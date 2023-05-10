Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Updates: P-Marq predicts hung Assembly, Congress single-largest party with 100 seats

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update
Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll
BJP- 79-94 seats
Congress- 103-118 seats
JD(S)- 25-33
Others- 2-5 seats
Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win
BJP- 94-117 seats
Congress- 91-106 seats
JD(S)- 14-24 seats
Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win
Voter turnout picked up momentum and crossed the 50 per cent mark by 3 pm on Wednesday, in polling to elect representatives to the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
In the eight hours of voting, which began at 7 am, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 63.36 per cent, while the lowest polling was seen in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 40.28 percent, election officials said.
The State is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).
A total of 5.31 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.
