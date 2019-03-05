Pakistan falsely claimed downing Sukhoi-30 on 27 Feb to 'coverup' loss of F-16 aircraft, says defence ministry

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday trashed Pakistan's claim of shooting down a Sukhoi-30 aircraft of the IAF during an aerial combat last week, saying the claim appeared to be a cover up for loss of a Pakistani jet during the dogfight.

The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) carried out an unsuccessful aerial combat on 27 February as a retaliation to India's strike at a major terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Pakistan's Balakot.

Sharing details of the aerial combat, the ministry said all the Sukhoi-30 aircraft deployed to check Pakistani jets landed back safely.

"False claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft," the ministry said.

Pakistan downed a MiG 21 aircraft of the IAF while India shot down an F-16 jet of the PAF during the dogfight. Pakistan had claimed that it downed two fighter jets of India during the dogfight.

"Build up of PAF aircraft on their side of Line of Control was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively," the ministry said.

"From IAF side, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement and PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in a hurry, which is also evident from large missed distances of the weapons dropped by them," it said.

The ministry said, during combat, use of F-16 by Pakistan and multiple launches of AMRAAM missiles were "conclusively observed".

The US had barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions.

"Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in area East of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground," the defence ministry said.

The IAF on 28 February displayed parts of the AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence at a press briefing.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. India struck JeM's training facility to avenge the Pulwama attack.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.