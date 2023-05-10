Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Updates: P-Marq predicts hung Assembly, Congress single-largest party with 100 seats

Auto refresh feeds

The total voter turnout across the state stands at 52.18 percent. Polling will end at 6 pm.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

No political party has won back-to-back Assembly elections in the state since 1985.

Voter turnout picked up momentum and crossed the 50 per cent mark by 3 pm on Wednesday, in polling to elect representatives to the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In the eight hours of voting, which began at 7 am, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 63.36 per cent, while the lowest polling was seen in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 40.28 percent, election officials said.

A total of 5.31 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.

-With inputs from PTI

