Pakistan authorities bar Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad

India FP Staff Jun 23, 2018 16:32:32 IST

Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan, was stopped from visiting the Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad on Friday, although he had the requisite permission to visit, media reports said.

According to News18Bisaria wanted to visit the gurdwara as it was his birthday and he had gone to pray there after getting the necessary documents. He was accompanied by his wife.

India summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access. A strong protest was also registered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

File image of India's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria. News18

Bisaria had earlier been stopped from visiting the gurdwara in April as well, after the authorities cited "security concerns".

Indian and Pakistani diplomats have made allegations of harassment on several occasions in the recent past.

In March, India had asked Pakistan to ensure safety and security of its officials working at the Indian mission in Islamabad, saying they continue to face "harassment" and "intimidation".

In its 16th 'Note Verbale' to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on 22 March, the Indian High Commission specifically mentioned three incidents of harassment of senior officials.

Pakistan had claimed there had been as many as 26 instances of harassment and intimidation of its diplomats since 7 March, following which Islamabad called back its high commissioner Sohail Mahmood for discussions on the issue.

Subsequently, the two countries announced they have agreed to mutually resolve all issues about the treatment of diplomats.

"India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 'Code of Conduct' for treatment of Diplomatic/Consular personnel in India and Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 16:32 PM

