Parliament LIVE Updates: 'Muting' of democratic India continues, tweets Rahul Gandhi; RS adjourned for the day amid protests

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in his reaction to the Farm Bills and suspension order of eight opposition MPs.

FP Staff September 21, 2020 12:26:32 IST
Parliament LIVE Updates: 'Muting' of democratic India continues, tweets Rahul Gandhi; RS adjourned for the day amid protests

Highlights

12:30 (ist)

Rajya Sabha LATEST Updates

Suspension of MPs reflective of this autocratic govt’s mindset: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister of West Bengal and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, berates the Chair's decision to suspend the eight opposition member over the Sunday's ruckus over the farm Bills.
12:17 (ist)

Rajya Sabha LATEST Updates

Muting of democratic India continues: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in his reaction to the Farm Bills and suspension order of eight opposition MPs. "Muting Of Democratic India’ continues: by initially silencing and later, suspending MPs in the Parliament and turning a blind eye to farmers’ concerns on the black agriculture laws. This ‘omniscient’ government’s endless arrogance has brought economic disaster for the entire country," he tweeted.
12:12 (ist)

Rajya Sabha LATEST Updates

Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday

The Upper House adjourned for the day amid contiuous protests by suspended MPs. Rajya Sabha to reconvene tomorrow at 9 am.
12:09 (ist)

Rajya Sabha LATEST Updates

Tablighi Jamaat event caused COVID-19 to spread to 'many persons': MHA to RS

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to "many persons".

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organisation's headquarters since 29 March.

"However, regarding Jamaat Chief Maulana Mohd Saad, the investigation is underway," he said in a written reply.
11:44 (ist)

Lok Sabha Latest Updates

Adjournment notice over farmers' rights

Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil gave an adjournment motion of the business of the House 'for the purpose of discussing the suppression of rights of farmers of the country'.
11:28 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Members troop into Well; House adjourned till 12 pm

Members trooped into the Well of the House, even as acting Chair Bhubaneswar Kalita urged members to return to their seats and asked suspended MPs to leave the House. "I have asked the Minister to wait and the Leader of Opposition will speak first. But there first has to be order in the House," he said.

As the sloganeering and protests continued, he announced adjournment tof the Rajya Sabha till 12 pm.
10:59 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Deputy Chairman adjourns House for third time

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11.07 am as MPs continued to protest against the suspension of some Opposition members and dismissal of the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

Even as members continued to raise their voices in protest, Singh said that he will allow Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak once there is peace and order in the House. However, the uproar continued even as the statement on non-payment of GST dues to states was bypassed to allow Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to speak on The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
09:47 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

House adjourned amid sloganeering

Following Venkaiah Naidu's condemnation of the behaviour of MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, in which they allegedly threw the rule book at deputy chairman Harivansh Singh, snatched and tore papers and damaged the mic, Opposition members started raising slogans against the decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion and suspend some House members.

As chaos heightened and members refused to cede to requests of maintaining decorum, Naidu adjourned the House till 10 am.
09:44 (ist)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

No-confidence motion dismissed; 8 Oppn MPs suspended

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the division of the House over the farm Bills could not take place on Sunday due to continuous disruption. He went on to dismiss the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

Naidu also ordered a week's suspension for Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

Parliament LATEST Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in his reaction to the Farm Bills and suspension order of eight opposition MPs.

Speaking on the uproar in the House by Opposition MPs on Sunday over farm Bills, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he is "pained to see what happened yesterday". He went on to dismiss the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh and ordered a week's suspension for Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav and five other MPs for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

A day after witnessing a furore over the passage of two contentious farm Bills, the Rajya Sabha will take up debate on the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Bills pertaining to taxation, finance and banking will also be moved for consideration and passage.

Additionally, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are also in Monday's List of Business. Opposition MPs Derek O'Brien, Jairam Ramesh, Elamaram Kareem, KK Ragesh, among others are going to raise the issue of non-payment of GST dues to states.

After a session that went into the late hours of the night on Sunday, Lok Sabha will convene at 3 pm, with discussions on The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of agriculture reform Bills despite Opposition's demand to adjourn the House and in ignorance of calls for voting by division, the Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the zero hour proceedings with the consent of all MPs and allowed all 88 members to raise matters of urgent public importance.

Updated Date: September 21, 2020 12:26:32 IST

