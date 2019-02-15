Pakistan attacked CRPF convoy in Pulwama as it's frustrated with successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir, says Governor Malik

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Pakistan over the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said the neighbouring country is "highly frustrated" due to the successful completion of Panchayat elections and a restriction on stone pelting in the state.

In an exclusive telephonic interview with ANI, Malik said: "Pakistan is frustrated by successful elections, they could not recruit new terrorists, and stone pelting has stopped so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments; Pakistan may do something else."

Following the terror attack, Pakistan, while terming the attack as a "matter of grave concern", had strongly rejected allegations of the country's link to the incident. In response to this, Malik retorted: "Pakistan is talking nonsense. We saw terrorists holding open rallies in Pakistan saying we will do something and openly threatening India."

On being asked to share the next course of action, Malik said after attending the wreath-laying ceremony of those who lost their lives with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, there will be a review meeting with top security and intelligence officials to find out the security lapses that led to the attack.

"I will be leaving for wreath laying ceremony of martyrs in Kashmir, the Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) is also coming. We will hold a review meeting of with top security and intelligence officials, we will find out where are the lapses."

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday. The bus, consisting of 42 CRPF personnel, was extensively damaged in the blast, which was followed by firing on the vehicle.

Soon after, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by the Pakistani administration, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber.

After the dastardly act, India demanded that the UN ban JeM and its chief Masood Azhar who roams freely in Pakistan. In a statement, India's External Affairs Ministry said all UN member countries should support a proposal for proscribing Azhar as an international terrorist.

