Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Tuesday opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector.

A Pakistani drone was seen 10 km inside the Indian territory near the International Border (IB) in Gurdaspur. The BSF troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours and opened fire, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Search operations have been launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in Indian territory.

“We are meeting people and asking them to provide information to catch the offenders,” BSF DIG, Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes after four packets containing 3.5 kg heroin was dropped near border area in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar by a drone which came from Pakistan in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. BSF troops had fired at the drone.

Police said that during search in the area, 3.5 kg suspected heroin was recovered. BSF troops spotted the drone near Anupgarh and opened fire. The drone dropped the packets which were recovered later.

With inputs from agencies

