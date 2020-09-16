Parliament LIVE Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad says unemployment at all-time high in J&K, seeks setting up of self-help groups

Parliament LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said Jammu and Kashmir has seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019
Parliament LATEST Updates: Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said Jammu and Kashmir has seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
On the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha will debate the The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, lists a 30 percent cut in the salaries of members of Parliament for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Health minister Harsh Vardhan will also introduce The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will also be taken up for consideration and passing.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020,which would bring cooperative banks under RBI's ambit, in the Lok Sabha. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 will also be introduced for consideration and passing.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha that India is "very serious about issues of sovereignty" and the country is prepared for "all contingencies" to ensure that it is maintained, in what was seen as a strong warning to China amid repeated transgressions at the Line of Actual Control.
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – was also passed in the Lower House on Tuesday. While the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers’ income, the Congress described it as a direct and deliberate assault by the Centre on the farmers’ interests.