Parliament LIVE Updates: 'If abusing Kejriwal is a solution for Delhi pollution,then continue'; AAP leader Sanjay Singh's jibe at BJP for defying Odd-Even scheme

Parliament LATEST Updates: Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh slammed BJP Vijay Goel for defying the odd-even rule and said "It is shameful that while we are trying to make student stop using crackers you are trying to influence the public to do otherwise."

Taking a swipe at Goel, the AAP minister said, "The Minister himself said that the air quality has been better. It is because Delhi government's effort that pollution has been curbed. Our 56,000 machines have been given to the farmers to avoid stubble burning. But, in the SC they have quoted a different number. Where did all these machines go."

"If pollution can stop by abusing Arvind Kejriwal, please do so. Your mentality is polluted now!," said Singh.

Slamming the Delhi government and contradicting his own party on good air days, BJP MP Vijay Goel said that the air quality index on Thursday was recorded at 370 and claimed that number of lung cancer patients have gone up by 10 percent, according Ganga Ram Hospital research.

"The way Delhi government has been inactive in the matter. In the five years, Delhi has provided one mask. 50 lakh masks have been distributed, but no one is seen wearing it, Goel said.

Asserting that the BJP was trying to portray everything was alright in National Capital, Congress leader Kumari Selja said that due to air pollution the average life expectancy was shortened. "Six lakh children under 15 die every year due to Air Pollution," said the Congress leader.

Speaking about methods to abate to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR region, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said several initiatives were taken by the Centre under the chairmanship of the Principal Secy to the Prime Minister.

"We have undertaken several initiatives. A high level task force was constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secy to the PM. Regular review meetings have been held," said Javadekar.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar delivered his reply on pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR region in Rajya Sabha and best solution has been adopted by the Centre to curb pollution.

After the controversial appointment of BJP leader and Malagaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur to a crucial Parliamentary consultative committee on defence on Thursday, the Congress slammed the ruling government and described the incident as "unfortunate".

The Rajya Sabha has adjourned till 2 pm and will resume the debate on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is expected to address the issue.

During zero hour, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari raised the electoral bond issue in the Lower Hosue alleging there was no clarity on donor or their identity.

"This is cover-up over corruption under this scheme," Tewari argued that right before election, at the instruction and direction of PMO, the whole process of electoral bonds was channelised.

As the issue of electoral bonds intensified in both the Houses, the Congress walked out after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dismissed plea for discussion on scheme. The Grand Old Party will also hold a protest at the Gandhi statue, according to top party sources.

"We will not let the issue of electoral bonds die down. We will make the government answerable. We are reaching out to Opposition parties to build a floor strategy against the government. we want a detailed discussion on it," a party source said.

Citing "lack of transparency" in the scheme of electoral bonds, the Congress issues adjournment motion notice in the Lower House. According to ANI, Congress MP Manish Tewari is likely to speak on the matter.

Question Hour was underway in Lok Sabha, where MPs asked questions to Minister of States (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju. Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs are raising slogans "Desh k Bechna Band Karo (stop selling the country) and Pradhan Mantri Jawab do (Prime Minister, answer us)" apparently in reference to the recent controversy over the sale of electoral bonds.

The Congress is expected to raise the issue of electoral bonds in both the Houses after demanding on Wednesday that the government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament.

The Opposition party alleged that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", the Congress said it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, the National Capital's air quality entered 'very poor' category on Wednesday and is likely to turn severe over the next two days due to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires, officials said.

The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.

Entering the fourth day on Thursday, the Winter Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am, when the discussion on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region will be taken up by the Lower House. Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the debate, followed by a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In the Upper House, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be taken up for further consideration along with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan will move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. This Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned to them at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra, according to PRS Legislative Research. "The Bill is to provide protection for the rights of transgender persons and their welfare and hence should be taken into consideration," said Vardhan.

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, is also scheduled to be tabled for consideration and passing. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams for prevention of dam failure-related disasters.

What happened in the Lok Sabha on third day of Winter Session of Parliament?

After a lengthy debate that spanned three days, the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House. The Bill raises the monetary limits for chit funds and introduces a higher commission for "foremen," or the officials who are responsible for managing the chits.

The Bill also introduces words such as "fraternity fund", "rotating savings" and "credit institution" to make chit funds more respectable, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

No question of any discrimination in NRC, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Upper House on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide.

Shah told the Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. There is no provision in the NRC that people belonging to other religions will not be included in the register, he added.

He said the Centre accepts that refugees – Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis - who left Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious atrocities should get Indian citizenship.

"The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he said replying to a supplementary during Question Hour.

The controversial WhatsApp snooping case was also taken up by a parliamentary standing committee while Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the members of the Gandhi family.

The Indian Youth Congress organised a Parliament gherao to oppose the government's move while Congress' Anand Sharma raised the issue in Rajya Sabha.

