OSSSC Lab Technician recruitment 2021: Registration ends on 25 December; check direct link here

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will soon end the online registration window for recruitment to Laboratory Technician posts.

Candidates who would like to apply for the 1,000 posts can register themselves on the official website https://www.osssc.gov.in/.

The online registration window, which opened on 1 December this year, will close on 25 December.

Here's how to apply:

Visit the official website - https://www.osssc.gov.in/

Click on the “Apply Online” available on the OSSSC homepage

Click on new user and follow the registration process

After that login to the portal and fill the Lab Technician registration form

After filling the OSSC Lab Technician form, click on submit button

Save and download a copy of the OSSSC form for future use

Click here for direct link to apply.

OSSSC Lab Technician registration 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Applicants applying for the posts of Laboratory Technician should be between 21 to 32 years as on 1 January, 2021. The commission has also allowed upper age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Aspirants who are applying for the posts must have passed Class 12 Science exam. A Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology is also mandatory to apply for the post.

Applicant should be able to read, write and speak Odia, as per the OSSSC’s guidelines.

Application fee

It is to be noted that the Commission will not charge any application fee from the applicants.

OSSSC Lab Technician registration 2021: Selection Process

OSSSC Lab Technician 2021 examination will be conducted in Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) format. As per the official notice given by the Commission, a merit list will be prepared based on which allotment will be made.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,000 Laboratory Technician posts. These lab technicians will be deployed in various district establishments and seven medical college and hospitals under Odisha Government’s Health and Family Welfare Department.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of OSSSC - https://www.osssc.gov.in/.