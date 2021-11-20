Over 10 killed as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh; some districts plunged into darkness for more than 12 hours

Indian Air Force and State Disaster Relief Force personnel have been rushed in to rescue people caught in the flash floods

Floods triggered by heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, killing over 10 people and displacing over 100 more from their homes.

The situation is quite dire with the Indian Air Force and the State Disaster Relief Force and Fire Service personnel rushing in to rescue people who have been caught in the flash floods.

As per a report in News Minute, at least 12 have lost their lives after three Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses were stuck in the floods in Kadapa district on Friday.

In another incident, an IAF chopper rescued 10 people, who had been stranded at the Chitravathi river at Veldurthi village in Chennekothapalli mandal of Anantapur district.

administration uses helicopter to rescue 11 men stranded in a flooded river in Anantapur. #AndhraPradesh #Rain #Floodrelief pic.twitter.com/sV7gHyO121 — Mohammed Ahmed (MIM) (@MohdAhmedAIMIM) November 19, 2021

India Today also reported that two children had died after a three-story building in Kadiri town of Anantapur district had come crashing down.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh were left without any electricity from Friday owing to the floods. The AP southern power distribution company, according to Times of India, had formed 123 teams to execute restoration works in villages and towns in Rayalaseema districts, which was plunged into darkness.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. A heavy downpour of up to 20 cm lashed three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department said that the influence of depression which crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts was the reason for the heavy rains.

The downpour has affected normal life, with authorities declaring a holiday for all education institutions in the affected districts.

Tirupati has also been lashed with heavy rains, causing massive floods. Visuals on Twitter showed that in some places auto rickshaws and two-wheelers had been swept away. Some other visuals showed water gushing from the hill into the Kapileswara Swamy Temple at the foot of Tirumala Hills.

The flooding had also forced authorities to keep the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala shut to devotees on Friday.

News agency PTI also reported that the two ghat roads leading to the Tirumala Hills were closed for traffic following the flood and landslides. The pedestrian stairway leading to the temple from Alipiri was also closed down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and inquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.

The Chief Minister’s Office also issued a statement that Reddy would undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts today.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall for coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka till 23 November. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might get scattered rains until then.

With inputs from agencies