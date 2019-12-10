Parliament LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, claims report

Parliament LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Shah will introduce the Arms (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday and provides a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms, and also seeks to rationalise and facilitate licensing procedures for the use of firearms by individuals.

Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2019 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to make a statement on India's position regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at 3 pm. Additionally, among the issues to be raised during the Question Hour include the achievements of demonetisation, the effectiveness of the Ayushmann Bharat scheme, initiatives to control anaemia, population growth and ATM frauds.

The Rajya Sabha will soon see the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed amid uproar by the Lok Sabha during the lat hours of Monday night. The Bill looks at providing citizenship to non-Muslim minority communities facing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanisatan. The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs asking them to be present during Parliament proceedings on 10 and 11 December.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which looks at amending the Constitution of India.

Issues that will be raised during the Question Hour include the data on farmer suicides, farm incomes and infiltration by militants.

