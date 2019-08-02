OTET Admit Card 2019: BSE Odisha releases hall ticket for teachers eligibility test; visit bseodisha.nic.in to download

OTET Admit Card 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) admit card 2019 on its official website bseodisha.nic.in

Candidates who have applied for OTET 2019 can visit the official website to download the OTET 2019 admit card.

The admit card which is available through online mode only can be downloaded after candidates enter their registration number and password in the required field on the link provided above. Candidates can also visit the direct link provided below to check the admit card.

Candidates interested in appearing for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have to download OTET Admit card.

How to download OTET Admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'OTET 2019'

Step 3: Click on the link after 'Admit card release/download'

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth and password

Step 5: The digital admit card will then show up which will have to be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The "OTET Admit Card 2019 will carry details such as candidates’ name, gender, category, address, examination time, centre details, mode of exam and exam day guidelines".

The candidates who qualify the OTET 2019 entrance will be awarded eligibility certificates allowing them to apply for the post of teachers in Class 1 to 8 and 9 to 12 in government school across Odisha.