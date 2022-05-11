Pakistan's ISI creates new terror group Lashkar-e-Khalsa; recruites soldiers on social media to plan attacks on India

The spy agency is trying to take advantage of the sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir and re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk in India

To destabilise the present peace and harmony in India, Pakistan’ notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is in the process of forming a new terror group called Lashkar-e-Khalsa (LeK) which would be very active on social media, reports various media organisations.

The new terror group is recruiting people on social media platforms, and according to a document accessed by ANI, ISI is planning to establish 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' and a Pakistani Intelligence Operative using pseudonym "Amar Khalistani" is very active and trying to recruit people to carry out terror attacks in India.

"A Pakistani Intelligence Operative using pseudonym 'Amar Khalistani' is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country," ANI reported.

"It has also been learnt that ISI is planning to establish a new outfit namely "Lashker-E-Khalsa" very soon in which they will recruit Afghan nationals for terrorist activities in India especially Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

ISI is trying to take advantage and build on the divisive sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir at the moment and re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk. The spy agency plans to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and Kashmiri anti-India supporters under one umbrella so that they can orchestrate terror attacks in the country.

On Monday, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway.

With input from agencies

