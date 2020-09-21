Parliament LIVE Updates: 'Muting' of democratic India continues, tweets Rahul Gandhi; RS adjourned for the day amid protests

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in his reaction to the Farm Bills and suspension order of eight opposition MPs.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the division of the House over the farm Bills could not take place on Sunday due to continuous disruption. He went on to dismiss the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

As chaos heightened and members refused to cede to requests of maintaining decorum, Naidu adjourned the House till 10 am.

Following Venkaiah Naidu's condemnation of the behaviour of MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, in which they allegedly threw the rule book at deputy chairman Harivansh Singh, snatched and tore papers and damaged the mic, Opposition members started raising slogans against the decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion and suspend some House members.

Even as members continued to raise their voices in protest, Singh said that he will allow Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak once there is peace and order in the House. However, the uproar continued even as the statement on non-payment of GST dues to states was bypassed to allow Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to speak on The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11.07 am as MPs continued to protest against the suspension of some Opposition members and dismissal of the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

Members trooped into the Well of the House, even as acting Chair Bhubaneswar Kalita urged members to return to their seats and asked suspended MPs to leave the House. "I have asked the Minister to wait and the Leader of Opposition will speak first. But there first has to be order in the House," he said.

Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil gave an adjournment motion of the business of the House 'for the purpose of discussing the suppression of rights of farmers of the country'.

"However, regarding Jamaat Chief Maulana Mohd Saad, the investigation is underway," he said in a written reply.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organisation's headquarters since 29 March.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to "many persons".

The Upper House adjourned for the day amid contiuous protests by suspended MPs. Rajya Sabha to reconvene tomorrow at 9 am.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in his reaction to the Farm Bills and suspension order of eight opposition MPs. "Muting Of Democratic India’ continues: by initially silencing and later, suspending MPs in the Parliament and turning a blind eye to farmers’ concerns on the black agriculture laws. This ‘omniscient’ government’s endless arrogance has brought economic disaster for the entire country," he tweeted.

Chief Minister of West Bengal and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, berates the Chair's decision to suspend the eight opposition member over the Sunday's ruckus over the farm Bills.

Provided that the Council may, at any time, on. a motion being made, resolve that such suspension be terminated.

(2) If a member is so named by the Chairman he shall forthwith put the question on a motion being made, no amendment, adjournment or debate being allowed, that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session:

(1) The Chairman may, if he deems it necessary, name a member who disregards the authority of the Chair or abuses the rules of the Council by persistently and willfully obstructing the business thereof.

The government has the powers to move the motion under rule 256 (Suspension of member), according to which:

Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. Dy.Chairman throttled Parliamentary Procedures yesterday. Suspension of MPs exposed the coward face of BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions.

CPM MP Elamaram Kareem, one of the eight suspended Rajya Sabha members said that he will continue with farmers and that the suspension of MPs revealed the "coward face" of BJP.

Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy

Chief Minister of West Bengal and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, berates the Chair's decision to suspend the eight opposition member over the Sunday's ruckus over the farm Bills.

Speaking on the uproar in the House by Opposition MPs on Sunday over farm Bills, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he is "pained to see what happened yesterday". He went on to dismiss the no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh and ordered a week's suspension for Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav and five other MPs for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

A day after witnessing a furore over the passage of two contentious farm Bills, the Rajya Sabha will take up debate on the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Bills pertaining to taxation, finance and banking will also be moved for consideration and passage.

Additionally, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are also in Monday's List of Business. Opposition MPs Derek O'Brien, Jairam Ramesh, Elamaram Kareem, KK Ragesh, among others are going to raise the issue of non-payment of GST dues to states.

After a session that went into the late hours of the night on Sunday, Lok Sabha will convene at 3 pm, with discussions on The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of agriculture reform Bills despite Opposition's demand to adjourn the House and in ignorance of calls for voting by division, the Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the zero hour proceedings with the consent of all MPs and allowed all 88 members to raise matters of urgent public importance.