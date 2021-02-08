live

Parliament LIVE Updates: Betterment of small farmers is need of the hour, MSP system will stay, says Narendra Modi in RS

Parliament LIVE Updates: Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing a COVID vaccine for the world

FP Staff February 08, 2021 11:40:31 IST
Parliament LIVE Updates: Betterment of small farmers is need of the hour, MSP system will stay, says Narendra Modi in RS

File photo of Parliament building. PTI

11:53 (ist)

All government have stood for agricultural reforms: Modi

Reading out a quote by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi said, “Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. ‘There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market’.”

Modi also said that Sharad Pawar and those from Congress have stood for agricultural reforms. “Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done,” he said.

Modi appealed to people protesting farm laws at the Delhi borders, adding, "We want to assure that MSP system won't be done away with.”

"We are always open for talks with farmers. I have said this in past and saying it again. We have to convince the agitators. Someone has to do this work. We are open for talks with the agitators — send the old people home," Modi said in Rajya Sabha.
11:32 (ist)

Modi says need of the hour is to improve lives of small farmers

Speaking on the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agitation has been talked about, but not the reason behind it. “I would like to appreciate the contribution of Shri HD Devegowda Ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the house. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector," he said.

Quoting Chowdhury Charan Singh on small farmers, Modi said 68 percent of farmers are small and marginal farmers and over 12 crore farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. "Don't we have a responsibility towards the 12 crore farmers? This question of Charan Singh still exists, shouldn't we find a solution? Loan waivers don't benefit small farmers as they don't approach banks for loans. Such farmers don't even have a bank account,” he said.

“Everybody is aware of whether farm loan waiver is for political reasons on in the interest of farmers. Nobody thought for the small farmers. After 2014, we took some steps in their interest,” Modi said.
11:23 (ist)

Our democracy is a human institution: Modi

Calling the Indian democracy a human institution and not a western institution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha that it is essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism

“India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” he said.
11:01 (ist)

Dubbed 'third world country', India helping world with COVID vaccine: Modi

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world.

"It is a proud moment for the country that the largest inoculation drive is being conducted in this country. The credit to win this war goes to the people of India, not an individual or any government," he said.

He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

"India emerged as pharmacy of world during pandemic, delivered medicines to 150 countries," Modi said, adding that India’s strength is its federal structure.
10:41 (ist)

Narendra Modi lauds President's address, hits out at Opposition boycott

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the address was an important step towards realising the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal even as the world faces unprecedented challenges.

"It would have been nice had everyone had listened to President Kovind's address. However, the address was so powerful that those who didn't hear it also realised its importance," he said, hitting out at the Opposition for boycotting the address.

India is a land of opportunities, he said, adding that the 75th year of Independence should be celebrated as a festival of inspiration.
10:28 (ist)

Bills likely to be moved in Rajya Sabha

MoS G Kishan Reddy is expected to move the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Act, 2011.
10:13 (ist)

Entire country is concerned about Uttarakhand floods: Venkaiah Naidu

Earlier in the day, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu spoke in the Rajya Sabha about the Uttarakhand flash floods. The Hindu quoted him as saying, "As far as the issue of Uttarakhand is concerned, the entire country is concerned. Today morning, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and he said all efforts are on."

10:02 (ist)

Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10.30 am. He will deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Parliament LATEST News and Updates: Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country which was counted in the Third World is developing COVID vaccine for the world. He said that even the poorest in the country have participated in the battle against COVID, urging people to not indulge in things that weaken the country, he says.

Parliament proceedings have resumed on Monday morning, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, after the Question Hour in the Upper House.

He is slated to begin speaking at 10.30 am.

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centre's three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from Monday.

On 3 February, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.

She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue. The government has maintained that Opposition can raise the farmers' issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

On Friday, Lok Sabha was adjourned first till 6 pm after Opposition members disrupted the proceedings demanding repeal of the laws and shouted slogans from the Well of the House.

As soon as the House convened at 4 pm, members from the Congress, Left parties and the DMK rushed to the Well raising slogans against the new agri laws and holding placards.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responding to supplementary questions on COVID-19 vaccination.

As Opposition members continued to raise slogans, Birla appealed to them to participate in the Question Hour as an important issue related to vaccination was being discussed.

While Congress, DMK and Left members were in the Well, members from the TMC did not participate in raising slogans. Trinamool Congress members remained seated on their benches.

Around 4.15 pm, Birla adjourned the House till 6 pm.

With no letup in the protests when the House reconvened in the evening, the Speaker adjourned its proceedings till Monday after his plea to opposition members to go back to their seats went unheeded.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: February 08, 2021 11:41:51 IST

