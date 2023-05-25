Parliament building inauguration: Yogi Adityanath calls Opposition boycott ‘extremely sad, irresponsible’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a tirade against Opposition parties on Thursday for objecting to the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for May 28.

Lashing out at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the boycott call of the Opposition is “extremely sad and irresponsible”, and that is going to “weaken democracy”.

CM Yogi said that May 28 is going to be recorded as a glorious moment in the history of independent India.

“Under the chairmanship of the esteemed Prime Minister of the Nation, Narendra Modi, the new Parliament, a symbol of India’s democracy, will be dedicated to the country. It will be a proud moment for the entire country,” he said.”

On this historic occasion, the kind of comments and statements made by all the opposition parties, including the Congress, are extremely sad, irresponsible, and will weaken democracy”, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that in addition to being the largest democracy in the world, India is referred to as the ‘mother of democracy.’

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new identity to this image of India and the whole country is watching this heinous attempt of the opposition to denigrate his efforts and will never accept it”, he remarked.

Speaking of the new Parliament building, the CM said that it complies with present-day demands. It is built with a vision for the next 100 years and is a fusion of tradition and modernity. It has been built with a visionary approach, ensuring that every parliamentarian has adequate space and access to all amenities.

“This Parliament is giving an opportunity to set a standard for the world because it will serve as a significant forum for hearing the voice of the common man. However, this opposition rhetoric is extremely upsetting”, CM Yogi added further.

Yogi pointed out that then-prime minister Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe and former PM Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation of the Parliament Library.

He said, “Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe and former PM Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation of the Parliament Library. Apart from this, there are many other examples.

The country and its citizens will never accept the opposition’s attempts to degrade the historical significance of witnessing this momentous event. We would appeal to people to witness and participate in this glorious moment with a call to strengthen India’s democracy.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

The new Parliament building of India will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 May, but 19 opposition parties led by the Congress will boycott the event, saying the decision of the PM to inaugurate it himself and “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu insults the high office of President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“The President is not only the Head of State in India but also an integral part of the Parliament…. The Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her,” the joint statement of like-minded opposition parties read.

The 19 opposition parties said Article 79 of the Constitution of India states, “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the Council of States and the House of the People.”

With inputs from agencies.

