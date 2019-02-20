Pakistani prisoner 'lynched' to death in Jaipur Central jail by Indian inmates following altercation

A Pakistani national lodged in Jaipur Central Jail was allegedly lynched to death by fellow inmates, Inspector General (Jail) Rupinder Singh said.

Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

"A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail," IG (Jail)Rupinder Singh said.

This comes days after the worst-ever terror attack in Pulwama, where over 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle on the security forces' convoy.

The ADG of Jaipur jail, NRK Reddy reached the spot along with doctors, Times Now reported.

The news channel also informed that Shakir, the Pakistani inmate was stoned to death by three other prisoners following an altercation.

More details awaited.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.