Pakistan national detained in Gujarat while trying to cross international border in Kutch

India PTI May 27, 2018 16:39:21 IST

Bhuj: A Pakistani national was detained on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he tried to enter the country through the international border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said. Three SIM cards and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the BSF official said.

India, Pakistan flags

Representational image. Reuters

The man, in his early thirties, identified himself as Raju, he said.

He tried to enter Kutch district from neighbouring Sindh province in Pakistan early this morning when a BSF patrol team caught him, the official said, adding that he tried to cross over through a patch in an unfenced area between border pillars 1085 and 1090.

"The man was being questioned. The BSF would later hand him over to the local Khavda police for further action," he added.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 16:39 PM

