P Chidambaram summoned by ED on 12 June in the Rs 3,500 cr Aircel-Maxis case

India IANS Jun 06, 2018 13:42:13 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has again summoned former union finance minister P Chidambaram on 12 June for questioning in the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis case.

A File photo of P Chidambaram. PTI

On 5 June, Chidambaram was questioned by agency officials for over five hours and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The questioning was part of the ED investigation into a money laundering case registered in 2017 against Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. Earlier, the court had allowed interim protection to Karti till 10 July.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.

The ED, in September 2017, had attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti, who is under probe for allegedly receiving kickbacks in lieu of the FIPB clearance.

 


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 13:42 PM

