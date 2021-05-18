The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will conduct an examination for the agriculture and medical (AM) course on 5 and 6 July, while the test for the engineering (E) course will be held on 7, 8 and 9 July

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the list of candidates who have been selected for the Inspector of Supplies recruitment 2017. Declared on Tuesday, 18 May, the list displays names, roll numbers, and other details of the 74 candidates who have been provisionally selected by the commission.

As per the official notification available on the website ossc.gov.in, the list of selected candidates is valid for one year from its publication date.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to access the list:

Step 1: Visit the website https://ossc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘What’s New’ section, find the option titled ‘List of Candidates Selected for the Post of Inspector of Supplies-2017’

Step 3: Click on ‘PDF’ next to the aforementioned link to open the list

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number in the list

Step 5: Download the OSSC Inspector of Supplies 2017 list

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future reference

According to a report in Scroll, as many as 187 candidates appeared for the document verification (DV) round which was scheduled from 27 March to 30 March this year. It happened at the office of the Commission at Bhubaneshwar.

Admit cards for the DV round were available on the website from 22 March. The advertisement for this post was released back in September 2017.

Recently, OSSC has also extended the deadline of online application for the posts of DCO-2019, Jr Librarian-2019, and PET-2019.