Over 1,000 scientists and scholars demand immediate withdrawal of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in open letter to Union government

Over a thousand scientists and scholars have written an open letter to the government demanding the withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
While lauding the Bill for its stated intent of providing refuge to persecuted minorities, the signatories say they "find it deeply troubling that the Bill uses religion as a legal criterion for determining Indian citizenship".
The statement further goes on to note the "careful exclusion" of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill and expresses the fear that this will strain the pluralistic fabric of the country.
Noting that the Bill in its present form seems to be in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, the signatories call for the immediate withdrawal of the legislation and seek it replacement with "an appropriate legislation that will address the concerns of refugees and minorities in a non-discriminatory manner".
Here is this full text of the statement:
We are a group of Indian scientists and scholars.
We are issuing this statement in our personal capacity as concerned citizens to express our dismay at the reported plans to table the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the parliament. We do not have access to the exact text of the current version of the Bill. Our statement is based on media reports and the text of the previous version of the Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019. Nevertheless, we feel compelled to issue this statement already at this point of time in view of the reports that the Bill may be tabled in parliament early next week and may be taken up for voting in both houses soon after.
We understand that the Bill seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The stated intent of the Bill is to provide refuge to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. While we support this laudable objective, we find it deeply troubling that the Bill uses religion as a legal criterion for determining Indian citizenship.
The idea of India that emerged from the independence movement, and as enshrined in our constitution, is that of a country that aspires to treat people of all faiths equally. The use of religion as a criterion for citizenship in the proposed bill would mark a radical break with this history and would be inconsistent with the basic structure of the constitution. We fear, in particular, that the careful exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill will greatly strain the pluralistic fabric of the country.
We note that article 14 of the Indian constitution prohibits the State from denying “to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.” While it is the job of legal experts to determine whether this draft bill violates the letter of the constitution, it seems certain to us that it violates its spirit.
For the reasons mentioned above, we call for the immediate withdrawal of this bill and as its replacement request for appropriate legislation that will address the concerns of refugees and minorities in a non-discriminatory manner.
List of Signatories (Name and Affiliation)
(The institutional affiliations provided here are only for the purpose of identification and do not indicate the official positions of these organizations.)
|Sl no
|Name
|Institution
|1
|Abhishodh Prakash
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|2
|Atish Dabholkar
|International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste
|3
|Sandip Trivedi
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|4
|Shiraz Minwalla
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|5
|Suvrat Raju
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|6
|Rajesh Gopakumar
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|7
|Vipul Vivek
|JNU
|8
|Kabir Husain
|University of Chicago
|9
|Alok laddha
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|10
|Pranav Kumar
|Formerly at IISER Pune
|11
|Rahul Varman
|IIT Kanpur
|12
|Adhip Agarwala
|Icts
|13
|Debraj Chakrabarti
|Central Michigan University
|14
|ABHIJITH M S
|IIT HYDERABAD
|15
|Sumi Krishna
|Independent scholar
|16
|Satyajit Rath
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
|17
|Priyadarshi Paul
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|18
|Ramesh Sreekantan
|Indian Statistical Institute Bangalore
|19
|Sriram Ganeshan
|The City College of New York
|20
|Debaditya Bhattacharya
|Kazi Nazrul University, West Bengal
|21
|SHIBASHIS PAUL
|Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
|22
|Utsav Choudhury
|Indian Statistical Institute
|23
|S GANGA PRASATH
|Harvard University
|24
|Chandramouli Chowdhury
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|25
|Debasis Mondal
|Centre for quantum technologies
|26
|Harith Makkapati
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science
|27
|Mohan
|Indian Statistical Institute
|28
|Vineeta Bal
|IISER, Pune
|29
|Koel Das
|IISER Kolkata
|30
|Pinaki Banerjee
|IIT Kanpur, India
|31
|Tanmay Deshpande
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|32
|Naveen Gaur
|Dyal Singh College (University of Delhi)
|33
|Omkar Shetye
|ICTS
|34
|Reeteka Sud
|NIMHANS
|35
|Koushik Dutta
|IISER, Kolkata / SINP, Kolkata
|36
|Aritra Bhattacharya
|IMSc
|37
|Sabyasachi Chatterjee
|All India People's Science Network
|38
|Subhayan Sahu
|University of Maryland, College Park
|39
|Avani Chokshi
|Advocate at Manthan Law
|40
|Dr Sylvia Karpagam
|Public health doctor and researcher
|41
|Jyotsna jha
|CBPS
|42
|Tanmoy Sengupta
|Institute of mathematical science
|43
|Manohar Ranganathan
|Human Rights Defenders Alert (HRDA)
|44
|Mirza Barkathulla Baig
|jnc
|45
|Arpan Kundu
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|46
|Dibyajyoti Chakravarti
|Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
|47
|debjani sengupta
|IP College, DU
|48
|Rahul Siddharthan
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|49
|Enakshi Bhattacharya
|IIT Madras
|50
|Alladi Sitaram
|Indian Statistical Institute(Retired)
|51
|Alokmay Datta
|CSIR-CGCRI
|52
|Ameet parameswaran
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|53
|Gaganjot
|IIT Kanpur
|54
|S.Q.Masood
|Centre for Peace Studies
|55
|Mahuya Datta
|Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
|56
|Deepak Malghan
|Indian Institue of Management Bangalore
|57
|Sanjib Sabhapandit
|Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru
|58
|Shubha Tewari
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst
|59
|Nilanjan Bondyopadhaya
|Visva-Bharati University
|60
|Samriddhi Sankar Ray
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|61
|Raktim Abir
|Aligarh Muslim University
|62
|Aritra Sinha
|Jagiellonian University, Krakow
|63
|Balasubramaniam K. M.
|Citizen of India
|64
|Anil Jagalur
|Individual
|65
|Bindhulakshmi Pattadath
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
|66
|P K Vijayan
|Hindu College, Delhi University
|67
|Haris M K
|Nikhef Amsterdam
|68
|Zoya Hasan
|Professor Emerita, Jawaharlal Nehru University
|69
|Subhadip Chakraborti
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences
|70
|Shanta Laishram
|Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi
|71
|Sridevi Venkatesan
|University of Toronto
|72
|Patrick Das Gupta
|University of Delhi
|73
|Madhusudhan Raman
|TIFR, Mumbai
|74
|Abid Faheem
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|75
|Karen Gabriel
|St Stephen's College
|76
|Soumik Mukhopadhyay
|IIT Kanpur
|77
|Debdutta Paul
|Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Hannover, Germany
|78
|Manali Chakrabarti
|Independent Researcher
|79
|Manav Gaddam
|Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|80
|Nandita Narain
|St.Stephen's College
|81
|Vijaya
|Working with migrant workers and their children's health and education
|82
|Hema A Murthy
|IIT Madras
|83
|Sandeep Pandey
|Socialist Party (India)
|84
|Mohammad Zaid Zaz
|TIFR
|85
|M Madhava Prasad
|EFL University, Hyderabad
|86
|U. K. Anandavardhanan
|IIT Bombay
|87
|Surbhi Shrivastava
|Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes (CEHAT)
|88
|Rajat Tandon
|None
|89
|Naresh Dadhich
|Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrphysics (IUCAA), Pune
|90
|R. Shankar
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|91
|Abhishek Dhar
|ICTS, Bangalore
|92
|Uddeepta Deka
|ICTS, Bengaluru
|93
|Md Arif Shaikh
|ICTS-TIFR
|94
|Subham Rath
|Alumni CAOS, IISc Bangalore (2014-2016)
|95
|Sumit Kumar
|Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Albert Einstein Institute, Hannover
|96
|Poulami Chakraborty
|Max-Planck Institute for Iron Research GmbH
|97
|Prashant Kocherlakota
|Institute of Theoretical Physics, Frankfurt University
|98
|Prasad
|Cotton University
|99
|SUBRATA DEV
|irstea, antony, paris
|100
|Ritam Basu
|Snbose national centre
|101
|Sneha Visakha
|Lawyer
|102
|Suranjan Sinha
|Formerly Delhi School of Economics, Department of Sociology and Hindu College; independent researcher, development sector.
|103
|RUKMINI BHAYA NAIR
|IIT Delhi
|104
|Subramanya Hegde
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|105
|Sumit Rout
|Visva Bharati University alumnus
|106
|Shobha Madan
|IIT GOA
|107
|Mainul Hossain
|Visva-Bharati
|108
|Arghya Das
|ICTS-TIFR, Bangalore
|109
|Masud Tarafder
|Banaras Hindu University
|110
|Vikas Dubey
|IIT Kanpur
|111
|Rossi D'Souza
|HBCSE - TIFR, Mumbai
|112
|Rituparna Mandal
|S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|113
|Anirban Mukherjee
|Search Results Web result with site links S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|114
|Sumilan Banerjee
|Indian Institute of Science
|115
|Narayanan Menon
|U of Massachusetts
|116
|Abha Jeurkar
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|117
|Kanaya Malakar
|Brandeis University
|118
|Nabadyuti Barman
|JNCASR
|119
|Prashant Singh
|ICTS-TIFR
|120
|Nirmalya Kajuri
|CMI
|121
|Nissim Kanekar
|National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune
|122
|anirban goswami
|SN Bose National Centre for Basic Science
|123
|Aditya Kumar Sharma
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences
|124
|Mohamed Rameez
|Niels Bohr Institute
|125
|Ananyo Maitra
|Sorbonne University
|126
|Jyoti Punwani
|None
|127
|Shibendu Gupta Choudhury
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
|128
|Malabika Majumdar
|None at present
|129
|Nilanjana Dasgupta
|University of Massachusetts
|130
|Ranita Jana
|Raman Research Institute
|131
|Apoorv Tiwari
|University of Zurich
|132
|Adfer
|Harvard University
|133
|Arindam Mazumdar
|IIT Kharagpur
|134
|Salman Alam
|Brandeis University
|135
|Amitava Banerjee
|University of Maryland, College Park, USA
|136
|Ganesh C. Paul
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|137
|Shinjon Chatterjee
|INDIAN STATISTICAL INSTITUTE
|138
|ajay skaria
|university of minnesota
|139
|Sunip Kumar Mukherjee
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|140
|Saientan Bag
|Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany
|141
|Kaustav Mitra
|Yale University (New Haven, C.T., U.S.A.)
|142
|PRIYANKA SAHA
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|143
|Ashesh Dhawale
|Harvard University
|144
|Srinivas Mushnoori
|Rutgers University
|145
|Pritam Palit
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kolkata
|146
|Oindrila Deb
|University of Basel
|147
|Rimsha Hamza
|National Law School of India University Bengaluru
|148
|Nur Jaman
|Centre for Theoretical Physics, Jamia Millia Islamia
|149
|INDRANI NAYAK
|IIT Bombay
|150
|ANANYA KUMAR
|Member, All India Students' Association, University of Hyderabad UNIT
|151
|Shamreen Iram
|Case Western Reserve University
|152
|Soumyajit Bose
|Cornell University
|153
|Bhanu Das
|Tokyo Institute of Technology
|154
|Suresh Govindarajan
|IIT Madras
|155
|Aradhana Anu Sharma
|Wesleyan University
|156
|AL FURQAN SHAH KHAN
|SHIV NADAR FOUNDATION
|157
|Muhammad Alibordi
|IIT Madras
|158
|Gautam Gangopadhyay
|University of Calcutta
|159
|Sanaa Agarwal
|University of Colorado Boulder
|160
|Aurnab Ghose
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
|161
|Joe Ninan
|The Pennsylvania State University
|162
|R Geeta
|Delhi University (Retired)
|163
|Rafael Sorkin
|Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru (Visiting Professor)
|164
|Fiaz Babu
|Indian Institute of Technology
|165
|Anna Oommen
|Gudalur Adivasi Hospital
|166
|Nalini Nayak
|PGDAV (Morning) College, Delhi University
|167
|Siddharth K J
|Independent Scholar, Bengaluru
|168
|Nalini Nayak
|PGDAV (M) College
|169
|Inderpal Grewal
|Yale University
|170
|Vignesh M
|National Law School of India University
|171
|V. S. Sunder
|Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc)
|172
|Pulin B Nayak
|Delhi School of Economics
|173
|Prof.Mohan Rao
|Independent researcher in Bangalore
|174
|Kripa G
|Azim Premji University
|175
|Ashoke Sen
|HRI
|176
|Sumathi Rao
|Harish-chandra Research Institute
|177
|Nandini Sundar
|Delhi University
|178
|Amit Singh
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|179
|Anand Zachariah
|Christian Medical College Vellore
|180
|Amber Habib
|Shiv Nadar University
|181
|Chayan Chatterjee
|University of Western Australia
|182
|Supratik Chakraborty
|IIT Bombay
|183
|Dr. Mira Shiva
|Public Health Physician
|184
|Vasundhara Rangaswamy
|Health Professional, Independent
|185
|Tulsi Srinivasan
|Azim Premji University
|186
|ML Murty
|Self
|187
|A.P.Balachandran
|Physics Department, Syracuse University,Syracuse, New York, USA
|188
|Amitabha Lahiri
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|189
|Rajaram Nityananda
|Azim premji Univrsity
|190
|Mayurika Lahiri
|IISER, Pune
|191
|Neeraj Malik
|Delhi University
|192
|Javed Malick
|Delhi University
|193
|Anupama Potluri
|University of Hyderabad
|194
|Rahul Roy
|Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi
|195
|K. Laxminarayana
|University of Hyderabad
|196
|Mohammad Imtiyaj Khan
|Gauhati University
|197
|Agniva Roychowdhury
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|198
|Saikat Ghosh
|IIT Kanpur
|199
|Ravinder Banyal
|IIA, Bangalore
|200
|Anirban Dasgupta
|IIT Gandhinagar
|201
|SUMAN KUNDU
|TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
|202
|DIBYASANKAR DAS
|TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, MUMBAI
|203
|Shubhra Chaturvedi
|Artist (Self employed)
|204
|Dr. Anubha Mukherji Sen
|Deen Dayal Upadhyay College , University of Delhi
|205
|Harbans Mukhia
|Formerly JNU
|206
|Banani Mukhia
|Kamala Nehru College, Delhi University
|207
|Palani raja
|Madras Medical College
|208
|Priya Mahadevan
|S.N.Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|209
|Parameswaran Ajith
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|210
|Rajshree Chandra
|Delhi University
|211
|Mostafizur Rahman
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|212
|Dhiraj Tapader
|Snbncbs
|213
|Sabana Shabnam
|National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
|214
|Poonam kanwal
|Delhi University , Jank Devi Memorial College
|215
|Dr Vandana Prasad
|Jan Swasthya Abhiyan
|216
|Sandeep Rana
|NISER
|217
|Debarshi Das
|IIT Guwahati
|218
|Vikas Dhiman
|Contextual Robotics institute, University of California, San Diego
|219
|Shuvayu Roy
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|220
|Harish C Karnick
|IIT Kanpur
|221
|Rama Govindarajan
|ICTS
|222
|Charu Soni
|Independent journalist and researcher
|223
|Manoar Hossain
|NISER
|224
|Ashish V
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|225
|Abha Dev Habib
|Miranda House, DU
|226
|Parthajit Biswas
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|227
|DIPAYANI SAIN
|MCH
|228
|NISHIKANTA KHANDAI
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|229
|Sunil Mukhi
|IISER Pune
|230
|Swayamsidha Mishra
|National Institute of Science, Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
|231
|Salil Javed V P
|National institute of science education and research
|232
|Vaibhav Vaish
|IISER Mohali
|233
|Ranjini Mondol
|Indian institute of science
|234
|Supratim Chatterjee
|National institute of science education and research
|235
|Kuldeep Kumar Pal
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|236
|Diptanil Roy
|Rutgers University. Formerly of National Institute of Science Education and Research.
|237
|Partho Sarothi Ray
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
|238
|Tejus S
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|239
|Ritajyoti Bandyopadhyay
|IISER Mohali
|240
|Arideep Saha
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
|241
|Ritajyoti Bandyopadhyay
|IISER Mohali
|242
|Souvik Bandyopadhyay
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|243
|Ranit Karmakar
|IIT Kharagpur
|244
|Sk Jamaluddin
|IIT BHUBANESWAR
|245
|Ruplekha Khullar
|Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University
|246
|Shivali Tukdeo
|National Institute of Advanced Studies
|247
|Varadharajan Muruganandam
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|248
|Srashti Goyal
|International Center for Theoretical Sciences Bangalore
|249
|Prerana Biswas
|IISc Bangalore
|250
|Rajesh V
|IISER Mohali
|251
|Akif
|University of Hyderabad
|252
|Arup Lal Chakraborty
|IIT Gandhinagar
|253
|Suchetan Das
|RKM Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute
|254
|Sudipta Sarkar
|IIT Gandhinagar
|255
|Nilanjandev Bhaumik
|IISc Bangalore
|256
|Ritwick Sarkar
|Raman Research Institute
|257
|Gautam Mandal
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|258
|Subhadip Biswas
|University of Sheffield
|259
|ABHISHEK GHADAI
|Raman Research Institute
|260
|Subhroneel Chakrabarti
|IMSc, Chennai
|261
|Sanskriti Das
|The Ohio State University
|262
|Procheta Mallik
|Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation
|263
|Anwesha Sengupta
|Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
|264
|Partha Sarathi Rana
|Indian Institute of Science
|265
|Zinnia Mallick
|Institute of Nano Science and Technology
|266
|Abhigyan Hazarika
|Indian Institute of Science
|267
|Gopa Sardar
|IIT Bombay
|267
|Sudipta Das
|Institute of Physics,Bhubaneswar
|268
|Sudeb Ranjan Datta
|Indian Institute of Science
|269
|Anindya
|Raman research institute
|270
|INDRANI NAYAK
|IIT Bombay
|271
|Krishanu Dan
|National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
|272
|Mandar Deshmukh
|TIFR, Mumbai
|273
|Rajendran Narayanan
|Azim Premji University, Bangalore
|274
|Hironmoy Malakar
|Netaji Subhash Engineering College
|275
|Sumithra
|Indian Institute of Science
|276
|Sanchari Pal
|IIT Kanpur
|277
|HIMADRI ROY
|IIT Kanpur
|278
|Faruk Abdulla
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Allahabad
|279
|Ramani Atkuri
|Independent Public Health Professional
|280
|Subham Dutta Chowdhury
|TIFR, Mumbai
|281
|Tilak Sinha
|Narasinha Dutt College
|282
|Tamaghna Hazra
|Ohio State University
|283
|Piyali Ganguly
|Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics
|284
|S. Srinivasan
|LOCOST/SAHAJ
|285
|Sharmistha M.
|IIT Gandhinagar
|286
|Sayantani Bhattacharyya
|NISER Bhubaneshwar
|287
|Soumangsu Chakraborty
|TIFR
|288
|Shashank Patole
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|289
|Aswin V
|IISER-Berhampur
|290
|Aninda Sinha
|IISc
|291
|Suratno Basu
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|292
|Dileep Jatkar
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|293
|Gorky Chakraborty
|IDSK
|294
|Somil Agarwal
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|295
|Rajdeep Sensarma
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|296
|Sudip Chakraborty
|TIFR, Mumbai
|297
|Abinash Barthakur
|University of Hyderabad
|298
|Shoaib Hashmi
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|299
|Deepak DSouza
|Indian Institute o Science, Bangalore
|300
|AMIYA MISHRA
|TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, MUMBAI
|301
|Satyaki Chowdhury
|National institute of science education and research
|302
|Pratik Sinha
|IISER Berhampur
|303
|Amitabh Virmani
|CMI
|304
|Alam Khan
|IISc
|305
|Suvankar Dutta
|IISER Bhopal
|306
|Nabamita Banerjee
|IISER Bhopal
|307
|Harish Kumar Senapati
|IISER Berhampur
|308
|Danish
|JNU
|309
|Wali Hossain
|KNU
|310
|Soumya Ranjan Das
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE EDUCATION AND RESEARCH, BHUBANESWAR
|311
|SHUDDHABRATA SENGUPTA
|Unaffiliated
|312
|Jesminara Khatun
|Indian Institute of Science
|313
|Aditya Prasad Dash
|IISER Berhampur
|314
|D C V Mallik
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore
|315
|Rupkatha Biswas
|Passed out
|316
|Adway Majumdar
|National Institute Of Science Education and Research,Bhubaneswar
|317
|Sana Afrin
|Indian institute of technology Kanpur
|318
|Debodirna Ghosh
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|319
|Subhashis Banerjee
|IIT Delhi
|320
|Venakata Lokesh
|Indian Institute of Science
|321
|MD SAZEDUR RAHAMAN LASKAR
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|322
|Amar Jesani
|Nil
|323
|Vinod Vyasulu
|Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Bangalore
|324
|Arpita Mondal
|IIT Delhi
|325
|Anup Kumar Mondal
|HCLT
|326
|Aiendrila Roy
|IISER BERHAMPUR
|327
|Soubhagya Ranjan Majhi
|IISER BERHAMPUR
|328
|Subhrata Behera
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND EDUCATIONAL RESEARCH BERHAMPUR
|329
|COLIN BENJAMIN
|National Institute of Science Education and Research, HBNI, Jatni 752050, India
|330
|Praneet Nandan
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|331
|Debasis Sadhukhan
|Institute of Physics, Jagiellonian University, Krakow
|332
|Arnab Ghorui
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|333
|Saumya Gupta
|JDM College, Delhi University
|334
|Ayush Parag
|NISER
|335
|Om Damani
|IIT Bombay
|336
|Rakesh Das
|National University of Singapore
|337
|Shashank Saumya
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|338
|SUNIL KUMAR SAKE
|T.I.F.R, Mumbai
|339
|Aneesh P B
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|340
|Subhro Bhattacharjee
|ICTS-TIFR
|341
|Mahammad Mustakim
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|342
|Pulkit Joshi
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|343
|Saili Dutta
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|344
|Probal Dasgupta
|Retd 2018 from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
|345
|Sobha Rani T
|University of Hyderabad
|346
|Suraj Sahoo
|NISER
|347
|Agnibh Dey
|The Ohio State University
|348
|Deepak Kumar
|NISER
|349
|Sanjoy Paul
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|350
|Govindarajan
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|351
|Lachit Saikia
|Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
|352
|Debdatta Chowdhury
|Centre for Studies in Social Sciences Calcutta
|353
|Mihir Pandey
|Ramjas College, University of Delhi
|354
|Bhavtosh Bansal
|IISER Kolkata
|355
|Sk Bubai Rahaman
|TIFR
|356
|Prof. M.H.Qureshi
|Retired Prof. J.N.U, New Delhi
|357
|Surojit paul
|Tata Institute of fundamental research
|358
|Pavithraa Seenivasan
|Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|359
|Sk Bubai Rahaman
|TIFR
|360
|Sayali Atul Bhatkar
|IISER Pune
|361
|Ritajit Kunu
|IIT Kanpur
|362
|Prof.M.H.Qureshi
|Retired Processor, J.N.U.New Delhi
|363
|Subhajit Sinha
|TIFR, Mumbai
|364
|Jishnu Biswas
|Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore Centre
|365
|Emroj Hossain
|TIFR, Mumbai
|366
|ABHIJIT MONDAL
|TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
|367
|Rema Krishnaswamy
|Azim Premji University
|368
|ABHIJIT KUMAR NAYAK
|IISER BERHAMPUR
|369
|Imon Mandal
|TIFR,Mumbai
|370
|Baibhav Singari
|NISER
|371
|Gautam Saikia
|Indian Institue of Science
|372
|Mahaveer prasad
|ICTS-TIFR
|373
|Dipak Maity
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|374
|Shantonu Mukherjee
|S N Bose National Centre For Basic Sciences
|375
|Sharannyo Banerjee
|Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
|376
|Jyotirmoy
|IISc
|377
|Mehedi Masud
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneshwar
|378
|Deepak K Dinkar
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|379
|Anindita Ghoshal
|Diamond Harbour Women's University
|380
|Masud Hassan
|IISER Berhampur
|381
|Pushpak Pandey
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|382
|Samata Biswas
|The Sanskrit College and University, Kolkata
|383
|Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya
|IIT Kharagpur
|384
|Krishna AchutaRao
|IIT Delhi
|385
|TANMOY Bera
|Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
|386
|Aravind T S
|TIFR
|387
|Eeshan Modak
|TIFR
|388
|Ranjini Bandyopadhyay
|Raman Research Institute
|389
|Tousif Islam
|University of Massachusetts
|390
|Souvik Jana
|ICTS-TIFR
|391
|Lucky Kapoor
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|392
|Shamik Banerjee
|IOP, Bhubaneswar
|393
|Chitra Saini
|JNU
|394
|Shauri Chakraborty
|University of Saarland
|395
|NAMRATA PRUSTY
|NISER JATNI ODISHA
|396
|A, Sanyal
|IIT Bombay
|397
|Basudeb Mondal
|International Center For Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru
|398
|Saranyo Moitra
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|399
|Nilay Kundu
|IIT Kanpur
|400
|VIshnu T R
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|401
|Deepankar Basu
|University of Massachusetts Amherst
|402
|Nilay Kundu
|IIT Kanpur
|403
|Sumit Roy
|TIFR, Mumbai
|404
|Sriram Narayanan
|NCBS, Bangalore
|405
|Sukanta Das
|TIFR , Mumbai
|406
|Abid Zafar
|JNU
|407
|Joya Ghosh Dastider
|IIT Guwahati
|408
|K. J. Joy
|Water activist-researcher
|409
|Sujoy Chakraborty
|TIFR, Mumbai
|410
|Venu Madhav Govindu
|Indian Institute of Science
|411
|SP Rajaguru
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics
|412
|Prajwal HP
|CMS, Bangalore
|413
|Saumen Datta
|TIFR, Mumbai
|414
|Adwait Gaikwad
|TIFR, Mumbai
|415
|Ranjan Laha
|CERN
|416
|Dhiman Biswas
|IIT Guwahati
|417
|Lankeswar Dey
|TIFR, Mumbai
|418
|Loganayagam R
|ICTS-TIFR
|419
|Suman Chatterjee
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|420
|Simona Sawhney
|IIT-Delhi
|421
|Manu
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|422
|Tanusree Roy
|Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
|423
|RWIK DHARMAPAL BANERJEE
|SCOTTISH CHURCH COLLEGE
|424
|Prabuddho Mukherjee
|INMAS, DRDO
|425
|Sayan Biswas
|IIT Gandhinagar
|426
|S.P. Rajaguru
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics
|427
|Mihir Sheth
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|428
|Indranil Ghosh
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|429
|Urbashi Sarkar
|Assam University
|430
|SAWANI DATTA
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|431
|Antara Datta
|JDMC
|432
|Biswajit sarkar
|IISc Bangalore
|433
|Krishna Hanumanthu
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|434
|Sabarna palit
|IIT Kharagpur
|435
|Arijit Sinha
|JNCASR
|436
|Jayarshi Bhattacharya
|SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, SNBNCBS
|437
|Sharanya Chattopadhyay
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|438
|Saumav Kapoor
|ICTS-TIFR, Bengaluru
|439
|Naorem Pushparani Chanu
|Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
|440
|Pratik Roy
|CMI
|441
|Gorekh Prasad Sena
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|442
|Ishani
|IIT Delhi
|443
|S. Durga Bhavani
|University of Hyderabad
|444
|Suman G Das
|University of Cologne
|445
|Manoj Kumar
|Indian institute of technology bombay
|446
|Shiv Sethi
|Raman Research Institute
|447
|Sougata Guha
|IIT BOMBAY
|448
|Arindam Pramanik
|TIFR, Mumbai
|449
|Athul George
|IIT Bombay
|450
|Roopa Dhawan
|Ramjas College, Delhi University
|451
|Aditi Juneja
|CHRIST, Bengaluru
|452
|SUBIMAN KUNDU
|IIT DELHI
|453
|Kaniska Singh
|IIT bombay
|454
|Shalini Karmarkar
|Christ University
|455
|Sumanta Chakraborty
|IACS
|456
|Prikshit
|IISER BERHAMPUR
|457
|Jagannath Sutradhar
|Indian Institute of Science.
|458
|Bisakha Pandey
|Gauhati University
|459
|Bedabrata Saha
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|460
|Prakash Mathews
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
|461
|Debangshu Mukherjee
|IISER Bhopal
|462
|Anindya Sen
|Assam University
|463
|AJAY SHARMA
|S.N.BOSE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR BASIC SCIENCES
|464
|Ankan Sur
|Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Center, Warsaw
|465
|Somak Basistha
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|466
|Irfan
|IIT Bombay
|467
|Shilpa Samaddar
|National Institute of Technology, Agartala
|468
|Kushal Chakraborty
|IISER BHOPAL
|469
|Bibhu Prasad behera
|NISER
|470
|Abhinav Raj
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|471
|Avik Kumar Das
|Raman Research Institute
|472
|Tamal RoyChowdhury
|IIT Madras
|473
|Jyotsna Jha
|CBPS
|474
|Ram Krishna Patra
|Snbncbs
|475
|Tanisha Agarwal
|Christ University, Bangalore
|476
|Sanat Ghosh
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|477
|Manoj Puravankara
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|478
|Sulbia Asif
|CHRIST (Deemed to be University)
|479
|Priya Iyer
|IISc
|480
|SATARUPA LAHIRI
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|481
|Sriram Ramaswamy
|Indian Institute of Science
|482
|Sharachchandra Lele
|ATREE
|483
|Parthiv Haldar
|Indian Institute of Science
|484
|Rajibul Shaikh
|IIT Kanpur
|485
|R Ramachandran
|IMSc Chennai, IIT Kanpur (Retired)
|486
|Dr Md. Zahidul Haque
|University of Hyderabad
|487
|Abhishek Naskar
|ISI, Kolkata
|488
|PRAGYANPRASU SWAIN
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|489
|Arnab Kundu
|saha institute of nuclear physics
|490
|Animesh Nanda
|ICTS-TIFR
|491
|Sujay Ashok
|Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|492
|Arpitha Gudihinddala Rajeev
|Hansraj College, Delhi University
|493
|Keshav R Menon
|Indian Institute of Science
|494
|Gunjan
|TIFR
|495
|Ankita Srivastava
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|496
|Ahmadullah Zahed
|IISC BANGALORE
|497
|Abhijit Chakraborty
|National Institute of Science Education and Research
|498
|Krishna Rijal
|IIT Bombay
|499
|Rakesh Ankit
|Loughborough University
|500
|Suman Prajapati
|Banaras Hindu University
|501
|Barsha Chowdhury
|Indian Institute of Science
|502
|Vikram Soni
|Jamia Millia
|503
|S mondal
|Iitism dhanbad
|504
|Rahul Kumar Walia
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|505
|Saswata Ghosh
|Institute for Development Studies Kolkata
|506
|Proteep Mallik
|Azim Premji University
|507
|Pranjupriya Goswami
|Tezpur University
|508
|Taniya Mandal
|IISER Bhopal
|509
|Prasun Dhang
|Tsinghua University
|510
|Sourav Biswas
|IIT Kanpur
|511
|Sabarnya MItra
|Indian Institute of Science
|512
|Dharmaraj Deka
|Tezpur University
|513
|Poulami Nandi
|IIT Kanpur
|514
|Saswati Bora
|Delhi University
|515
|Jyotirmoy Mukherjee
|Indian Institute of Science.
|516
|Ruchi Gamta
|Model secondary school for the deaf
|517
|Pritha Dolai
|ICTS - TIFR
|518
|Anindita Brahma
|Queen Mary University of London
|519
|Syed Naquab A. Jaffri
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|520
|Sanjit Chatterjee
|IISc
|521
|Dibya Kanti Mukherjee
|University Paris Sud
|522
|Jaydeep Datta
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|523
|Raghavan Rangarajan
|Ahmedabad University
|524
|Shaily Bahuguna
|University of Bonn
|525
|Swastik C
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF ASTROPHYSICS
|526
|Kedar Kolekar
|IIT Kanpur
|527
|Sandeep Kumar
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore
|528
|Amit Kumar Mandal
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics
|529
|Soumyadeep Chaudhuri
|The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
|530
|Dr Sunil Kaul
|the ant
|531
|Upamanyu Moitra
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|532
|Debashis Ghoshal
|JNU, New Delhi
|533
|Subhojit
|IIT Bombay
|534
|Siddhartha Ghosh
|IIT Bombay
|535
|Rahul karmakar
|snbncbs
|536
|Arnab Das
|IACS, Kolkata
|537
|sumit das
|U of Kentucky/TIFR
|538
|Disha Bhatia
|IACS
|539
|Sonu vincent
|Jawaharlal nehru university
|540
|Himanshu Badhani
|IMSc Chennai
|541
|Sougata Pal
|IISER BERHAMPUR
|542
|Arjun Paul
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai
|543
|Vinu vincent
|Ipu
|544
|Aditi Ghosh
|Gateway School of Mumbai
|545
|Harshpreet kaur
|Jemtec school of law greater noida
|546
|Partha Paul
|CMI
|547
|Debajyoti Sengupta
|University of Calcutta
|548
|Supurna Banerjee
|Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
|549
|Kaustav Chakraborty
|Physical Research Laboratory
|550
|Mrunmay Jagadale
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|551
|Sankha Subhra Bakshi
|HRI
|552
|Samiran Sen
|University of Oslo
|553
|Amitabha Ghosh
|Calcutta University
|554
|Chandranandan Gangopadhyay
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences,Chennai
|555
|Rivu Gupta
|HARISH CHANDRA RESEARCH INSTITUTE
|556
|Aditya Vyas
|College of Medical Sciences, SN Medical College
|557
|Aparajita Dasgupta
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|558
|Gautam G
|IIT Bombay
|559
|Ratul Mahanta
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Prayagraj
|560
|Shivangi
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|561
|Suvadip Panda
|IIT-ISM Dhanbad
|562
|Anamay Tengse
|TIFR Mumbai
|563
|ARCHISMITA MISRA
|Ulm University, Germany
|564
|Pratik Majumdar
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
|565
|Utpalendu Haldar
|Indian institute of science
|566
|Sayid Mondal
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|567
|Mary Ann Chacko
|Ahmedabad University
|568
|Aishwarya Gudihal
|SDM College of Dental Sciences
|569
|Ayan Banerjee
|IISC
|570
|Tamanna Jain
|St John's College, University of Cambridge
|571
|Sougata Mardanya
|Indian institute of technology Kanpur
|572
|Jyoti Lavania
|CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.
|573
|Leya Mathew
|Ahmedabad University
|574
|Krishan
|JNU
|575
|Richard Fernandes
|Azim Premji University
|576
|Dattaraj Dhuri
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|577
|Revathi Hareendranath
|I am a student
|578
|RATHEESH T V
|The institute of mathematical sciences
|579
|Yogesh
|CTP, Jamia Millia Islamia
|580
|Nandini Ghosh
|Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
|581
|Sreeraj T P
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|582
|Debajyoti Das
|IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|583
|Diksha Jain
|SISSA, Trieste
|584
|Gautam I Menon
|Ashoka University
|585
|Biswajit Gorai
|IISc, Bangalore
|586
|Unmesh Dutta Chowdhury
|NISER
|587
|Anurag Kaushal
|TIFR, Mumbai
|588
|Khorsed Alam
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Allahabad
|589
|Saikat Sur
|IIT Kanpur
|590
|Arul Lakshminarayan
|IIT Madras
|591
|Sourav Roy Chowdhury
|IIEST
|592
|Arnab Rudra
|ICTP, Trieste
|593
|Md A.K. Azad Siddiki
|TIFR, Mumbai
|594
|Ashif Reza
|TIFR, Mumbai
|595
|Ashvin Vishwanath
|Harvard University
|596
|Sourav Roy Chowdhury
|IIEST
|597
|Pritam Jyoti Borah
|Indian Institute of Science
|598
|Sadaf Usmani
|International School for Advanced Studies Trieste italy
|599
|Parul Janagal
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|600
|Tata Satya Pratheek
|NISER
|601
|Rifa iqbal
|niser
|602
|Aniket Khairnar
|University of Mississippi, Oxford
|603
|Pratik Tarafdar
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|604
|Anirban Banerjee
|National Institutes of Health, USA
|605
|SUSOVAN MAITY
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|606
|Bihan Banerjee
|TIFR, Mumbai
|607
|Pavithra S
|Independent
|608
|Saleem Ahmed
|JMI
|609
|Haris Saeed
|Aligarh Muslim University
|610
|Pavithra
|Independent
|611
|Bishal Baran Maity
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research,Mumbai
|612
|Rahul Bandyopadhyay
|S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|613
|Kornikar Sen
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI)
|614
|Tanmoy Mondal
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|615
|MONIDEEPA MAITY
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|616
|JAGANNATH ROY
|NIT Warangal
|617
|Annapoorna P K
|CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad
|618
|Sthiti Chakrabarti
|University of Göttingen
|619
|Ramadas N
|Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai
|620
|Jyotishman Bhowmick
|Indian Statistical Institute
|621
|Shakeel
|IIT Kanpur
|622
|Ayaz Ahmed
|IIT BOMBAY
|623
|Pratyusava Baral
|Presidency University
|624
|Sudipta Dutta
|IIT KANPUR
|625
|Dharamashi Rabari
|Ahmedabad University
|626
|Pcpn Hembram
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|627
|Pratik Nandy
|Indian Institute of Science
|628
|nomaan x
|raman research institute
|629
|Writabrata Mukherjee
|Presidency University
|630
|Priya Jadhav
|IIT Bombay
|631
|ATANU MAITY
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|632
|ABDUL AZIZ
|Bodai High School
|633
|Sreetama Das
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|634
|Mohit mudgal
|IIT KANPUR
|635
|SOURAV ACHARYA
|IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
|636
|Arjun Roy
|Leibniz University Hannover
|637
|Shahalam
|ZJUT
|638
|Aritra Narayan Bose
|Weizmann Institute of Science
|639
|Sahel Dey
|Indian Institute of Science
|640
|Supriya Pan
|Physical Research Laboratory
|641
|Ishika Palit
|Center for Theoretical Physics of Polish Academy of Science, Warsaw, Poland
|642
|Gurinder Singh
|Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education - TIFR, Mumbai
|643
|Kousik Bagani
|Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel
|644
|Subhojit Roy
|HRI
|645
|Mandeep Rathee
|L3S Research Center, Germany
|646
|Khursid Alam
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
|647
|RATUL BANERJEE
|HRI,Allahabad
|648
|Ananda Dasgupta
|IISER Kolkata
|649
|Deb Sankar Banerjee
|University College London
|650
|Nevin
|Bengaluru Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics
|651
|Nurul Hassan
|University of Hyderabad
|652
|Happy Borgohain
|IIT Guwahati
|653
|SAGAR CHOWDHURY
|IIT MADRAS
|654
|Bapan Debnath
|Raman Research Institute
|655
|Jay Deshmukh
|Tata Institute for Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|656
|MD NUR HOSSAIN MISTRY
|BARASAT GOVERNMENT COLLEGE , BARASAT, KOLKATA, INDIA
|657
|Soumyajit Pramanick
|Calcutta University
|658
|Nilanjana kumar
|University of Delhi
|659
|SOHAIL
|HRI
|660
|Arnab Priya Saha
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|661
|Prof.Mohan Rao
|Independent public health researcher
|662
|Khursid Alam
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
|663
|Stephin soy
|Delhi University
|664
|Dhruv Pathak
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|665
|Arnab Sarkar
|IIT Kanpur
|666
|Asit Pal
|Presidency College
|667
|Akshat Singh
|IP UNIVERSITY
|668
|Satyanu Bhadra
|TIFR
|669
|Priyanka HALDER
|Bodai high school
|670
|Syed ABM Sultan
|Retd PSU Executive, Assam
|671
|Abhishek Banerjee
|Weizmann Institute of Science
|672
|Rabisankar Samanta
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|673
|Sayanwita Biswas
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KHARAGPUR
|674
|Deepak
|IIT Kanpur
|675
|Monica Katiyar
|IIT Kanpur
|676
|Sioree
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore
|677
|Irma Kerketta
|Tata Institute of social sciences
|678
|Sanjna banerjee
|Iisc
|679
|Narayan Banerjee
|IISER Kolkata
|680
|Debades Bandyopadhyay
|SINP, Kolkata
|681
|Mohini Mullick
|Retired IIT Kanpur
|682
|Aradhita Chattopadhyaya
|Trinity College Dublin
|683
|U Abinash Patro
|IISERBPR
|684
|Shravasti Misra
|Independent
|685
|Chirag Srivastava
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|686
|Vineet Kumar
|Hebrew University of Jerusalem
|687
|Avisek Das
|University of Hyderabad
|688
|Shayaneel Nath
|Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital
|689
|Siddharth Bhandari
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|690
|Ram Ramaswamy
|IIT Delhi
|691
|DHAR Sudipta
|University of Innsbruck
|692
|Ahana Ghoshal
|HRI
|693
|ANANDA GOPAL MAITY
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|694
|Shruti Lal
|Individual
|695
|DR SUBODH SHARAN GUPTA
|Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sewagram
|696
|Rajesh Kumar Das
|Niser
|697
|Mursalin Islam
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|698
|Sabyasachi Goswami
|SISSA, Trieste
|699
|SAUBHIK BANDYOPADHYAY
|Durgapur Government College, Durgapur -713214, West Bengal
|700
|Kritika Singh
|IIT Bombay
|701
|Shafqat Ul Islam
|CTP,JMI
|702
|Kaustav Das
|IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
|703
|Sanat Gogoi
|Indian Institute of Science
|704
|Biswajit Sahoo
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Allahabad.
|705
|Bittu K Rajaraman
|Ashoka University
|706
|Olag Pratim Bordoloi
|Tezpur University, Assam
|707
|Manjunath O K
|Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, Goethe University
|708
|George David
|IISER Berhampur
|709
|Sankar Prasad Jana
|IISER Berhampur
|710
|Pratik
|IIT KANPUR
|711
|Kaushik Bhattacharya
|IIT Kanpur
|712
|Siddharth Ramachandran
|Boston University
|713
|Md Saquib Akhtar
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|714
|Tanay Pathak
|Indian Institute of Science
|715
|Mohd Amir Hashmi
|Jamia Millia islamia
|716
|Ishita
|IISER KOLKATA
|717
|Arghya Mondal
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.
|718
|Ghulam mohmad
|Institute of nano science and technology (INST)Mohali
|719
|Bobby Ezhuthachan
|RKMVERI
|720
|Ananya Mahapatra
|Vssut,Burla
|721
|Epsita Chakraborty
|Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development, Guwahati
|722
|Rhitaja Sengupta
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|723
|Aritra Kundu
|Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) Trieste
|724
|Prateek Sharma
|Indian Institute of Science
|725
|Sridipta
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|726
|Varuni P
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|727
|Md Zahid Ansari
|TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
|728
|B ANANTHANARAYAN
|Indian Institute of Science
|729
|Claire Noronha
|Citizen
|730
|Pravabati Chingangbam
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics
|731
|Ramchandra Phawade
|IIT Dharwad
|732
|Syed Yusuf Mian
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|733
|Aparajita Dasgupta
|Ashoka University
|734
|Mahan Mj
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|735
|Roji Pius
|Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|736
|Amlan Das Gupta
|O.P. Jindal Global University
|737
|Ayan Mukhopadhyay
|IIT Madras
|738
|Sourav Roy
|Syracuse University
|739
|Pranav Jeevan P
|IIT Bombay
|740
|Ayan Mukhopadhyay
|IIT Madras
|741
|Ankan Paul
|Professor of Chemistry
|742
|Arundhati Dasgupta
|Physics and Astronomy
|743
|Sabyasachi Mukherjee
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|744
|MANUJ MUKHERJEE
|Telecom Paris
|745
|Manjunath Bestha
|Indian Institute of Astrophysics
|746
|Suresh Nayak
|Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore
|747
|Debasmita Mondal
|IISc, Bangalore
|748
|Anshuman Borgohain
|Tezpur University
|749
|Hema Swaminathan
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|750
|Saikat Karmakar
|TIFR, Mumbai
|751
|Nirmalya Brahma
|Indian Institute of Science
|752
|Hariharan Narayanan
|TIFR
|753
|SOUMYA MUKHERJEE
|TIFR
|754
|Tulasimohan Molli
|TIFR
|755
|Sabyasachi Maulik
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
|756
|Suraj Ali
|Saha institute of nuclear physics, kolkata
|757
|Sumati Surya
|Raman Research Institute
|758
|Sandeep Juneja
|TIFR
|759
|Abdul Ali
|IIT Bombay
|760
|Bhaskar Biswas
|Iucaa, Pune
|761
|Sujith N S
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|762
|Surojit Dalui
|IIT Guwahati
|763
|Sujith N S
|NISER Bhubaneswar
|764
|Sudarshan Saha
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|765
|Probeshika
|Ashoka
|766
|Amit Adhikary
|Indian Institute of Science
|767
|Kazi Rafsanjani Amin
|Institut Neel, CNRS
|768
|arindam chatterjee
|Indian Statistical Institute
|769
|Ashis Paul
|IIT KHARAGPUR
|770
|Deboleena Sengupta
|okdiscd
|771
|M. V. Ramana
|University of British Columbia
|772
|ARNAB PAUL
|SNBNCBS
|773
|Anindya Datta
|University of Calcutta
|774
|Shiv Prakash Patel
|IIT Delhi
|775
|Titas Chanda
|Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland
|776
|Dyotona Dasgupta
|Delhi School of Economics
|777
|Chandan Dasgupta
|Indian Institute of Science
|778
|Vidya Subramanian
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
|779
|Ashok Gupta
|Alumnus, IIT Kanpur
|780
|Nandini Manjrekar
|TISS Mumbai
|781
|Ajai Pulianmackal
|University of Michigan
|782
|Sourjyadeep Chakraborty
|JNCASR
|783
|Bikash Kanungo
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI USA
|784
|Shiladitya mal
|Harish Chandra Research Institute
|785
|Swati Goswami
|Shaamil
|786
|Dimple Oberoi Vahali
|I am an independent activist and I am not a part of an institution
|787
|Diamond Oberoi Vahali
|Ambedkar University Delhi
|788
|Maansi Shah
|CEPT University
|789
|Honey Oberoi Vahali
|Ambedkar University Delhi
|790
|Aswin p santhosh
|Gov medical college trivandrum
|791
|Shibaji Roy
|Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
|792
|Subhaditya Bhattacharya
|IIT GUWAHATI
|793
|Naveen Surendran
|IIST, Thiruvananthapuram
|794
|Arpan Sinha
|IOP BHUBANESWAR
|795
|Aritra Ghosh
|Yale University
|796
|Sanchari Goswami
|Vidyasagar College
|797
|Arun Kumar
|Retired Professor of Economics, JNU, N Delhi
|798
|Bhargav Oza
|Independent Researcher
|799
|Arnab Rai Choudhuri
|IISc
|800
|Dev Desai
|Anhad
|801
|Anand Sawant
|TIFR, Mumbai
|802
|Harini Desiraju
|Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA)
|803
|Kabita Deka
|Tezpur University
|804
|Nishant Gupta
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|805
|Shivam Kumar
|Visva-Bharati
|806
|Suddhasattwa Brahma
|McGill University
|807
|Zenobia Usmani
|Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|808
|Rahul Pandey
|visiting faculty, IIM Lucknow
|809
|Sriram Srinivasan
|IIT Bombay
|810
|Surajit Bera
|IISc, Bangalore
|811
|Hema Swasthi
|University of Michigan
|812
|Amit Jash
|IIT KANPUR
|813
|Sashwat Tanay
|University of Mississippi
|814
|A. P. Shukla
|Citizen of India & the Globe
|815
|Mohammed Musthafa Anwar
|CMTI Bangalore
|816
|Nazia Hussain
|Indian Institute of science
|817
|Mohd Saad
|Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi
|818
|Shaima Masood
|Faculty Of Law, JaMia Millia Islamia
|819
|HUSNA JAN K M
|IISc
|820
|Kaushik Ghosh
|Indian Institute of Science
|821
|Raju Gaur
|Jagriti Bal Vikas Samiti
|822
|Geeta Thatra
|PhD Scholar, JNU
|823
|Mustansir Barma
|TIFR Hyderabad
|824
|Simran Sethi
|IISER BERHAMPUR
|825
|NASRIN BANU
|Weizmann Institute of Science
|826
|Riddhi Shah
|JNU, New Delhi
|827
|ANURAG TIWARI
|TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
|828
|Apoorva Nagar
|IIST
|829
|Swagata Sarkar
|UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai
|830
|Bithika Karmakar
|SINP, Kolkata
|831
|Biswajit Datta
|University of California Santa Barbara
|832
|Shriya S
|FIAS
|833
|RAJNDRA SAHAI
|RETIRED ENGINER
|834
|Animesh Chaurasia
|National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
|835
|Maryam Haroon
|haroonmaryam.mh@gmail.com
|836
|anindita mondal
|IIA
|837
|Sumanto Chanda
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences
|838
|Anish Ghosh
|TIFR
|839
|Bheemsehan
|IIT KANPUR
|840
|Arijit Dey
|IIT Madras
|841
|Aditi Chaturvedi
|Ashoka University
|842
|Arkajyoti De
|IITD
|843
|Ramachandra Guha
|Indian Institute of Science
|844
|Chandra Kant Mishra
|IIT Madras
|845
|Soumitra Sengupta
|IACS, Kolkata
|846
|MERIN ROY
|SUNY UMU
|847
|Rohit Kumar
|IIT Bombay
|848
|Shivani Banchariya
|Teri-Deakin Nanobiotech Research Centre, India
|849
|ARNAB SETH
|ICTS-TIFR
|850
|Anshumitra Baul
|Louisiana State University
|851
|Ragini Lall
|Harvard University
|852
|Shivan Khullar
|University of Toronto
|853
|Aliya Qureshi
|Dyal singh college
|854
|R.T. Srinivasan
|University of Arizona
|855
|Debraj Bose
|HRI
|856
|Nirnoy Basak
|HRI
|857
|Abhiruk Lahiri
|University of Haifa
|858
|Prerona Chatterjee
|TIFR Mumbai
|859
|Sk Jahanur Hoque
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|860
|Rita Majumdar
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|861
|Surajit Sengupta
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|862
|Arghya Chattopadhyay
|Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|863
|Kannabiran Seshasayanan
|CEA Saclay, France
|864
|Suchitra Mathur
|IIT Kanpur
|865
|Aahana Ganguly
|National Center for Toxicological Research
|866
|KANHU KISHORE NANDA
|TIFR
|867
|Md Fuzail Jawaid
|Ikg ptu
|868
|Shihabudheen K
|MES Kalladi College, Mannarkkad, Palakkad
|869
|Dibya Sankar Chattopadhyay
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|870
|Jaikumar Radhakrishnan
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|871
|Tabish Qureshi
|CTP, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi
|872
|Akash K Mishra
|IIT Gandhinagar
|873
|Reuben George Stephen
|STMicroelectronics, Singapore
|874
|Dr. Ahmad Cameron
|Retired
|875
|Senthil Todadri
|MIT
|876
|Nidhin Joseph
|Self
|877
|Palash Baran Pal
|University of Calcutta
|878
|S.G.Dani
|TIFR (Retired)
|879
|Sudipta Maiti
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|880
|Krishnendu Sengupta
|Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
|881
|Joby Joseph
|University of Hyderabad
|882
|Priyanka Lamba
|Indian institute of science, Bengaluru
|883
|Rakesh Ranjan
|SRCC, University of Delhi
|884
|Seema
|IIT Madras
|885
|Bireshwar Roy
|Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
|886
|PURBA MUKHERJEE
|IISER Kolkata
|887
|Subashri
|IMSc
|888
|Ishan Santra
|Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|889
|Niraja G. Jayal
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|890
|Sowmya Dechamma C C
|University of Hyderabad
|891
|Suman Dutta
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|892
|saiyad Ashanujjaman
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|893
|FABIL K
|IIT MADRAS
|894
|Ramprasad Saptharishi
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|895
|Sudipta Mukherji
|Institute of Physics
|896
|Bithika
|ICTP Saifr
|897
|Dilip D'Souza
|Independent Writer
|898
|Vinod Prabhakaran
|TIFR Mumbai
|899
|Chandan Kumar Jana
|ICTS-TIFR
|900
|K. G. Arun
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|901
|Kinjal Banerjee
|BITS
|902
|Yogindra Monan Sengupta
|Citizen
|903
|Srimanta Banerjee
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|904
|ANUP PARCHURE
|Yale School of Medicine (Dept of Cell Biology)
|905
|HANNA AMEENA M.A
|IISER Thiruvananthapuram
|906
|Somnath Chakraborty
|TIFR Mumbai
|907
|Amit Misra
|CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute
|908
|Abinash Sahu
|IIT Madras
|909
|Ashwini Deshpande
|Ashoka University
|910
|Prabhat Solanki
|IISc, Bengalore
|911
|Atanu Bhatta
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|912
|Arghya Sadhukhan
|University of Maryland
|913
|Arjun Bagchi
|IIT Kanpur
|914
|BUBUNU BISWAL
|IIT Madras
|915
|Sayani Chatterjee
|JNCASR, Bangalore
|916
|Inzemamul Haque
|Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
|917
|Vivek Mehta
|Tezpur University
|918
|Manik Banik
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|919
|Satyajit Mayor
|National Centre for Biological Sciences (TIFR) Bangalore
|920
|T.N. Prakash Kammardi
|University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK (Retired)
|921
|Fahad P
|Cochin University of Science And Technology
|922
|Subhasish Bag
|IIT Delhi
|923
|Smarajit Karmakar
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad
|924
|Subhajit Ghosh
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|925
|Jones Joy Panicker
|INO/ Homi Bhabha National Institute
|926
|Sudha Nagavarapu
|Independent Researcher
|927
|Bibhabasu De
|IOP, Bhubaneswar
|928
|Gaiti Hasan
|National Centre for Biological Sciences
|929
|Mahammad Sabir Ali
|TIFR, Mumbai
|930
|Anand Raman
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|931
|Srikanth Sastry
|JNCASR, Bengaluru
|932
|Y.K.Sandhya
|HealthWatch Forum
|933
|Srikanth Srinivasan
|IIT Bombay
|934
|Arudra Burra
|IIT Delhi
|935
|N. Raghavendra
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|936
|Nirupam Roy
|Indian Institute of Science
|937
|Anoop V. P.
|ISI Bangalore
|938
|Neha Sangwan
|Tata institute of fundamental research
|939
|URVASHI NAKUL
|IIT-MADRAS
|940
|Sandesh
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|941
|Vishwesha Guttal
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|942
|Shyista Khan
|University of Delhi
|943
|Parthasarathi Majumdar
|IACS, Kolkata
|944
|Abhirup Ghosh
|MPI-GP, AEI-Potsdam
|945
|PRADEEP KUMAR
|IIT Kanpur
|946
|Samudra Sur
|Indian Institute of Science
|947
|Diksha Kumari
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|948
|Prasad Subramanian
|IISER Pune
|949
|Pooja Prasad
|IIT Bombay
|950
|Partha PratimRoy
|Center for Physics Education Research
|951
|Nijil Lal C K
|Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
|952
|VISHAL VATSA
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)
|953
|Susmita Chakravorty
|I am an unaffiliated scientist
|954
|Pallavi Roy
|SOAS University of London
|955
|Abhijit Kar Gupta
|Panskura Banamali College
|956
|Banibrata Majumder
|Jadavpur University
|957
|Suhail Ahmad Rather
|IIT Madras
|958
|Chaitanya Joshi
|Brandeis University
|959
|Hemangi S. Bhonsle
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|960
|Shalin Jose
|IISER Thiruvananthapuram
|961
|Kolluru Venkata Kiran
|Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
|962
|Dipendra Prasad
|IIT Bombay, Mumbai
|963
|Aaditya Ramdas
|Carnegie Mellon University
|964
|ATANENDU SEKHAR MANDAL
|CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute
|965
|Sugata Mondal
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|966
|anirban dinda
|NISER
|967
|Sumit Kumar Birwa
|International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru
|968
|Siva Nasarayya Chari S.
|JNCASR
|969
|Saumia
|JINR, Dubna
|970
|Deepika Choubey
|UNESCO- Regional Centre for Biotechnology
|971
|Deepak kumar sahu
|TIFR
|972
|Rudranil Basu
|BITS Pilani, KK Birla Goa Campus
|973
|Anindya Ganguly
|TIFR, Mumbai
|974
|Varun sharma
|Prl Ahmedabad
|975
|Aditya Chowdhury
|National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR)
|976
|Monoj Adhikari
|JNCASR
|977
|Faraz Ahmed Inam
|Department of Physics, Aligarh Muslim University
|978
|G Rajasekaran
|Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
|979
|Joy Chatterjee
|IISER Pune
|980
|Saswata Sahu
|IIEST Shibpur
|981
|Parijat Biswas
|IACS
|982
|Sourav Roychowdhury
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|983
|Arkabrata Gupta
|IIEST
|984
|Disha Kuzhively
|NISER, Bhubaneswar
|985
|Rukaiya Khatoon
|Tezpur University
|986
|Chandan Dalawat
|Harish-Chandra Research Institute
|987
|Sudhir Ghorpade
|IIT Bombay
|988
|Suhail khan
|Jamia millia islamia
|989
|Saroj Nandi
|TIFR Hyderabad
|990
|Afeefa Nishaat
|University of Delhi
|991
|Suchetana Chatterjee
|I am signing as a concerned citizen of India
|992
|Sruthy Murali
|IMSc, Chennai
|993
|Aritra Biswas
|IIT Guwahati
|994
|Sruthy Murali
|IMSc, Chennai
|995
|anupam a h
|imsc chennai
|996
|Susmita Mondal
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|997
|Mohd Ibrahim
|Max Planck Institute for Biophysics, Frankfurt
|998
|Charudatta Navare
|Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education
|999
|Jaydeep Kumar Basak
|IIT Kanpur
|1000
|Madan Rao
|NCBS
|1001
|Saptarshi Mandal
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|1002
|Sourav Bhadra
|Indian institute of science
|1003
|Sruthy Murali
|IMSc, Chennai
|1004
|Kedar Damle
|TIFR
|1005
|Subhodeep Bhattacharya
|inStem, NCBS
|1006
|Arvind Mamgain
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|1007
|Nilmani Mathur
|TIFR
|1008
|Esha dey
|University of calcutta
|1009
|Balbeer Singh
|Physical Research Laboratory
|1010
|Ritabrata Bhattacharya
|Chennai Mathematical Institute
|1011
|Prithish Halder
|Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
|1012
|Tathagata Gupta
|Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata
|1013
|Sougata Ganguly
|Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
|1014
|Anju Rani
|Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
|1015
|Pushkar
|Independent
|1016
|Fazlay Ahmed
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|1017
|Anupam Ray
|TIFR,Mumbai
|1018
|Tridib Sadhu
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|1019
|Debdeep Ghosal
|University of Basel
|1020
|Vishnudath K N
|PRL
|1021
|Vinutha H A
|Institute of Physics, Beijing, China & University of Cambridge, UK.
|1022
|Sana Ahmed
|Physical Research Laboratory
|1023
|Archana
|TIFR
|1024
|Savinitha Prakash
|CSIR IGIB
|1025
|Anindya Sinha
|National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore
|1026
|Tista Mukherjee
|Presidency University
|1027
|Banchana Rajkumari
|Indraprastha College for Women
|1028
|Bindusar Sahoo
|IISER Trivandrum
|1029
|Harsh Oza
|Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
|1030
|S.Sindhu Sri Sravya
|TIFR
|1031
|Archisman Ghosh
|Leiden Univeristy
|1032
|Siddhartha Chaudhuri
|IIT Bombay
|1033
|Partha Guha
|S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|1034
|Sukanta Bhattacharya
|University of Calcutta
|1035
|Debasish Das Mahanta
|Ruhr University Bochum, Germany
|1036
|S. Raghunandana
|Kannada poet, playwright and stage-director.
|1037
|Souvik Kundu
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|1038
|DEVAPRASAD M
|PRL
|1039
|Ananya Mukherjee
|Physical research laboratory
|1040
|Ajit M. Srivastava
|Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
|1041
|Rohini Balakrishnan
|Indian Institute of Science
|1042
|Chandrashekhar KA
|The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|1043
|Nikita Sud
|University of Oxford
|1044
|Akash Bahai
|Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research, Braunschweig, Germany
|1045
|Basundhara Ghosh
|University of Geneva
|1046
|chintan sheth
|National Centre for Biological Sciences
|1047
|Arnab Bhattacharya
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
|1048
|Minhajul Islam
|IIT Kanpur
|1049
|Subhanka Mal
|IACS, Kolkata
|1050
|Rimple
|Instem
|1051
|Prashant Chauhan
|Johns Hopkins University
|1052
|Bala Iyer
|ICTS-TIFR, Bangalore
|1053
|Anna George
|National Institute of Advanced Studies
|1054
|Biplab Ganguli
|NIT Rourkela
|1055
|Abhijit Bhattacharyya
|University of Calcutta
|1056
|Janaki Srimivasan
|IIIT Bangalore
|1057
|Parongama Sen
|University of Calcutta
|1058
|Vinesh Vijayan
|National Institute of technology Rourkela
|1059
|Renu Loyi
|Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
|1060
|Sree Subha Ramaswamy
|NCBS
|1061
|Manish Mishra
|IISER Pune
|1062
|Hake Yame
|Rajiv Gandhi University Rono Hills Doimukh
|1063
|Satadal Ganguly
|Indian Statistical Institute
|1064
|Rahul Nigam
|BITS Hyderabad
|1065
|Siddharth Bharath
|University of Minnesota, USA. Formerly of IISER Pune and NCBS Bangalore
|1066
|Kabir Ramola
|TIFR Hyderabad
|1067
|Manjunath Krishnapur
|Indian Institute of Science
|1068
|Sanmay Ganguly
|Weizmann Institute Of Science
|1069
|Souvanik Talukdar
|S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|1070
|Indrajit Mitra
|University of Calcutta
|1071
|Sreeram Pg
|IIT Madras
|1072
|MD NUR HASAN
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|1073
|Pavan Kumar Kaushik
|Ncbs
|1074
|Mahebub Alam
|SNBNCBS
|1075
|MD ARIF ALI
|IIT Kanpur
|1076
|Ejaj Tarif
|S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
|1077
|ASLAM PARVEJ
|Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology
|1078
|Anish Mallick
|Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile
|1079
|Ushak Rahaman
|University of Johannesburg
|1080
|Avirup Shaw
|Physical Research Laboratory
|1081
|Chirashree Lahiri
|IIEST Shibpur
|1082
|Shuvajit Mukherjee
|Bauhaus University of Weimar
|1083
|Nabendu Kumar Khan
|TIFR, Mumbai
|1084
|Upayan Baul
|Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, Germany
|1085
|Aniket Sule
|Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education
|1086
|Sanjoy Datta
|National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|1087
|Rohini Karandikar
|Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Educaton
|1088
|Nutan Limaye
|IIT Bombay
|1089
|Geeta Mahashabde
|Navnirmiti Learning Foundation
|1090
|Atrideb Chatterjee
|NCRA-TIFR
|1091
|Vikram Khaire
|UC Santa Barbara
|1092
|Hindolita Chakraborty
|University of Calcutta
The full text has been reproduced and has not been edited by Firstpost for style and clarity
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 20:40:25 IST