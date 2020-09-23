Parliament LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session likely to end today; Rajya Sabha deputy chairman breaks one-day fast

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills, while the Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm, sources told PTI
Parliament LATEST Updates: The Rajya Sabha will discuss The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, a day after the House passed seven Bills as Opposition Benches remained empty following a walkout.
The House is also scheduled to take up The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha's List of Business states three Bills that will be taken up for consideration and passage - The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
The Monsoon Session is likely to conclude on Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources told PTI. Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills, while the Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, sources said.
The session which began on 14 September, witnessed passage of several bills in both Houses, including those which sought to replace ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the lower house, the sources said.
The Monsoon Session was otherwise scheduled to end on 1 October. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.
On Monday, eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday. A number of opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of the eight members is revoked, even as the government insisted on their apology.