Panchkula violence: Haryana court acquits six Dera Sacha Sauda followers, cites lack of evidence

India FP Staff Jul 30, 2018 18:16:21 IST

In a setback to the Haryana Police, a court on Monday acquitted six accused in a case related to the 2017 Panchkula violence, which broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case, according to media reports.

All the six acquitted — Gyaniram, Sanga Singh, Hoshiyar Singh, Ravi, Tarsem and Ram Kishan — were Dera Sacha Sauda followers. The Tribune reported that they were charged with rioting and damaging public property under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, on 2 December.

A lawyer told Times Now that the sessions court acquitted the followers after citing lack of evidence.

Over 200 FIRs had been registered by the Panchkula police in different police stations in connection with the violence. In February, a court in Panchkula had dropped sedition charges against 53 Dera followers in another FIR related to the violence.

The violence after Singh's conviction in two rape cases left 35 dead in Panchkula, while six others were killed in Sirsa. The self-styled godman is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 18:16 PM

