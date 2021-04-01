OTET 2021: BSE Odisha releases admit card at bseodisha.ac.in; check steps to download

The admit cards are available for download on the official website

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday, 1 April, has released the admit cards for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021. The admit cards are available for download on the official website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/. The exam will be conducted on 9 April.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on read more in the latest updates section

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the link titled ‘2021-04-01 Admit Card For OTET-2021’

Step 4: A new window will open. Click on either Paper I or Paper II depending on the exam you have applied for

Step 5: Enter your login details on the new page to access your admit card

Step 6: Check your details mentioned in the OTET 2021 admit card and download it

Step 7: Take a print out and save it for future reference

Alternatively, you can also access the direct link here

According to the official notification, Paper I and Paper II will have questions from Language-I (Odia/ Urdu/Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali), Language II (English), and Child Development and Pedagogy.

Along with these three subjects, Paper I will also have questions from Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

On the other hand, Paper-II will have an optional section along with the compulsory section. The optional section will have questions from either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies.