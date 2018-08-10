You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Osmania University's 2018 degree results declared today; check your scores at osmania.ac.in

India FP Staff Aug 10, 2018 14:20:09 IST

The Osmania University (OU) has released the degree results for 2018 CBCS BCom, BSc, BA, BBA II, VI semester regular and I, III semester Backlog exams today (10 August), according to media reports. Candidates can check their results on- osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University. ASI

Osmania University. Courtesy: ASI

News18 reported that the varsity held the degree exams in May and June this year.

Here is how you can check your OU degree 2018 results:

- Go to the official website- osmania.ac.in.
- Click on the 'Exam Results' link on the homepage.
-  In the new window that opens up, click on your respective course.
-  In the window that opens, enter the number present on your hall ticket.
- Download your marksheet and take a print-out for future reference.

OU is a public State university in Hyderabad. It was founded in 1918.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 14:20 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores