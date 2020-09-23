Parliament LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session likely to end today; Rajya Sabha deputy chairman breaks one-day fast

live

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills, while the Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm, sources told PTI

FP Staff September 23, 2020 08:47:37 IST
Sept 23, 2020 - 09:39 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Zero Hour begins

BJP's DP Vats said important rail and road projects get delayed due to pending court cases. He urged the Law Ministry to come up with a legislation to speed up development works.

Nazir Ahmed Laway of PDP raised the matter of home guards and other government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who don't get permanent jobs for years.

AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya requested the government to complete the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway immediately for the progress of the northeast.

BJD's Subhash Chandra Singh said remuneration of anganwadi and ASHA workers, who are COVID warriors, is very low. He asked the Centre to come up with a special package for them.

Sept 23, 2020 - 09:35 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

House bids farewell to members due to retire in November

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced that the House is bidding farewell to some members, as they are set to retire in November. They include PL Punia, Ram Gopal Yadav, Hardeep Puri, Neeraj Shekhar, Raj Babbar and Javed Ali.

Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former PM Chandra Shekhar, said he used to play in the Central Hall when visiting the Parliament as a child with his father.

Sept 23, 2020 - 09:23 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Govt recommends sine die adjournment of House

MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today, but there is some important legislative business to be completed before that. He gave time stipulations within which the pending bills are to be discussed, as recommended by the Parliamentary Advisory Committee meeting.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the government can recommend the adjournment of the House, but when to adjourn is the Chair's decision.

Sept 23, 2020 - 08:59 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Bills to be taken up for consideration

  • The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
  • The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
  • The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020.
  • The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

Sept 23, 2020 - 08:49 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given a Zero Hour Notice over the 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given a Zero Hour Notice over the 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states'.

Sept 23, 2020 - 08:44 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Latest Updates

Deputy Chairman ends one-day fast

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh ended the one-day fast he was observing against the unruly behaviour he faced at the hands of MPs.

Singh had also taken tea and snacks for the eight suspended MPs who were staging a protest at the Parliament Complex. The move was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Sept 23, 2020 - 08:39 (IST)

Monsoon Session likely to end today

The Monsoon Session is likely to conclude on Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources told PTI.

Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills, while the Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, sources said.

The session which began on 14 September, witnessed passage of several bills in both Houses, including those which sought to replace ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the lower house, the sources said.

Parliament LATEST Updates: The Rajya Sabha will discuss The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, a day after the House passed seven Bills as Opposition Benches remained empty following a walkout.

The House is also scheduled to take up The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha's List of Business states three Bills that will be taken up for consideration and passage - The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Monsoon Session was otherwise scheduled to end on 1 October. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

On Monday, eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday. A number of opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of the eight members is revoked, even as the government insisted on their apology.

 

