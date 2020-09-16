Parliament LIVE Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad says unemployment at all-time high in J&K, seeks setting up of self-help groups

Parliament LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said Jammu and Kashmir has seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019

"In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a self-help group of unemployed engineers and they had 5 percent reservation in development works. Nearly 15,000 such engineers used to work through this from 2003, but four days ago the government has ended the self-help groups. Centre should restart the scheme," said Azad.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the UT has seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The ministry admitted that more than 1 crore migrants made their way back to their home states from various corners of the country.

There is no data on migrant deaths so the "question does not arise" of compensation, the Union labour ministry said in Parliament on Monday to a question on whether families of those who had lost their lives while trying to reach home in the coronavirus lockdown had been compensated. The government's written response in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session triggered anger and criticism from the opposition.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave a Zero Hour notice over the 'proposed privatisation of JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports and concern over national security'.

RJD MP Manoj Jha gave a Zero Hour notice over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'. Meanwhile, BSP MP Veer Singh gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic'.

Congress MP Anand Sharma gave a short duration discussion notice over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC'.

PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'MPLAD funds and poor condition of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar'.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'him being stopped from discharging his duties of an MP'.

Trinamool Congress' Mausam Noor took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. She was a Congress MP from Malda in 2014 but joined the TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. She was defeated by BJP’s candidate Khagen Murmu, formerly with the CPM in 2019.

"We have a student population of 240 million and we cannot fail our young. I urge the government to make a basic digital device available to every student who does not have it, said Chavan.

NCP MP Vandana Chavan raised the issue of deprivation of a large portion of students when it comes to online education. She cited the suicide of a Class 10 student in Maharashtra as he did not have a phone to access online classes.

On the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha will debate the The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, lists a 30 percent cut in the salaries of members of Parliament for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan will also introduce The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will also be taken up for consideration and passing.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020,which would bring cooperative banks under RBI's ambit, in the Lok Sabha. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 will also be introduced for consideration and passing.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha that India is "very serious about issues of sovereignty" and the country is prepared for "all contingencies" to ensure that it is maintained, in what was seen as a strong warning to China amid repeated transgressions at the Line of Actual Control.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – was also passed in the Lower House on Tuesday. While the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers’ income, the Congress described it as a direct and deliberate assault by the Centre on the farmers’ interests.