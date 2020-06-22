You are here:
Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Poonch districts; 800 ceasefire violations by country in 2020

India Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2020 11:24:04 IST

Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortar shells at forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, officials said.

"At about 0330 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati Sector in Poonch district," a defense spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said. Exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in from the area, the spokesman said.

"Again at about 0530 hours Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector, district Rajouri," he said.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire agreement three to four times a day in the past fortnight, officials said.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 800 times this year.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 11:24:04 IST



