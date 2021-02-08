Parliament LIVE Updates: Betterment of small farmers is need of the hour, MSP system will stay, says Narendra Modi in RS

11:53 (ist)

All government have stood for agricultural reforms: Modi

Reading out a quote by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi said, “Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. ‘There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market’.”

Modi also said that Sharad Pawar and those from Congress have stood for agricultural reforms. “Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done,” he said.

Modi appealed to people protesting farm laws at the Delhi borders, adding, "We want to assure that MSP system won't be done away with.”

"We are always open for talks with farmers. I have said this in past and saying it again. We have to convince the agitators. Someone has to do this work. We are open for talks with the agitators — send the old people home," Modi said in Rajya Sabha.