Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Updates: P-Marq predicts hung Assembly, Congress single-largest party with 100 seats

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: The state is mainly witnessing a three-way contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular)

FP Staff May 10, 2023 17:47:23 IST
May 10, 2023 - 19:14 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll

BJP- 79-94 seats
Congress- 103-118 seats
JD(S)- 25-33
Others- 2-5 seats

Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win

May 10, 2023 - 19:00 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Republic P-Marq predicts hung Assembly

BJP- 85-100 seats 
Congress- 94-108 seats 
JD(S)- 24-32 seats 
Others- 2-6 seats

Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win

May 10, 2023 - 18:47 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

BJP- 94-117 seats
Congress- 91-106 seats
JD(S)- 14-24 seats

Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win

May 10, 2023 - 18:41 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

 

Exit Poll Projections by TV-9

BJP: 88 to 98 seats

Congress: 99 to 109 seats

JD(S): 21 to 26 Seats

Total Seats: 224, 113 seats to win

May 10, 2023 - 18:27 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Will BJP break the 38-year-old jinx?

No political party has won back-to-back Assembly elections in the state since 1985.

May 10, 2023 - 18:02 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

3-way contest between BJP, Congress & JD(S)

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

May 10, 2023 - 17:47 (IST)

Karnataka EXIT POLL 2023 LIVE Update

Voting underway

The total voter turnout across the state stands at 52.18 percent. Polling will end at 6 pm.

Voter turnout picked up momentum and crossed the 50 per cent mark by 3 pm on Wednesday, in polling to elect representatives to the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In the eight hours of voting, which began at 7 am, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 63.36 per cent, while the lowest polling was seen in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 40.28 percent, election officials said.

The State is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

A total of 5.31 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.

-With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 19:03:32 IST

