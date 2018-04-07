Pakistan raises Kashmir issue with UNSC president, says situation in Valley poses threat to global peace

United Nations: Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue with UN Security Council president, saying the situation in the Valley and the "escalation" of tension along the Line of Control pose a threat to international peace and security.

Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in a tweet on Friday said that she raised the issue of Kashmir with president Of the Security Council for the month of April Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, the Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations.

She said the "grave situation" in Kashmir and "escalation on the LoC pose a serious threat to international peace and security."

Lodhi also discussed the Kashmir situation with members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri community at Pakistan's mission on Friday at a meeting to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', she said in another tweet, posting pictures of the event.

Earlier, Lodhi had tweeted that Pakistan will continue to support the "heroic struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters."

Lodhi repeated her stance that a "peaceful settlement" of the Kashmir issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions is a "pre-requisite for lasting peace and stability" in South Asia.

Pakistan continuously raises the Kashmir issue at the UN seeking the world body's intervention in the dispute with India. But New Delhi has always maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Islamabad.

While UN Secretary General António Guterres has expressed concern at the situation in Kashmir, the UN has maintained that India and Pakistan need to find a peaceful solution through "engagement and dialogue".

Last week, Indian security forces undertook three counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir in which 13 militants were killed, including those responsible for the brutal killing of Lieutenant Umar Fayaz.

Three Army jawans and four civilians were also killed in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the 13 terrorists, 11 have been identified and all of them are locals, officials have said.