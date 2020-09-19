Parliament LIVE Updates: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to affect MSME traders, protect big corporates, says Congress MP

Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress Vivek Tankha said the enactment of 10A will be counterproductive as there is no certainty in how long the pandemic will continue.

The Bill will replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which was promulgated on 5 June and prohibited the initiation of insolvency proceedings for defaults arising during the six months from 25 March 2020 (extendable upto one year).

On the sixth day of the Parliament's Monsoon session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, came as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had created uncertainty and stress for businesses. It was also felt that during the coronavirus lockdown, it may be difficult to find an adequate number of resolution applicants to rescue the corporate debtor who may default in discharging their debt.

- The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Earlier in April, the government had approved an ordinance that recognised any crime against health professionals as a "cognizable and non-bailable" offence. It means that offenders can be arrested without a warrant, and no bail would be granted.

Among the ordinances to be discussed in the Upper House is Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The Ordinance seeks amendments to the 125-years-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, that protects health workers in the country.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien pointed out that the All India Handicraft Board in Kolkata has been abolished by the Centre. He added that All India Handloom and Powerloom board has also faced the same fate, and appealed that they be reopened.

Ruckus followed as Opposition demanded discussion on Agriculture Bills passed in Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Bills are to be taken next day, and the discussion can take place then.

He said: "the enactment of 10A will be counterproductive as there is no certainty in how long the pandemic will continue. So I have moved an amendment to remove the cap."

Speaking on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Saturday that small traders will be affected by this ordinance and accused the Centre of trying to protect big corporates. "MSMEs must be allowed to initiate CIRB proceedings irrespective of the provisions," he said.

BJP MP Arun Singh said the amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was a "remarkable and bold step" by the Narendra Modi government. Citing statistics, including ease of doing business ranking, Singh said there has been an overall improvement under the NDA government.

"What happens to people who are dependent on global business?" he asks. the IBC has been fairly successful since 2016, 40% recovery, what was the need for three ordinances rather than bringing in changes as it is an evolving law.

Amar Patnaik of BJD said that the Insolvency Bill has been linked to a time frame. "260 such cases were initiated by corporate debtors, Section 10 A will only lead to erosion of value going into resolution process," said Patnaik.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her response to all the 16 ministers who raised issues with Insolvency Bill. "The situation before us in March was clearly of putting lives before livelihood. When Narendra Modi announced the Janta curfew, he said it was a preventive remedy and did not know for how long it would last. Naturally, lockdown impacted business and financial market, did we just sit and watch? No."

Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD raised the issue of unemployment during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "How many people have lost their jobs? "Look at the thali of underprivileged people. Only Rs 33 is given to people per day as subsistence, that much money is spent on three coffees in Parliament's central hall."

Our intention of initiating corporate insolvency for matters that occurred during lockdown, was to give immunity during this period. This is only for those which arrive during COVID-19 period, amendment of section 66 that no obligation shall be filed by a resolution professional, said the finance minister.

The Finance Minsiter stressed the importance to suspend sections 7, 9 and 10 of IBC to prevent businesses from getting pushed into insolvency. "With this intention, Section 10A of the ordinance was brought in," said Sitharaman.

Offenders can also be fined anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and will also have to serve a prison term between three months to five years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in April.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, is listed to be taken in consideration in the Lower House on Saturday.

The Bill seeks to replace the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, issued in March 2020.

Giving relief to taxpayers following the COVID-19 outbreak, the government had through the ordinance extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal till 30 September and linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till 31 March, 2021.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for introduction of the bill on Friday. However, since the minister was not present, the House then took up discussion on two farm sector related legislations.

Home Minister Amot Shah will move the Bill seeking to establish a National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, be taken into consideration.

Parliament proceedings on 18 September

On Friday, the Lower House witnessed first adjournment in the Monsoon Session over disruption when Treasury and Opposition members clashed over PM-CARES fund.

The proceedings in the Lower House were disrupted as the Opposition raised slogans against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for his allegation that the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was set up "only for the benefit of the Gandhi family".

"The trust was set up during the tenure of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was not even registered as a public trust but it got all relevant clearance, including FCRA," Thakur said, intervening during the introduction of the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill.

"The PM Cares Fund is a constitutionally set up public charitable trust. PM National Relief Fund was set up only for the benefits of one family — the Nehru-Gandhi family," he said.

On the other hand Rajya Sabha passed four Bills in less than four hours. The Upper House too was adjourned for 30 minutes to mourn the death of Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were passed in the Upper House.

With inputs from PTI