Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The government does not maintain specific data on lynching incidents in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. Meanwhile, BJP MP in Lok Sabha, Meenakshi Lekhi blamed the economic disparity for such incidents. She said various incidents showed that the root of the crime stemmed from economical disparity in the society.
BJP and TMC have issued a whip to their MPs ahead of the no-confidence motion scheduled to be taken up on Friday. Other parties are also expected to follow suit to ensure both sides clock full attendance and can gather maximum numbers in support/ against the motion.
There was a brief disagreement on the date of discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. While Opposition members demanded that the motion be taken up for discussion on Monday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ruled that the members cannot protest on everything, and finalised Friday as the day the motion will be taken up.
The no-confidence motion backed by the Opposition parties like TDP and Congress will be taken up in the Lower House on Friday. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made an announcement in this regard after the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2.10 pm.
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the attack on his constituency office and the growing incidents of intolerance and violence. He also mentioned the attack on Swami Agnivesh. "I strongly urge the prime minister to break his silence on the behaviour of his partymen and take action against anti-national elements indulging in lynching and mob frenzy," he said.
The Speaker named all Opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motions and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas
would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery.
As Mahajan began taking questions during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, few MPs from the Opposition created ruckus by shouting slogans over issues like mob lynching and atrocities against Dalits. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after TDP MPs protested over special status demand for Andhra Pradesh.
After reaching the Parliament on Wednesday for the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many matters of national importance are before us. The more discussions takes place, the more the government will benefit. I appeal that all political parties use the time in the parliament effectively."
With an aggressive Opposition pitching for a no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi government over various issues, the bitterness that saw complete washout of the Budget Session is likely to spill into the Monsoon Session scheduled to commence from Wednesday.
As far as the legislative business is concerned, the government's plate is more than full with as many as 18 bills — including the various GST amendment bills, RTI amendment bill and the DNA Technology bill — to be introduced for consideration and passage in both Houses during the session that will have only 18 sittings spread over 24 days.
Six other bills replacing ordinances, namely the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018; the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018; the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018; the National Sports University Ordinance, 2018; and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, are also to be passed.
These are apart from the 15 bills already pending in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Rajya Sabha, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 (Lok Sabha); and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Rajya Sabha).
However, the Congress and other Opposition parties are pressing for no-confidence motion, with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) having already given the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General for including the no-trust motion in the day's business on Wednesday, the opening day of the session.
A number of Opposition MPs, in a letter to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, on Tuesday expressed their displeasure at the government not only "bulldozing the House" to get the Budget 2018-19 "passed in din without any debate and discussion" but also "sneaking in most retrogressive and anti-democratic measures" into the Finance Bill.
"To do this, the government moved motions to suspend the rules to prevent surreptitious legislation. With a deep sense of anguish, we have to state the fact that without the Chair admitting such motions to move for suspension of the rules would not have come before the House in the first place," the letter read.
The Opposition has also pointed out in the letter that the Speaker is not vested with discretionary powers under the rules with regard to admitting the no-confidence motion.
If 50 or more MPs rise to press for the no-trust motion, the Speaker will have to grant the leave and the motion has to be taken up within days from such date, they said.
In the Budget session, too, the Opposition had given multiple notices for taking up of no-trust motion, but Speaker Mahajan did not admit them, saying the House was not in order.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition would raise several issues for discussion in the session such as those of women's safety, "misrule" in Jammu and Kashmir, dilution of SC/ST Act, attempts to abolish reservation policy and issues of farmers, besides special status to Andhra Pradesh.
The other issues the Opposition would like to discuss through the no-confidence motion include rising petrol and diesel prices, depreciation of rupee and the "worsening" foreign policy.
Both Houses adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow
Venkaiah Naidu speaks in 10 languages in RS to introduce translation services in 22 Indian dialects
In Pictures: Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on first day of Monsoon Session
In Pictures: Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on first day of Monsoon Session
