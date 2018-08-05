You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Over 1,100 endangered Indian star tortoises seized from three train passengers in Vishakapatnam

India Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2018 22:17:23 IST

Hyderabad: More than 1,100 endangered Indian star tortoises, meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, have been seized from three passengers of a train at Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, the agency said Sunday.

The three travelling by the Yashvantpur-Howrah Express from Vijayawada to Howrah were apprehended after the tortoises were found in their baggages on Saturday, a release from DRI's Zonal unit here said.

DRI officers from Visakhapatnam Regional Unit carried out the search following a specific intelligence that the star tortoises meant to be smuggled were being illegally transported.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"As many as 1,125 star tortoises, kept concealed in the cloth bags, were seized and later handed over to forest officials," the release said.

The three passengers told the officials that they were given the tortoises by someone hailing from a place near Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh for being handed over to his accomplice in Howrah for being smuggled to Bangladesh.

"The Indian Star Tortoises, protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and declared vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are prohibited for export under the Foreign Trade Policy," the release added.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 22:17 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores