of business for the day.

The Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are likely to meet over video conferencing at 1.30 pm, government sources told News18.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given a Zero Hour notice over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Santanu Sen has given a Zero Hour notice over the 'community spread of COVID-19', while Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given a Zero Hour notice over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

In continuation of the protest raised in Lok Sabha by DMK MP TR Baalu over the death by suicide of 12 NEET aspirants, party MP in Rajya Sabha has given a Zero Hour notice over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.' pic.twitter.com/jqrnABkUtI

Members of Parliament of the Left parties staged a protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmer policies', ahead of the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Parliament LATEST Updates:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the India-China standoff along the Ladakh LAC at 3 pm. The Opposition had raised the issue at the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of Home, state, G Kishan Reddy will also be making statements in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will move The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while Ram Vilas Paswan will move The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

In Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman will make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business today.

The Monsoon Session is seeing a plethora of protocols in place in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It is compulsory for members to wear masks, while the staff at the Parliament complex is conducting intensive sanitisation at regular intervals.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session first day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to send out a unanimous message that the entire country stands behind its armed forces. “I hope the Parliament, and all its members, will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit and resolve that the country stands in support of them,” he said.

During the 30-minute Zero Hour, the Treasury benches avoided issues like the India-China border row, unemployment, migrant crisis and economic slowdown, but discussions were held on NEET, coronavirus and bills seeking reforms in the banking and medicine sectors. NCP’s Supriya Sule was the only MP who raised the issue of unemployment and economic crisis. Urging the Centre to assist Maharashtra, she said, “On the first day, we should have discussed the state of economy and unemployment. I don’t see the Centre talking much about these issues,” she said.

In the Lok Sabha, Union ministers introduced eight Bills in the Lok Sabha and the House passed two pending Bills.

In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected the deputy chairman. In the Upper House, five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, were introduced.