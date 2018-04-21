Parents of 7-year-old girl allege she was sexually assaulted at Raipur school; preliminary probe rules out rape

Raipur: Parents of a seven-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district have alleged that she was sexually assaulted at her school. The police, however, said rape or attempt to rape was not established in the preliminary investigation.

The alleged incident took place at a private school on the outskirts of the city on 18 April, Raipur superintendent of police Amresh Mishra told PTI. An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on 19 April based on the parents' complaint, he said.

"So far, the medical examination report, CCTV footage at the school and the girl's statement recorded by the CWC (Child Welfare Committee) has not given any evidence supporting the claim of attempted rape," the SP said. Even the detailed medical examination of the girl conducted today ruled out rape or attempt to rape, he said.

However, the possibility that she was groped by someone can not be ruled out, he said, adding that a team led by an additional superintendent of police was probing the case.

As per the complaint, when the girl returned home on 18 April, the first day of school, her mother noticed blood on her private parts. The girl allegedly told the parents that a senior student, a boy, took her to a washroom and touched her inappropriately.

The girl's father alleged that the school management tried to suppress the incident by tampering with CCTV and burning the girl's undergarment, and the CWC manipulated her statement.

Speaking to the media, a member of the school management denied that such an incident happened at the school, but said strict action will be taken if any evidence is found during the police investigation.