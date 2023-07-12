Pakistan extremists issue video threat to India after Seema Haidar reunited with Indian lover

Pakistan’s Seema Haidar might have finally been united with her Indian lover Sachin after a trip to jail in India since she illegally entered India via Nepal and Sharjah, her travails are far from over.

The happy ending was marred after a group of extremists wielding AKs allegedly from Balochistan in Pakistan issued a video threat to Indian authorities for not returning Seema to her husband in Pakistan.

Incidentally, Seema identified these masked militants as relatives of her husband.

Seema, in several interviews after reuniting Sachin, a resident of UP’s Greater Noida, had alleged that her husband

was abusive. She had fled Pakistan along with her four kids.

In the video, the group of six masked men can be seen, brandishing their deadly assault weapons while using abusive language against India to demand that Seema should immediately be sent back to Pakistan.

She said she is nervous after seeing the video and listening to their threats, but is not afraid.

Seema said she is “ready to die in India, but will not go to Pakistan”. She continued saying she does not want anyone to suffer because of her.

She reportedly told media that the people in the video and her husband belong Sardari community that lives in a far-off area in Pakistan, where apparently police is not very active.

Seema appealed to the Pakistani authorities to visit the area from where threats are being made to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, on social media, multiple users came in support of the Pakistani woman.

One Twitter user wrote that women are fed up because of these cowardly acts of yours (the people in the video).

He went on to say that they should focus on taking care of women who still live with them before it gets too late and they also decide to leave them, like Seema left her husband.

Seema’s love story with Rabupura’s Sachin is talk of the town since a week before when Noida police arrested her for illegally entering India on forged papers. Police had also arrested Sachin and his father as ‘enablers’ of the crime.

Seema had told that she met Sachin on Mobile gaming app PUBG and subsequently became close. Later she decided to leave her husband, who has been away since two years for work, to come to India and get married to Sachin.

While a district court gave all three an interim bail, just a day after being arrested, police sources say that intel agencies are still investigating the possibility that she could be a spy.