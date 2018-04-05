Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, two civilians injured

Jammu: A man and his daughter were injured after Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts and targeted civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Nowshera sector.

Pakistani troops also fired small arms and automatic weapons. They targeted the Sair and Kadli hamlets and forward posts of the Indian Army, the officials said.

Bola Ram and his daughter Sangeeta suffered splinter injures after a 120mm mortar shell exploded in their house's compound. They were hospitalised, they said.

On Tuesday, an army jawan was killed while four others, including a Lieutenant and JCOs, were injured as Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch.

However, the shelling did not impact cross-LoC trade that takes place for four days a week from Tuesday to Friday along the Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch district and Salamabad in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

The death toll due to Pakistani shelling along the LoC this year has gone up to 27, with the latest incidents.

The dead included 13 security personnel and five members of a family who lost their lives when a shell hit their house in Balakote sector of Poonch district on 18 March.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border over 650 times this year.