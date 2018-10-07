Over 30 girls thrashed in Bihar's Supaul after they tried to resist sexual harassment; police say accused will be arrested soon

Supaul: An FIR has been registered in connection with an incident in Bihar's Supaul where more than 30 girls were allegedly thrashed by a group of people for resisting the attempts of some local boys to sexually harass them.

Darbhanga Zonal Inspector General, Pankaj Darar said, "The girls used to go to a playground nearby, where some boys used to write obscene words on walls.. This was happening for the past four days. On Saturday, they asked a boy named Mohan to stop doing that. Upon hearing this, Mohan, his mother and some other women beat them up. 14 children are still at the hospital. The people involved have been identified and an FIR has been registered."

He further assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Speaking on the matter, Triveniganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate said, "The girls have been admitted to hospital..The accused will be arrested soon."

One of the victims said, "The boys often used to write obscene words on walls. We stopped them from doing that and they thrashed us. There were some women with them, who beat us up too."

Meanwhile, Supaul Member of Parliament (MP), Ranjeet Ranjan said, "I reached the spot and inquired as to why an FIR was not lodged. Today (Sunday), an FIR was filed against only six to seven people. This harassment of the girls has been happening for long. Why did it take so long? Because the girls belong to poor families, they were ignored."