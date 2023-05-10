Pakistani actress seeks to file complaint against PM Modi, RAW; Delhi Police responds
Pakistan is facing a chaotic situation following the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan.
At a time when the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has plunged Pakistan into a state of unrest and sparked fresh political turmoil across the country, a viral interaction between a Pakistani actress and the Delhi Police has left the internet laughing out loud. The actress while expressing her disappointment with the ongoing situation in the country through her tweet added that she wants to file a complaint against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW. While she hoped that the Supreme Court of India will get her justice, the Delhi Police gave an epic comeback, leaving the internet in splits!
Actress Sehar Shinwari took to Twitter on Tuesday, 9 May and wrote, “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claim) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice.”
Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will…
— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 9, 2023
In response to this, the Delhi Police’s Twitter handle took a sarcastic jibe asking how the actress managed to share a tweet when the internet has been shut down in Pakistan. They also stated that the Delhi Police do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan, thus clarifying that they can’t take in her complaint.
We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.
But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023
In response to the Delhi Police’s response, social media took to the comment section and posed reactions like “Hahha! Roasted”, “Haha. roasted really very badly”, “Whoever handles this account is really witty”, etc.
Check more responses:
Modi ji pic.twitter.com/MArrmNZQ5V
— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 9, 2023
Whoever tweeted this, kya khaoge sir me order kar deta hu 😂 pic.twitter.com/1qaUJuy8qL
— Elite Predators (@elitepredatorss) May 9, 2023
Respect Sir 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BNTP9vQagD
— Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) May 9, 2023
— Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) May 9, 2023
Delhi Police Zindabad 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/fDxGfoYybG
— Durg Singh Rajpurohit (@BarmerDurg) May 9, 2023
Former Pakistan PM arrested
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court in connection to certain corruption charges. Notably, Khan was in court to appear for a hearing in a mutiny case and another one pertaining to attempted murder. His arrest sparked complete unrest across the country, prompting his supporters and PTI workers to stage nationwide protests on roads.
Internet services have also been suspended in Pakistan in view of the chaotic situation.
