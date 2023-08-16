India

Over 60 dead in Himachal, Uttarakhand due to heavy rains, rescue operations underway

Weather authorities have forecasted sporadic yet intense rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, and a similar weather pattern over Uttarakhand for the subsequent four days

Representational image. (AP Photo/ Pradeep Kumar)

Continuous rainfall and landslides have resulted in the tragic loss of over 60 lives across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Efforts are made to save the injured and recover bodies from the wreckage of collapsed homes in various locations.

The majority of deaths occurred in Himachal Pradesh, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported 60 deaths since the heavy downpours began on 13 August.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the Chief Minister shared that over 800 individuals were successfully evacuated from Kangra’s low-lying areas due to rising water levels in the Pong Dam.

“More than 800 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas of Kangra near the Pong Dam, as their villages became inaccessible due to the elevated water level in the dam reservoir. Evacuation operation is still on as more people are being evacuated,” said Sukhu.

Weather authorities have forecasted sporadic yet intense rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, and a similar weather pattern over Uttarakhand for the subsequent four days.

On Tuesday, search and rescue teams managed to retrieve three bodies from landslides. Among them, one was discovered amidst the ruins of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla, while two individuals lost their lives in a new landslide within the city.

Krishnanagar locality in Shimla experienced a devastating landslide, causing the collapse of at least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, and burying a slaughterhouse under debris.

Due to adverse weather conditions, all schools and colleges in the Himachal will remain closed on Wednesday.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting on Tuesday to assess the ongoing situation in the state. He emphasised the government’s full dedication to expediting restoration efforts as a top priority. Additionally, he instructed officials to promptly restore electricity and water supply systems affected by the recent torrential rainfall.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 16, 2023 10:54:25 IST

