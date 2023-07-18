Pak Human rights activist says violence against Hindus escalated in Sindh following Seema Haider's arrival in India

A human rights activist based in Pakistan has brought to light the alarming situation of religious extremism in the Sindh region, where Hindus are being targeted with violence due to the controversial departure of Seema Haider to India.

And that, the Sunday attacks on ancient Hindu temples appeared to be in retaliation to Seema Haider’s love story with Indian man.

Shiva Kacchi, the head of Pakistan Derawar Ittehad organization, which advocates for minority rights in Pakistan expressed alarm over the targeted violence against Hindus in the Sindh province, which has escalated in the wake of Seema Haider Jakhrani’s departure to India.

The activist has urged the government to take decisive measures against those who attack Hindu temples.

He went on to hightlight that the recent assault on a temple in Ghouspur, Kashmore, marks the beginning of a distressing period for Pakistani Hindus in Sindh.

On Sunday, a gang of robbers launched an attack on a Hindu temple in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province, using rocket launchers.

This incident follows threats issued by the robbers in the riverine areas of Kashmore and Ghotki, warning of future attacks on Hindu places of worship and community members as retaliation for Seema’s controversial love affair.

Seema Haider Jakhrani, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, made headlines when she left her home country and entered India to be with a Hindu man whom she had met and fallen in love with through the online gaming platform PUBG in 2019.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Seema and her 22-year-old partner, Sachin Meena, reside in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where Sachin runs a provision store. Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, alongside her four children, all below the age of seven, while Sachin was apprehended for harboring illegal immigrants.

Shiva Kacchi voiced his concerns, stating, “Every day, criminals hiding in the riverine areas broadcast live videos threatening to harm and abduct Hindus, subject their women to torture, and attack their places of worship and homes in response to the Seema Jakhrani incident.”

“While Seema Jakhrani’s actions were inappropriate, why should Hindus be targeted in Sindh?” he questioned.

Kacchi emphasized that for months, Hindus have been drawing attention to the government and authorities regarding the increasing instances of Hindu girls being kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, and married off to older Muslim men.

“Now, Seema Jakhrani’s actions have hurt the sentiments of every Pakistani Muslim, and we acknowledge that she was in the wrong. However, what about our women and girls?” he added.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the attack on the temple in Ghouspur, as the two rockets fired by the criminals failed to explode fully, according to Kacchi.

“They, nevertheless, resorted to intense gunfire and fled into the riverine area,” he explained.

Kacchi asserted that unless the government takes decisive action against these criminals, they will continue to target Hindus and their places of worship.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where reports suggest that around 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, have allegedly been held hostage by organized criminal gangs.

Furthermore, the HRCP has received distressing reports indicating that these gangs have threatened to attack the community’s sacred sites using sophisticated weaponry, as reported by the Dawn newspaper on Sunday.

The HRCP has called upon the Sindh Home Department to promptly investigate the matter.

Karachi is home to numerous ancient Hindu temples, and Hindus constitute the largest minority community in Pakistan. The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population resides in the Sindh province, sharing culture, traditions, and language with the Muslim residents.

