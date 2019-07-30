Parliament LIVE updates: Numbers may stack up in favour of triple talaq bill in RS as BJD vows support; TRS, YSRCP, AIADMK may abstain

Parliament Latest Updates: The BJP may just manage to get the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha. With BJD's support and with several parties set to abstain from voting the BJP, which is in minority in Rajya Sabha, may just manage to get the bill passed. The number math to follow in the subsequent posts.
The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar and sloganeering over the Unnao rape case. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, is critical after she met with an accident on Sunday. Two women, the teen's aunts, died in the car crash and her laywer was injured. The opposition raised slogan in the house
The BJP has been assured of support on the triple talaq bill by allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha. However, another ally of the ruling coalition, JD(U) has made it clear that it will either abstain from voting or oppose the bill. However, the party expects some respite as the Odisha's ruling party BJD, which is neither in NDA nor the combined Opposition, has said it will vote in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.
The Central government is likely to move the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the Bills introduced by the government.
The Lok Sabha had on 25 July passed the contentious Bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members, who accused the government of singling out a community.
The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalise the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 11:55:52 IST
Highlights
How do numbers stack up in Rajya Sabha
Usually, the strength of Rajya Sabha is 238 members, which means that the government needs at least 120 votes to pass any bill. However, with key parties like YSRCP (2), JDU (6), AIADMK (12), and TRS (6) all set to stay away from voting, the strength of the House will come down. Furthermore, BJD (7) has assured the government of support for the bill. This means that if all goes as predicted, total 103 votes may be cast in support of the Bill.
Lok Sabha debates The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 amid ruckus
Meanwhile, the ruling party is busy making its statements on the Consumer Protection Bill even as the Opposition protests continue. It had been a tradition of sorts to not take up legislative business when the house is not in order. However, the tradition has been broken several times by various governments.
'Pradhan Mantri jawab do' slogans resound in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar and sloganeering over the Unnao rape case. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, is critical after she met with an accident on Sunday. Two women, the teen's aunts, died in the car crash and her laywer was injured. The opposition raised slogan in the house
Unnao incident blot on civilisation: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the Lok Sabha, saying, "People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit victim's car (in Raebareli) and killed a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition."
BJP accuses Samajwadi Party of maligning party amid opposition's sloganeering
BJP MPs, including Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, claimed that the driver of the truck which hit the Unnao rape survivor's vehicle was actually a Samajwadi Party worker from Fatehpur. The party alleged that this appears to be a conspiracy against the ruling party to malign its image.
Meanwhile the opposition continued raising slogans demanding the prime minister's reply on the matter.
Unnao rape survivor's accident rocks Lok Sabha
Both Houses of Parliament are witnessing ruckus over the accident of Unnao rape survivor as the Opposition seeks a CBI probe into the matter. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary raised the matter in Lok Sabha. Referring to the matter, Chowdhury and five other party MPs gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern".
BJP banks on Shiv Sena, SAD, BJD in Rajya Sabha to support triple talaq bill; Nitish Kumar's JD(U) set to oppose draft law
The BJP has been assured of support on the triple talaq bill by allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha. However, another ally of the ruling coalition, JD(U) has made it clear that it will either abstain from voting or oppose the bill. However, the party expects some respite as the Odisha's ruling party BJD, which is neither in NDA nor the combined Opposition, has said it will vote in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.
Modi meets top ministers as triple talaq bill all set to be tabled in RS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Cabinet ministers in Parliament House ahead of the session today, when the key Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha.
Ally JD(U) to abandon BJP in RS over key issue of triple talaq
The Janata Dal (United), a part of National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has asserted that it will oppose the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. JD(U) Bihar president Vashishtha Narayan Singh, himself a Rajya Sabha member, however, did not clarify as to whether the party - headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - would stage a walkout or abstain from voting like it had done in the Lower House, or would vote against the bill in Upper House where the NDA is way short of majority.
"This question has been posed to us many times. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. The stand was the same in the past as it is now and will remain so in future," Singh said in response to queries from journalists.
GVL Narsimha Rao asks MPs to vote for Triple Talaq Bill, rising above party lines
BJP GVL Narasimha Rao calls for non-partisan support of triple talaq bill. "The triple talaq bill seeks to give constitutional rights to Muslim women. This is a bill aimed at gender justice. Parties opposing this bill should understand that Muslim women interest is attached to this bill. I hope that parties that have opposed the bill in the past will support the bill. The Modi government is committed to ensuring gender justice for Muslim women. It will be unfortunate if the political parties oppose the bill to appease radical elements in the Muslim community," he told the media.
Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today at 12 pm
Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad will table "The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. BJP national president Amit Shah has directed all BJP MPs to remain present and vote in favour of the bill.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:52 (IST)
Don't rush bills in House, Congress' Raj Babar on Triple Talaq bill
Congress RS MP Raj Babbar said, "Whether the triple talaq bill will be passed today or not is a different matter but the government should not force its will. They need to see if the bill benefits the stakeholders or not."
11:51 (IST)
How do numbers stack up in Rajya Sabha
Usually, the strength of Rajya Sabha is 238 members, which means that the government needs at least 120 votes to pass any bill. However, with key parties like YSRCP (2), JDU (6), AIADMK (12), and TRS (6) all set to stay away from voting, the strength of the House will come down. Furthermore, BJD (7) has assured the government of support for the bill. This means that if all goes as predicted, total 103 votes may be cast in support of the Bill.
11:31 (IST)
Numbers may stack up in favour of Triple Talaq Bill in RS
The BJP may just manage to get the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha. With BJD's support and with several parties set to abstain from voting the BJP, which is in minority in Rajya Sabha, may just manage to get the bill passed. The number math to follow in the subsequent posts.
11:28 (IST)
Lok Sabha debates The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 amid ruckus
Meanwhile, the ruling party is busy making its statements on the Consumer Protection Bill even as the Opposition protests continue. It had been a tradition of sorts to not take up legislative business when the house is not in order. However, the tradition has been broken several times by various governments.
11:24 (IST)
'Pradhan Mantri jawab do' slogans resound in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar and sloganeering over the Unnao rape case. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, is critical after she met with an accident on Sunday. Two women, the teen's aunts, died in the car crash and her laywer was injured. The opposition raised slogan in the house
11:23 (IST)
Unnao incident blot on civilisation: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the Lok Sabha, saying, "People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit victim's car (in Raebareli) and killed a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition."
11:21 (IST)
BJP accuses Samajwadi Party of maligning party amid opposition's sloganeering
BJP MPs, including Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, claimed that the driver of the truck which hit the Unnao rape survivor's vehicle was actually a Samajwadi Party worker from Fatehpur. The party alleged that this appears to be a conspiracy against the ruling party to malign its image.
Meanwhile the opposition continued raising slogans demanding the prime minister's reply on the matter.
11:14 (IST)
Unnao rape survivor's accident rocks Lok Sabha
Both Houses of Parliament are witnessing ruckus over the accident of Unnao rape survivor as the Opposition seeks a CBI probe into the matter. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary raised the matter in Lok Sabha. Referring to the matter, Chowdhury and five other party MPs gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern".
11:10 (IST)
BJP banks on Shiv Sena, SAD, BJD in Rajya Sabha to support triple talaq bill; Nitish Kumar's JD(U) set to oppose draft law
The BJP has been assured of support on the triple talaq bill by allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha. However, another ally of the ruling coalition, JD(U) has made it clear that it will either abstain from voting or oppose the bill. However, the party expects some respite as the Odisha's ruling party BJD, which is neither in NDA nor the combined Opposition, has said it will vote in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.
10:59 (IST)
Modi meets top ministers as triple talaq bill all set to be tabled in RS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Cabinet ministers in Parliament House ahead of the session today, when the key Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha.
10:57 (IST)
Ally JD(U) to abandon BJP in RS over key issue of triple talaq
The Janata Dal (United), a part of National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has asserted that it will oppose the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. JD(U) Bihar president Vashishtha Narayan Singh, himself a Rajya Sabha member, however, did not clarify as to whether the party - headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - would stage a walkout or abstain from voting like it had done in the Lower House, or would vote against the bill in Upper House where the NDA is way short of majority.
"This question has been posed to us many times. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. The stand was the same in the past as it is now and will remain so in future," Singh said in response to queries from journalists.
10:50 (IST)
GVL Narsimha Rao asks MPs to vote for Triple Talaq Bill, rising above party lines
BJP GVL Narasimha Rao calls for non-partisan support of triple talaq bill. "The triple talaq bill seeks to give constitutional rights to Muslim women. This is a bill aimed at gender justice. Parties opposing this bill should understand that Muslim women interest is attached to this bill. I hope that parties that have opposed the bill in the past will support the bill. The Modi government is committed to ensuring gender justice for Muslim women. It will be unfortunate if the political parties oppose the bill to appease radical elements in the Muslim community," he told the media.
10:44 (IST)
Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today at 12 pm
Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad will table "The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. BJP national president Amit Shah has directed all BJP MPs to remain present and vote in favour of the bill.