Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district; no causalities reported

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Wednesday again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, two days after two jawans were killed in heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply, the official said.

“Paksitani troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars along the LoC from 14.00 hours in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and from 16.45 hours in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district,” the spokesman said.

The Indian army is retaliating strongly and effectively and the exchange of fire between the two sides in both the sectors was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty from this side, he said.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan came after two soldiers, rifleman Vinod Singh and rifleman Jaki Sharma, were killed in cross-border firing by Paksitan in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Monday.