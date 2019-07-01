Pakistan hands over list of 261 Indian prisoners to High Commission in Islamabad under provisions of 2008 Consular Access Agreement

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008.

"The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners (52 civil + 209 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," it said.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st, respectively.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.