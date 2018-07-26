Pakistan General Election 2018: ISPR Director General Asif Ghafoor thanks people for supporting army, rejecting 'malicious' claims

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday thanked the people of Pakistan for supporting the army on the day of Pakistan election and for rejecting all “malicious” claims about the army, media reports said.

“The world has seen your love and respect for Pakistan Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) today. You have rejected all kinds of malicious propaganda. We are strong because we have your unflinching support”, he tweeted, according to Pakistan Today.

Thank you fellow Pakistanis. World has seen your love & respect for Pak Armed Forces & LEAs today. You have rejected all kinds of malicious propaganda. We are strong because we have your unflinching support. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan and its People.

🇵🇰Pakistan wins again! pic.twitter.com/MGbujoGjZk — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 25, 2018

This remark came two days after Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former envoy to US, claimed that the Pakistan Army was “blatantly meddling” with the 25 July elections.

"More than 100 million Pakistanis will have the chance to cast their ballots in general elections on 25 July, but the vote is already tainted by the blatant meddling of the country's all-powerful military, with a series of assists by a partisan judiciary,” former Pakistani ambassador to US Husain Haqqani wrote in Foreign Policy. Haqqani alleged that the establishment has orchestrated an elaborate set of legal and political moves to pave the way for the victory of the former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

The military has ruled Pakistan through various coups for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947. Even during the civilian rule, the generals have wielded enormous power, setting the agenda for the country's foreign and security policies, Press Trust of India said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan was also criticised for deploying soldiers both inside and outside of polling stations. During the previous polls, the soldiers were only present outside the polling stations.

Pakistanis voted in the general elections on Thursday. The prospects of one party winning a clear majority is looming, as the Press Trust of India reported. Around 12,570 candidates are contesting for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the election.

With inputs from the PTI