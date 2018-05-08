You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Pakistani daily Dawn calls 'militarised response' to unrest in Valley an 'abject failure', urges India to revisit Kashmir policy

India IANS May 08, 2018 14:55:02 IST

Islamabad: A leading Pakistani newspaper on Tuesday urged the Indian and Jammu and Kashmir governments to revisit their Kashmir policy in a bid to restore peace in the troubled state.

Anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir temporarily suspended

Representational image. AP

"Instead of using more violence to quell protests and fuelling a cycle of further bloodshed, both the administration in Srinagar and those who call the shots in Delhi need to revisit their approach," the Dawn said in an editorial.

It said that militarised response to the unrest in the Kashmir Valley had been "an abject failure" and warned that if this did not change, the whole region may be engulfed by a renewed wave of protests.

"India must deal with Kashmir with respect and respond to the legitimate grievances of the people." But it added that it did not see it happening.

The editorial came two days after a sudden spurt in violence left five militants and six civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 14:55 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores