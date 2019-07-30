Parliament LIVE updates: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi bats for Uniform Civil Code in Rajya Sabha while supporting triple talaq bill

Parliament Latest Updates: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is introducting The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. "Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," Prasad says.

The BJP may just manage to get the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha. With BJD's support and with several parties set to abstain from voting the BJP, which is in minority in Rajya Sabha, may just manage to get the bill passed. The number math to follow in the subsequent posts.

The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar and sloganeering over the Unnao rape case. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, is critical after she met with an accident on Sunday. Two women, the teen's aunts, died in the car crash and her laywer was injured. The opposition raised slogan in the house

The BJP has been assured of support on the triple talaq bill by allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha. However, another ally of the ruling coalition, JD(U) has made it clear that it will either abstain from voting or oppose the bill. However, the party expects some respite as the Odisha's ruling party BJD, which is neither in NDA nor the combined Opposition, has said it will vote in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The Central government is likely to move the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the Bills introduced by the government.

The Lok Sabha had on 25 July passed the contentious Bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members, who accused the government of singling out a community.

The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalise the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.