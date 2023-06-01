Manipur violence will be probed by multiple agencies including CBI which will investigate 6 separate incidents of violence, said Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media, Shah said that several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. “A high-level CBI probe will be conducted in six incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy,” he said.

#WATCH | Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/uH334y3bRF — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Joint Secretary, Joint Director level officers of the Home Minister and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation in the state, he added.

The home minister further said “I urge citizens of Manipur to not pay heed to fake news. Strict actions will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Those carrying weapons must surrender before the police. Combing operations will start from Thursday and strict actions will be taken if weapons are found with anyone,” he added.

The central government has provided 8 teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence in the state, he said, adding that five teams have already reached here and three others are on the way.

Education officials will also reach her and will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to the students, Shah said, adding that online education and examination will be held as per plan.

With inputs from agencies

