Parliament LIVE Updates: 'Muting' of democratic India continues, tweets Rahul Gandhi; RS adjourned for the day amid protests

Parliament LATEST Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in his reaction to the Farm Bills and suspension order of eight opposition MPs.
Speaking on the uproar in the House by Opposition MPs on Sunday over farm Bills, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he is "pained to see what happened yesterday". He went on to dismiss the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh and ordered a week's suspension for Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav and five other MPs for unruly behaviour with the Chair.
A day after witnessing a furore over the passage of two contentious farm Bills, the Rajya Sabha will take up debate on the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Bills pertaining to taxation, finance and banking will also be moved for consideration and passage.
Additionally, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are also in Monday's List of Business. Opposition MPs Derek O'Brien, Jairam Ramesh, Elamaram Kareem, KK Ragesh, among others are going to raise the issue of non-payment of GST dues to states.
After a session that went into the late hours of the night on Sunday, Lok Sabha will convene at 3 pm, with discussions on The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of agriculture reform Bills despite Opposition's demand to adjourn the House and in ignorance of calls for voting by division, the Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the zero hour proceedings with the consent of all MPs and allowed all 88 members to raise matters of urgent public importance.