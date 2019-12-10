Parliament LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, claims report

Parliament LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, ANI reported.
Shah will introduce the Arms (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday and provides a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms, and also seeks to rationalise and facilitate licensing procedures for the use of firearms by individuals.
Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2019 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to make a statement on India's position regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at 3 pm. Additionally, among the issues to be raised during the Question Hour include the achievements of demonetisation, the effectiveness of the Ayushmann Bharat scheme, initiatives to control anaemia, population growth and ATM frauds.
The Rajya Sabha will soon see the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed amid uproar by the Lok Sabha during the lat hours of Monday night. The Bill looks at providing citizenship to non-Muslim minority communities facing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanisatan. The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs asking them to be present during Parliament proceedings on 10 and 11 December.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which looks at amending the Constitution of India.
Issues that will be raised during the Question Hour include the data on farmer suicides, farm incomes and infiltration by militants.
Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 11:37:50 IST
CAB discussion in RS to begin at 2 pm on Wednesday
According to latest report, six hours have been allotted for Rajya Sabha members to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, starting 2 pm. The Bill was passed with 311 votes in its favour in the Lok Sabha on Monday. However, it may not see a smooth ride in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP is not in the majority.
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
RS discusses increase in cases of assault victims being burnt
RJD's Professor Manoj Kumar Jha talks about the increase in cases of assault victims being burnt. With the Nirbhaya fund, can funds be added to upgrade medical expertise and psychological aid for victims as well as rehabilitative surgery, he asked.
Lok Sabha Latest Updates
MPs give adjournment notices over JNU clashes, violence against women, children
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'brutal lathicharge on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by Delhi Police'.
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'violence on women, children, SC/STs in the country'.
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
MPs give Zero Hour notices over rising onion prices, India's position on hunger index
Congress MP Chhaya Verma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'unprecedented rise in price of onions in the country'.
Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index'.
BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand of a Padma Award and renaming of Patna University to honour late Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh'.
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
Arms Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha. The 1959 Arms Act allowed a licence holder to have three firearms, while the amendment reduces this number to one
It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
Piyush Goyal to speak on RCEP in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 3 pm, regarding 'India's position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
11:37 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
11:36 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
11:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha Latest Updates
11:22 (IST)
US federal body ponders sanctions against Amit Shah is Parliament passes citizenship bill
A federal US commission on international religious freedom has said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a "dangerous turn in wrong direction" and sought American sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the bill is passed by both Houses of the Parliament.
In a statement issued on Monday, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said that it was deeply troubled over the passage of the Bill in Lok Sabha.
"If the CAB passes in both Houses of parliament, the US government should consider sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership," the commission said.
11:17 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
11:14 (IST)
MPs stage protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Lawmakers from Left parties staged protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill within the Parliament complex.
The Bill looks at providing citizenship to non-Muslim minorities facing religious prosecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
11:09 (IST)
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be table in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, sources told ANI.
The Bill was passed with 311 votes in its favour in the Lok Sabha on Monday. However, it may not see a smooth ride in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP is not in the majority.
11:03 (IST)
States in North East observe shutdown after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
States in the North-East, except Nagaland, announced an 11-hour shutdown, following a call by the North-East Students’ Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of influential students’ bodies of the region.
The shutdown began at 5 am and will end at 4 pm. It is being observed in protest against the imposition of the contentious Bill's provisions in the North East.
10:51 (IST)
Citizenship Bill patently unconstitutional, battleground to shift to Supreme Court, says Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. He claimed that the elected lawmakers were abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges.
"CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battleground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!," Chidambaram said in a tweet.
His tweet comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with 311 votes in its favour.
10:49 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
10:41 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Latest Updates
