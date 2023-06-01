Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

A suspected Pakistani intruder was gunned down by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in the Samba sector around 2:50 am, they said.

“In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan’s side, in the Samba area,” a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops opened fire, killing him, the spokesperson said.

The BSF has launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the intruder’s body is lying in the forward area.

This is the second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu division in two days.

On Wednesday, the Army foiled an infiltration bid with the arrest of three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The terrorists, from whom a huge consignment of arms and narcotics was recovered, were arrested after an exchange of fire near the border fence, according to a defence spokesperson.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.