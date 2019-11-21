Parliament LIVE Updates: High-level task force formed by Centre to curb Delhi pollution, Prakash Javadekar informs Rajya Sabha

Parliament LATEST Updates: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar delivered his reply on pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR region in Rajya Sabha and best solution has been adopted by the Centre to curb pollution.
After the controversial appointment of BJP leader and Malagaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur to a crucial Parliamentary consultative committee on defence on Thursday, the Congress slammed the ruling government and described the incident as "unfortunate".
The Rajya Sabha has adjourned till 2 pm and will resume the debate on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is expected to address the issue.
During zero hour, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari raised the electoral bond issue in the Lower Hosue alleging there was no clarity on donor or their identity.
"This is cover-up over corruption under this scheme," Tewari argued that right before election, at the instruction and direction of PMO, the whole process of electoral bonds was channelised.
As the issue of electoral bonds intensified in both the Houses, the Congress walked out after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dismissed plea for discussion on scheme. The Grand Old Party will also hold a protest at the Gandhi statue, according to top party sources.
"We will not let the issue of electoral bonds die down. We will make the government answerable. We are reaching out to Opposition parties to build a floor strategy against the government. we want a detailed discussion on it," a party source said.
Citing "lack of transparency" in the scheme of electoral bonds, the Congress issues adjournment motion notice in the Lower House. According to ANI, Congress MP Manish Tewari is likely to speak on the matter.
Question Hour was underway in Lok Sabha, where MPs asked questions to Minister of States (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju. Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs are raising slogans "Desh k Bechna Band Karo (stop selling the country) and Pradhan Mantri Jawab do (Prime Minister, answer us)" apparently in reference to the recent controversy over the sale of electoral bonds.
The Congress is expected to raise the issue of electoral bonds in both the Houses after demanding on Wednesday that the government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament.
The Opposition party alleged that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", the Congress said it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy.
Meanwhile, the National Capital's air quality entered 'very poor' category on Wednesday and is likely to turn severe over the next two days due to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires, officials said.
The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.
Entering the fourth day on Thursday, the Winter Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am, when the discussion on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region will be taken up by the Lower House. Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the debate, followed by a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
In the Upper House, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be taken up for further consideration along with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Union minister Harsh Vardhan will move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. This Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned to them at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra, according to PRS Legislative Research. "The Bill is to provide protection for the rights of transgender persons and their welfare and hence should be taken into consideration," said Vardhan.
The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, is also scheduled to be tabled for consideration and passing. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams for prevention of dam failure-related disasters.
What happened in the Lok Sabha on third day of Winter Session of Parliament?
After a lengthy debate that spanned three days, the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House. The Bill raises the monetary limits for chit funds and introduces a higher commission for "foremen," or the officials who are responsible for managing the chits.
The Bill also introduces words such as "fraternity fund", "rotating savings" and "credit institution" to make chit funds more respectable, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.
No question of any discrimination in NRC, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Upper House on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide.
Shah told the Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. There is no provision in the NRC that people belonging to other religions will not be included in the register, he added.
He said the Centre accepts that refugees – Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis - who left Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious atrocities should get Indian citizenship.
"The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he said replying to a supplementary during Question Hour.
The controversial WhatsApp snooping case was also taken up by a parliamentary standing committee while Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the members of the Gandhi family.
The Indian Youth Congress organised a Parliament gherao to oppose the government's move while Congress' Anand Sharma raised the issue in Rajya Sabha.
Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 14:11:49 IST
Best solution adopted by the govt to curb pollution, says Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar begins to deliver his reply on pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR region in Rajya Sabha
What are electoral bonds?
Since its inception in the 2017 Union Budget, electoral bonds have been subjected to questions relating to lack of transparency and possible misuse by corporate-political nexus. A donor can purchase these bonds from specified branches of State Bank of India in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore and donate it to any registered political party. The party can encash it in its account like a bearer cheque.
This instrument is such that it seeks to promote cashless political donations since these bonds can be purchased either through cash or cheque. But, the big negative of this instrument is the anonymity it promises to the political parties and donors. No one knows which hands are exchanging the money at the end of the day.
Read more here
Congress slams BJP over appointment of Pragya Singh Thakur to panel on defence
After the controversial appointment of BJP leader and Malagaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur to a crucial Parliamentary consultative committee on defence on Thursday, the Congress slammed the ruling government and described the incident as "unfortunate".
"It is unfortunate for the country that an MP accused of spreading terror has been nominated as member of a defence-related committee. Narendra 'Modi has not been able to forgive her from the heart', but she has been given the responsibility of important issues such as the country's defence. That is why if there is Modi, anything is possible," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.
Electoral bonds have made corruption official, Congress in Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha to resume debate on pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR region
After 2 pm, the Upper House will resume the discussion on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is expected to address the issue.
Number of H1B visas has been going up, says EAM S Jaishankar
After Rajya Sabha member Sougata Dasgupta enquired the External Affairs ministry about the government's position on work visas to the United States, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the number of H1B visas has been going up.
"We are constantly in touch with American visas, members of Congress to persuade them that tapping into Indian pool talent will be beneficial. The number of H1B visas has been going up," said Jaishankar.
However, he admitted that the number of visa have come down and denial rates gone up "but not just for Indian companies alone".
Congress MP Manish Tewari raises electroal bond issue during Zero Hour
During zero hour, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari raised the electoral bond issue in the Lower Hosue alleging there was no clarity on donor or their identity.
"This is cover-up over corruption under this scheme," Tewari argued that right before election, at the instruction and direction of PMO, the whole process of electoral bonds was channelised.
"I want to draw the attention of the House towards electoral bonds. The electoral bond scheme was limited to elections. RTI in 2018 reveled that government overruled Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds," he said.
Electoral bonds a way for big corporations to influence political parties: Shashi Tharoor
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said after the introduction of electoral bonds, serious objections were raised as it would act advantageous for big corporations or individuals to influence political parties, the ruling party in particular.
Congress to stage walkout from Parliament if govt does not allow discussion on electoral bonds, say party sources
As the issue of electoral bonds intensified in both the Houses, the Congress is likely to organise a walkout if the government doesn’t allow discussion on the scheme. The Grand Old Party will also hold a protest at the Gandhi statue, according to top party sources.
"We will not let the issue of electoral bonds die down. We will make the government answerable. We are reaching out to Opposition parties to build a floor strategy against the government. we want a detailed discussion on it," a party source said.
RECAP | CPI gives Suspension of Business notice, questions govt's push for sale in five PSUs
In the Upper House, the CPI has given Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 over "selling of entire stake in 5 PSUs including BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)".
Speaker Om Birla lambasts Opposition leaders for sloganeering on electoral bonds
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the Opposition leaders for sloganeering. The members, mostly from Congress were raising slogans on the electoral bonds issue in the House during question hour. The Speaker said, "It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the House. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion."
Congress issues Adjournment Notice over Electoral Bonds Scheme
Citing "lack of transparency" in the scheme of electoral bonds, the Congress issues adjournment motion notice in the Lower House. According to ANI, Congress MP Manish Tewari is likely to speak on the matter
Allegations of corruption in sale of electoral bonds echo in both Houses
Media reports alleging corruption in sale of electoral bonds echoed in both Houses of Parlieament today. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned immediately after convening as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu dismissed adjournment notices submitted on the subject.
Likewise in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also quashed the adjournment notices and started the question hour which prompted Congress MPs to move in the Well and protest loudly.
Lok Sabha takes up Question Hour amid ruckus
Question Hour was underway in Lok Sabha, where MPs asked questions to Minister of States (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju. Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs are raising slogans "Desh k Bechna Band Karo (stop selling the country) and Pradhan Mantri Jawab do (Prime Minister, answer us)" apparently in reference to the recent controversy over the sale of electoral bonds.
Pragya Singh Thakur nominated to the Parliamentary panel on defence
Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, BJP Lok Sabha member and an accused in the Malegaon blasts case, Pragya Singh Thakur, has been nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.
The Bhopal MP, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,had gained over former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
The 21-member parliamentary panel on defence is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Pragya was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on health grounds in April, 2017, after charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were dropped by the National Investigation Agency. She is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Congress likely to raise electoral bonds issue in both Houses
The Congress demanded on Wednesday that the government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament, alleging that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.
Amit Shah pitches for nationwide NRC
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Upper House on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide.
Shah told the Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. "There is no provision in the NRC that people belonging to other religions will not be included in the register," he added.
Lower House passes Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill raising monetary limits
After a lengthy debate that spanned three days, the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House. The Bill raises the monetary limits for chit funds and introduces a higher commission for "foremen," or the officials who are responsible for managing the chits.
Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor' category, likely to enter 'severe' zone by Friday
Meanwhile, the National Capital's air quality entered 'very poor' category on Wednesday and is likely to turn severe over the next two days due to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires, officials said.
The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 301 at 4 pm on Wednesday, up from 242 at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Dam Safety Bill to be tabled for consideration and passing
The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, will also be tabled in the Upper House by Union Minister in Jal Shakti ministry, Gajendra Sisngh Shekhawat, for consideration and passing.
The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams for prevention of dam failure-related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning.
Upper House to take up Transgender Bill, Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for further discussion
In the Upper House, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be taken up for further consideration along with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Union minister Harsh Vardhan will move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. This Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned to them at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra, according to PRS Legislative Research. "The Bill is to provide protection for the rights of transgender persons and their welfare and hence should be taken into consideration," said Vardhan.
Debate on pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR region to continue
The Lok Sabha, on the fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament, will discuss on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region. Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the debate, followed by a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
